PNC Earnings Pave The Way For A Higher Stock Price

Long term, we might get some pressure from a weaker consumer while the short term looks much better.

The Pittsburgh PA-based money center bank PNC Financial Services (PNC) just revealed its first quarter earnings. The company beat both sales and EPS expectations and rewarded investors with a convincing post-earnings stock price boost. Moreover, PNC gave some interesting insights with regards to the US consumer and banking sector. The overall situation continues to be solid with strong loan growth and almost no signs of consumer weakness. If rates refrain from going lower, I think this stock has more room to run.

Source: Guilford Green Foundation

Strength Across The Board In Q1

Without going into depth, let's start by looking at the most important number: adjusted EPS. The company's bottom line came in at $2.61 per share which is $0.02 above expectations. The only thing one could use as a bearish argument is that EPS growth has declined significantly from more than 20% growth since the start of 2018 to currently 7%.

Source: Estimize

Sales increased by 4% to $4.29 billion which is roughly $40 million above expectations. The company has improved sales in every single quarter since Q3 of 2016 when economic growth in the US started to pick up. Sales growth peaked in 2017 at 10% after which sales growth has slightly declined.

Source: Estimize

So far, I think it is fair to quote the company and say that they 'delivered very good results'.

PNC had a lot of points that showed strength. Loans did very well, net interest income was stable, net interest margins expended while expenses were flat while overall credit quality remained strong. Additionally, the company organically expanded its franchise.

That's the short version. The longer version shows that total loans increased by $7.4 billion to $228.5 billion in Q1 of 2019. This 3.3% improvement was supported by very strong commercial lending which increased by $6.5 billion while consumer lending increased by $900 million. Growth was mainly supported by strong residential mortgage growth and favorable auto and credit card growth.

The total loan yield increased from 4.09% in Q1 of 2018 to currently 4.61% which explains what PNC means when they mention rising interest margins. Total deposits also increased by 3% with a deposit rate of 0.98% which is almost double compared to the deposit rate of 0.47% in the prior-year quarter. Total net interest income rose by $114 million to $2.28 billion. Total sales improved by $175 million with non-interest expenses being up $51 billion.

Source: PNC Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

Total non-interest income increased by $61 million to $1.81 billion which is down slightly (-$48 million) compared to Q4 of 2018. Asset management added $9 million QoQ while residential mortgages saw a $6 million increase. These benefits were more than offset by negative growth of consumer services, corporate services and service charges on deposits. Nonetheless, these changes are on a QoQ basis as I already mentioned. Year-on-year, only asset management and residential mortgages are down.

Moving over to non-interest expenses. The good news is that the efficiency ratio is at 60%. This is 100 bps higher compared to Q4 of 2018 but 100 basis points lower compared to the prior-year quarter. This seems to be more than OK, and I would have to try really hard to turn this into something negative.

Source: PNC Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

With this in mind, let's discuss something I have been looking forward to. I like to analyze PNC's earnings because I want to find out more about the company and its financial performance. However, I also want insights and more details about the consumer and overall loan growth.

One of the topics I have discussed over and over is peaking consumer sentiment. 7 of the past 10 months saw negative growth of the Michigan consumer confidence index.

Point one I want to mention is that net charge-offs did indeed increase in Q1. PNC saw net charge-offs worth $136 million which is up $29 million compared to the prior-year quarter and up from $113 million in Q1 of 2018. Most of this is due to consumer loans.

Nonperforming loans to total loans are down from 0.75% in Q4/2018 to 0.71% which is down from 0.83% in Q1 of 2018. Nonetheless, the ALLL (allowance for loan and lease losses) increased from $148 million in Q4/2018 to currently $189 million.

Source: PNC Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

The overall picture is not bad, but we see that consumer loans are showing first signs of weakness. However, thanks to strong loan growth, we still see a lower percentage of non-performing loans.

Going forward, PNC expects average loan growth to average between 3% an 4% in 2019 with revenue growth coming in at the higher end of low-single digits. Non-interest expenses are expected to underperform sales growth once again.

All things considered, I am very satisfied with PNC's results. The company reported once again a quarter with outperforming sales growth and slow expenses growth thanks to tight cost control. Investors liked the numbers as well and finally caused a technical breakout of the stock price. I think it would be dangerous to stand in the way of the stock price at this point. I would not be surprised if this stock were to reach the $150 level over the next few months.

Source: FINVIZ

The biggest downside risks are outperforming government bonds which would indicate that traders are getting cautious again. Besides that, it would be bad in general if bonds yields and rates in general were to start falling again. It also would hurt if consumer sentiment were to continue its decline. At that point, loan growth becomes even more important to offset a higher net charge-off volume.

Nonetheless, these trends are impacting the bigger picture. For now, I think PNC is in a good spot to reward investors with more capital gains. On a side note, I am looking forward for more bank earnings to see if we get more details about the US consumer.

