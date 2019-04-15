General Electric: Buying Opportunity After Last Week's Massacre
About: General Electric Company (GE), Includes: BKR
by: Achilles Research
Summary
General Electric share price dropped to $9.00 again last week.
Shares slumped on a major stock downgrade from J.P. Morgan.
I discuss General Electric's 2019 outlook.
Shares remain attractively valued for investors with a long time investment horizon.
General Electric (GE) share price has dropped off again lately on the back of a negative rating action from an investment bank. I think the drop is another buying opportunity, as investors have