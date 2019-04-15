Long Ideas | Conglomerates 

General Electric: Buying Opportunity After Last Week's Massacre

|
About: General Electric Company (GE), Includes: BKR
by: Achilles Research
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Achilles Research
Long/short equity, special situations
Summary

General Electric share price dropped to $9.00 again last week.

Shares slumped on a major stock downgrade from J.P. Morgan.

I discuss General Electric's 2019 outlook.

Shares remain attractively valued for investors with a long time investment horizon.

General Electric (GE) share price has dropped off again lately on the back of a negative rating action from an investment bank. I think the drop is another buying opportunity, as investors have