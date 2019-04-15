Intercept: Bears Spike The Ball But May Not Have Even Scored

I think of ICPT as a lottery ticket, sort of "mad money" that might pay off big-time or very well might be a big loser.

This article details my observations of ICPT's latest presentation about the REGENERATE trial of its Ocaliva drug in NASH.

My take is that incrementally, the new news, limited as it was, trended positive.

ICPT got hammered on a "sell the news" set of presentations at a major liver meeting last week.

Selling the (lack of) news

Investors often "sell the news" because it's old news and thus is, so the sellers think, more-than-fully priced in. When the selling reaches a 30% haircut, as it did at the end of the week with Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT), it tends to force anyone interested in the stock to... well... take stock.

This article analyzes the latest data, which is more detailed than that provided on Feb. 19 of the REGENERATE clinical trial of OCA (obeticholic acid/Ocaliva) in NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis).

Despite the selloff, from a multi-year low point, ICPT has beaten a small cap-oriented ETF (XBI) over the past 12 months:

So perhaps ICPT is still in decent technical shape.

My current comments on OCA and NASH are largely based on the 4/11 slideshow for analysts and investors, which a Paris-based investigator, Dr. Vlad Ratziu, commented on. I listened in but will largely provide my own thoughts rather than his. This slideshow is, I expect, different from the one given to attendees of the recent Vienna, Austria, International Liver Congress. This meeting was sponsored by EASL, formerly known as The European Association for the Study of the Liver. The speaker to the physicians and other attendees was the lead investigator for REGENERATE, Zobair M. Younossi.

E-Trade shows about a 20% ratio of shorts to shares outstanding. I think there is enough major upside from ICPT to wonder why it is so attractive to short sellers, but as I said in my February article:

I view this [ICPT] as strictly 'mad money' betting, not classic investing.

Nonetheless, while ICPT is highly speculative as an investment, Ocaliva is a marketed drug for an orphan disease, PBC. Next year, it could be first-in-class for NASH, which may very soon be the leading reason for liver transplants in the US.

I do not purport to have any special expertise in NASH, have not discussed the findings with an expert, and thus hope the points I make can help serve as a potential starting point for anyone interested in NASH, or ICPT, to do one's own research. They are not authoritative by any means.

Here is a sampling of some discussion on the recent data on OCA from the EASL meeting.

Some ICPT commentary from the Internet

A little searching provided a good deal of bearish commentary:

Why Intercept's Success Was a Big Disappointment: ... The improvements that Ocaliva elicited [in NASH] came with deep concerns - 51% of patients treated with the effective dosage [25 mg] experienced chronic itching... Investigators made 9% of patients from the group receiving the effective dose discontinue treatment due to pruritus... the company should run a new pivotal trial with NASH patients who are less likely to drop out. [Also note, e.g., the entire section headed by "Assuming the worst."]

Intercept’s Ocaliva shows continued improvement in NASH fibrosis at European liver conference: The company's stock was nevertheless down more than 13 percent amid investor concerns about lack of intent-to-treat analysis on two-stage fibrosis improvement and gall stone events... [The post goes on to fret, e.g., about a secondary endpoint of 2-level improvement in liver fibrosis, and about safety issues.]

EASL 2019 – Intercept builds a case for Ocaliva : ... Liver toxicity, along with a rise in LDL cholesterol, and [?] are the big concerns, while a 51% rate of pruritus at the 25mg dose is a talking point as to whether a therapeutic window exists for Ocaliva. Such issues have become especially relevant because Intercept's stock has regained the losses it sustained when Regenerate was toplined in February [what had been regained have since been lost].

Intercept hikes NASH hopes with Ocaliva subgroup results. But what about safety? [I think this article is balanced.]

So: ICPT runs up from about $90 at its December spike low to about $120, and comes out with what it says is a very encouraging interim trial result in February. Then, the stock collapses back near $90, then runs up to $120 again in advance of more details, then collapses back to $95 associated with some negative media commentary on Ocaliva in NASH.

What gives? I'm not sure. Next, I will next discuss the company's latest presentation (hyperlinked again for convenience) to show why I'm comfortable holding ICPT.

I'll take the REGENERATE slides in stages.

Design and demographics of REGENERATE

Slides 9-14

REGENERATE is a Phase 3 (pivotal) 2,400-patient study. Patients have biopsy-proven NASH, either Stage 2 or 3 (where Stage 4 = cirrhosis), or high-risk Stage 1. Based on the Phase 2b FLINT study of OCA performed by the NIH, and other data, it was anticipated that the 25 mg dose of OCA will be "the" dose. The current approved doses of OCA, for the orphan disease PBC, are 5 and 10 mg; the 10 mg was also studied in REGENERATE. Equal numbers of patients receive placebo, OCA 10 mg and OCA 25 mg.

The FDA agreed that either adequate improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH, or resolution of NASH without worsening of fibrosis, would suffice to prove efficacy. I am not sure what understanding ICPT has with the EMA (the EU's equivalent of the FDA). ICPT plans an EMA and an FDA submission of OCA for NASH.

A baseline and follow-up liver biopsy was required of patients. The statistical design follows the modern method of ITT, or intention-to-treat. ITT requires that dropouts, such as patients receiving OCA who refuse the follow-up liver biopsy, be counted as treatment failures.

A higher percentage of patients receiving placebo withdrew consent than patients in either OCA arm. ICPT's presentation uses both ITT and non-ITT statistics.

Study discontinuation rates were similar between all groups (Slide 13). I think this is a positive sign for Ocaliva's tolerability if approved for NASH and used in serious cases.

The above two points appear positive for Ocaliva's tolerability at the 25 mg dose.

The average age was 55 for all groups.

There were certain imbalances that will need statistical attention, including:

the placebo group had a 3% over-weighting of females;

the OCA 25 mg group had a lower percentage of non-whites than the other groups;

the OCA 25 mg group had a 5% under-weighting of patients on statins; and

the placebo group had a 3-4% over-weighting of patients taking vitamin E.

These and many other details not knowable by outsiders, and very possibly not sussed out yet by the company, are required for FDA to perform a full analysis of the data ICPT submits.

Moving on...

NASH fibrosis reduction

Slides 15-20

ICPT CEO Dr. Mark Pruzanski points to fibrosis as the key endpoint rather than NASH resolution, asserting that degree of fibrosis has been shown to correlate with clinical outcomes. Slide 15 is old news (from February). It shows a highly statistically significant effect on fibrosis at the 25 mg dose and a possible effect of the 10 mg dose.

I find it impressive that at only 18 months, fibrosis can be reversed at all. Will longer treatment provide greater benefit, or will the effects fade?

Slides 16-18 do not provide much information to me as an investor.

Slide 19 shows another non-ITT data point, consistent with a dose-response curve up to 25 mg in terms of percentages of patients getting better, or worse.

Slide 20 is new information. It is "per protocol," not ITT-based. That said, all the pairwise comparisons between OCA 10 mg and OCA 25 mg suggest the expected dose-response curve.

Fibrosis reduction was more marked in Stage 3 cases with OCA 25 mg than with Stage 2 cases. If this finding is validated, it could support using OCA 25 mg primarily in Stage 3 patients, or possibly in Stage 4 (which is being studied in the REVERSE trial).

If 12% more patients have fibrosis improvement on OCA 25 mg than on placebo, perhaps a larger percentage would be stabilized, which for a non-cirrhotic patient is a very good thing. Time will tell on that point.

Overall, I think the fibrosis data looks encouraging both medically and for its commercial potential.

Next, another key section:

NASH resolution - why REGENERATE may yet succeed

Slides 21-26

Per protocol, all the following criteria must be met for the co-primary endpoint of NASH resolution to have occurred:

pathologist assessment of "no steatohepatitis" (I am not sure if two concurring opinions are required, or whether one suffices);

no liver cell "ballooning";

hepatic lobular inflammation either absent or at a '1' level; and

no worsening of fibrosis.

That only 8% of the placebo group achieved this suggests that this is a stringent endpoint. As an example, Table 4 in the P.I. for the atopic dermatitis drug Dupixent shows an average (over 3 studies) of 17% placebo "responders" at 16 weeks for the criterion of EASI-75 (a major 75% improvement).

Rearranging the REGENERATE data by my calculation of numbers of patients who responded, and noting the 3 groups were of almost identical size, we can wonder if this is just "the law of small numbers" at work so far:

placebo: 25 "responders" (8%)

OCA 10 mg: 35 "responders" (11.2%)

OCA 25 mg: 36 "responders" (11.7%).

It is therefore not clear to me that OCA 25 mg, or perhaps a lower dose, is ineffective at treating steatohepatitis in the patient population studied. For now, it has failed, but all we have now is an interim analysis.

Slide 22 shows a non-ITT-based analysis that shows much better separation than in Slide 21 (definition of this larger population is on Slide 16). This data set may be ignored by regulators, but may be supportive for investors.

Slide 23 analyzes NASH improvement using a looser criterion for NASH resolution: no steatohepatits per pathologist assessment, and no worsening of fibrosis. Here we see, using an ITT analysis, 12% of placebo group vs. 23% of the OCA 25 mg group having improvement in NASH. This analysis is post hoc, but I give it some weight as it uses ITT. Slide 24 is supportive of this finding.

The biochemical data shown on Slides 25-26 may be important clinically. It is "per protocol" and not ITT-based. There was rapid improvement in the three liver enzymes that when elevated suggest inflammation or injury: ALT, AST and GGT. The speed of separation from the placebo group makes this look "real" to me. Fuller statistical analysis is required here for me to be maximally comfortable on this point.

As a side point, note the improvement in ALT and AST in the placebo group. This suggests to me that the placebo group was on good behavior, a phenomenon seen now and then in metabolic studies. (Example: Table 4, Study 1 of the P.I. for Saxenda, for obesity, shows a 7 pound, or 3%, weight loss in the placebo group.)

Some summary thoughts on OCA and NASH resolution include:

the absence of statistical significance does not prove the absence of benefit;

supportive NASH analyses beyond the core ITT data point toward at least some efficacy; and

the non-ITT liver enzyme data also may point to real-world efficacy.

Moving on to safety...

Is OCA 25 mg "safe enough?"

Slides 27-30

I'm going to assume that Stage 3 NASH is a serious condition, one stage from cirrhosis, and therefore that a certain degree of side effects would be judged acceptable to a treating physician. Based on that, here's an analogy from my practice days.

If a 70+ year old patient with atrial fibrillation was a candidate for anticoagulation, I would provide the following type of information (numbers may not be precise; note this was the pre-Eliquis/Xarelto era):

You have a 10% annual risk of stroke. If you take Coumadin (warfarin), your risk will drop to 2%. In addition, there is a 2% annual risk of major bleeding, which you should survive assuming you're close enough to a hospital. There will also be easy bruising, and the pain and inconvenience of frequent blood tests to check that the Coumadin is at the right dose.

Do not take any of the above commentary as medical advice in any way.

Seguing to OCA, and based on the limited, top-down side effect/adverse effect information provided by ICPT, I will summarize what I imagine a liver specialist might advise a patient with Stage 3 NASH:

Your liver has worsened by several stages and is now heavily scarred from NASH. One stage more scarring would mean cirrhosis, which could either kill you or require a liver transplant. FDA has now approved Ocaliva, which may help you avoid that fate. Ocaliva gives some people intolerable itching, but most either get no itch or can live with it. I will give you anti-itch medicine if necessary. If you itch badly on Ocaliva and stop the drug, the itching should stop soon. Ocaliva may carry a 2% annual rate of gall bladder removal. Other risks exist. Also, your cholesterol may rise, and if your other doctors find it appropriate, they may put you on a statin or intensify your existing anti-cholesterol therapy. But there is no evidence that Ocaliva harms your heart.

No guarantees that the above will look reasonable when more is known!

How the FDA and other regulators assess the side effects of Ocaliva in REGENERATE is unknown. Negative surprises lurking in the data are not rare in pharmaceuticals. Nonetheless, I'm willing to hope that the concerns about safety and side effects are already more than "in" ICPT's price.

Risks to owning ICPT

The risk factors I discussed in my February ICPT article remain. Please see ICPT's disclosures in its 10-K and other regulatory filings for a fuller understanding of the many ways one can lose money, maybe all or almost all of one's money, by investing in ICPT.

Concluding remarks - why I am long ICPT

In addition to having no scientific or medical expertise in NASH or liver diseases, I am also not an investment adviser. I am not trying to induce anyone to take any investment decision regarding ICPT or any other security. So, as always on Seeking Alpha, I'm just speaking for myself. Here are my three main reasons to own ICPT:

It could be taken over at a nice premium in a reasonable time frame.

It could "go all the way" as many other innovator companies have done.

The amount of public negativity on Ocaliva for NASH makes me wonder if the stock is now mostly in strong hands.

In summary, regarding ICPT as a stock, I posit that Ocaliva/OCA may indeed gain the NASH indication and grow sales substantially, serving as a "backbone" therapy for NASH. At about a $3.1 billion market cap, ICPT is expensive based on consensus 2019 revenues of $237 million. The hope is that between PBC sales, multi-year strong growth in NASH sales, a success combining Ocaliva with bezafibrate, and some pipeline success, much greater sales lies ahead, and if so, would receive a high multiple. Could Ocaliva, with its warts, be the launching pad for a significant company? Or will it just be another falling star?

In addition, I think that ICPT could be an interesting bolt-on acquisition for a number of companies.

Referring back to the title, whether or not Ocaliva gains FDA/EMA approval, and if so, whether it becomes a durable success, I acknowledge certain issues and questions regarding side effects and safety of Ocaliva 25 mg, but I think that the bears and short sellers have not proven their case and are "celebrating" by knocking the stock down hard without good reason.

Technically, my hope is that ICPT is in strong hands after all the whipsawing.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

