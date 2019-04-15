Why The Next Leg Of This Bull Market Could Take Stocks Much Higher

The economy is essentially in a Goldilocks environment, and a recession may be farther out than previously envisioned.

The Fed is back, is supportive of markets, and is likelier to reduce rates rather than raise them going forward.

Source: Financial Trading

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is now around 24% above its December lows, and is on the verge of breaking out to new all-time highs. New highs seem inevitable, but moreover, the S&P 500 and stocks in general should continue to rally, and may achieve substantially higher levels before this bull market is ultimately brought down.

Source: StockCharts.com

With Goldilocks inflation, low unemployment, healthy consumer sentiment, strong corporate earnings, and a supportive Fed, the stock market is in a very constructive atmosphere. Additionally, the Fed is back and appears to be onboard with a pro-growth monetary policy.

The elusive recession is likely farther out than many market participants envision, and through financial engineering the Fed could conceivably push a recession out even further. Fears over rate inversion are overblown, and market sector performance looks extremely bullish.

Valuations are substantially cheaper than they were one year ago, earnings continue to go up, and P/E ratios could potentially go a lot higher. Ultimately, higher earnings, and P/E expansion should propel the S&P 500/SPY and stocks in general substantially higher from here.

SPY: Build Exposure to the S&P 500

SPY is the first major and most popular ETF in the world. It's designed to mimic the exact movement of the S&P 500. The SPY index fund has roughly $250 billion in net assets, and each share in the fund represents a fraction of the holdings.

SPY provides investors with exposure to the S&P 500 index, which is widely regarded as the most significant stock market average for U.S. equities.

Since SPY essentially tracks the exact movements of the S&P 500, I will use SPY and the S&P 500/SPX interchangeably throughout this article.

Data by YCharts

We can see that SPY's and the S&P 500's performances have been essentially identical over the last 5 years. The same applies to other time intervals as well.

Disregard the Noise: The Economy is Doing Well

Economic numbers continue to be indicative of a relatively robust, expanding economy. In April, we saw ISM manufacturing come in at 55.3 (better than expected), non-farm payrolls come in at 196K (12% above estimates), and the unemployment rate remain at 3.8% (around multi-decade lows).

Moreover, inflation is tame, not too hot and not too cold, essentially perfect for the economy, and the consumer appears to be quite healthy, not too confident, but just right.

The latest consumer sentiment data came in at 96.9, illustrating a healthy level of consumer confidence in the economy. Also, this is a healthy recovery from the 91.2 level delivered late last year.

Consumer Sentiment

Source: TradingEconomics.com

The latest inflation data CPI came in at 1.9%, illustrating a very healthy level of inflation in the economy, right below the Fed’s 2% target rate. On the one hand, CPI shows a healthy recovery from the sub 2% lows witnessed earlier in the year, and on the other hand, we see a healthy drop from the nearly 3% levels we witnessed in Q3 2018.

CPI Inflation

Right now, inflation is in the Goldilocks zone, thus, the Fed essentially has no justification to raise interest rates.

The Fed is Onboard

While the CPI is at 1.9%, the PCE (inflation gauge that the Fed goes by) is at just 1.5%, and has been well below 2% for 7 months now. As the Fed’s main function is to promote price stability (keep inflation around 2%), there appears to be no justification for raising interest rates going forward (unless inflation shoots up suddenly, which seems extremely unlikely in the near term).

PCE Inflation

Source: Investing.com

In fact, we are much likelier to see a rate decrease than a rate hike going forward. This is what the trend of inflation is telling us, and this is what the widely watched Fed Watch Tool is telling us.

The CME Group's Fed Watch Tool clearly suggests rates are very likely to be where they are now or lower one year from now. Right now, there is about a 54% chance that rates will be just as they are today in one year. Moreover, there is about a 35% chance that rates will be a quarter point lower, and about a 10% chance interest rates will be 50 basis points (or more) lower than they are today.

Source: CMEGroup.com

Additionally, we’ve never had a president quite so intent on micromanaging the Fed’s policy. President Trump has made it abundantly clear that he believes lower rates are better for the economy. It seems completely plausible that with “acceptable” interest rates policy, the current expansion cycle can be extended.

Exactly how much longer is difficult to predict, but it certainly seems plausible that with the right kind of financial engineering a recession can be pushed out into 2021, possibly farther out even.

Source: France24.com

I don’t think anyone should doubt this President’s ability to get what he wants. In fact, the President’s strategy of shifting the blame for the market’s meltdown late last year onto the Fed and largely onto Jerome Powell’s shoulders was extremely successful. Powell was essentially made to look borderline incompetent (raising rates into a slowdown), and the Fed swiftly halted its tightening policy, and is now showing signs of possible reversal.

It’s not clear how much President Trump will be able to influence Fed policy going forward, but that is not deterring him from trying, as he is actively attempting to reshape the Fed’s board. One thing seems certain, if he is re-elected for a second term, he is going to be a lot more careful about his Chair pick next time around.

For now, the Fed doesn’t appear to have any justification for pushing rates higher as it would cause inflation to fall further, well below the Fed’s 2% target rate. Additionally, the Fed would likely be blamed for any further market turmoil that would follow a rate hike. And market turmoil would follow, as the market sees no reason, nor is it anticipating further rate increases. The Fed’s recently acquired dovish stance is an incredibly powerful tailwind for the stock market going forward.

Watch for Earnings to Surprise Higher

We’ve seen several bellwether companies report earnings so far, banks mostly, but the two major institutions JPMorgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC), both beat EPS estimates by wide double-digit margins.

Earnings are about to go into full swing, and I believe for the most part, companies are likely to report better-than-expected EPS and revenues. In fact, JPMorgan's and Wells Fargo's earnings are likely a prelude to what is to come from many major corporations.

Estimates came down aggressively towards the end of last year, and likely overshot to the downside. The economy doesn’t show the significant signs of slowing many feared late last year, and the elusive recession is likely farther out on the horizon than was previously anticipated.

Therefore, many (possibly most) major companies are likely to report better than expected EPS and revenue figures. Moreover, forward guidance will likely be relatively robust, probably significantly better than was suggested at the end of last year. Thus, we could see a very powerful move higher in equities during and following the current earnings season.

Why Multiples Could Expand

The S&P 500 is currently trading at around 21.74 times trailing earnings, and is at just 17.35 forward estimates. This implies that if current estimates hold up, the SPX could appreciate by around 25% from here and would still be trading at around the same trailing multiple one year from now.

A 25% increase from here would put the SPX at around 3,625. Additionally, one year ago the SPX was trading at around 24.92 times trailing earnings, which implies the SPX is around 13% cheaper than it was one year ago. Objectively, the SPX doesn’t look too expensive right now, and with the Fed possibly on the verge of reversing policy, multiples could expand from here.

How much could multiples expand? This is a difficult question to answer, but in past cycles we’ve seen higher P/E multiples. For instance, in 2000, we saw multiples expand to above 46, and throughout the 90s we saw P/E multiples for the SPX fluctuate between around 15 and 33.5.

SPX P/E Multiple

Source: MacroTrends.com

Another factor to consider is that we’ve never been in a financial environment like we have today. The amount and the complexity of the financial engineering we see today are unprecedented. The Fed can bring rates lower, and the Fed can institute other initiatives that would essentially create higher demand for risk assets (stocks), which would by default drive multiples higher. We didn’t have such policies in the 90s and P/E ratios still drifted much higher than they are today.

Therefore, it is possible that this bull cycle can be extended, and multiples could be driven to expand. Even if we disregard the nosebleed multiples from the top of the dot-com bubble and reference something around 30 times trailing earnings, this would represent a multiple expansion of around 38% from current levels.

A 38% increase would put the S&P 500 right at around 4,000. Please keep in mind that this is factoring current earnings, and does not include the likelihood for earnings increases. For instance, if earnings estimates hold up for the next year, and the SPX is trading at just 17.35 forward earnings right now, it would need to rise by about 72% to get to a 30 P/E multiple. A 72% increase from current levels would put the S&P 500 at around 5,000.

Now, I am not expecting the SPX to top out at 4,000, or 5,000, I am simply illustrating what is possible. Also, it seems exceedingly probable that if the Fed continues to play ball stocks could potentially appreciate a lot more from here.

Aggressive Sectors Back in the Lead

If we look at sector performance since the 2018 December bottom, we see that risk-on is clearly back on the table. This implies that the current up-move has substantial momentum and we could be going considerably higher from here.

Clearly, we see the more defensive sectors taking a back seat once again (typical in a healthy/robust move higher), as staples, healthcare, and utilities are noticeably underperforming since the bottom.

Contrarily, we see some of the “riskier” sectors taking the lead in a big way here. Discretionary stocks are up by 30% from the bottom and are on the verge of making new all-time highs. Moreover, communication services and technology sectors are now in all-time high territory. Technology is up by a staggering 35% since the lows fewer than 4 months ago.

It is incredibly bullish to see these segments in the lead, and they are likely to continue to lead the overall market higher going forward. Other notable segments on the verge of breaking out here are materials and industrials. Finally, financials look extremely bullish here, and despite the underperformance over the past year, we’re likely to see a big move higher in the group.

Moves Since December Low

Consumer Discretionary: 30%

Consumer Staples: 16%

Energy: 27%

Financials: 23%

Healthcare: 11%

Industrials: 29.5%

Materials: 23.5%

Real Estate: 23%

Technology: 35%

Communication: 28%

Utilities: 13.5%

With technology, communication, and discretionary sectors clearly in the lead, we should see stocks continue to appreciate from here. Moreover, industrials, materials, and perhaps most importantly financials, are likely to join the lead as well. Real estate is also doing quite well and is trading around all-time highs. Overall, sector performance appears very healthy, and suggests stocks should continue to appreciate from here.

So, Where Is the Recession?

To get an understanding about where we may be in the current cycle and when the recession may strike, let’s look at GDP. First, it’s important to mention that we just had our first 3% GDP year in over a decade. So, growth is quite robust, despite the year-end slide to a 2.2% Q4.

U.S. GDP Growth

Current forecasts point to GDP slowing to 2.1% this year, 1.9% in 2020, and 1.8% in 2021. Now, I am not sure that the slowdown will be quite so smooth and gradual, but at the same time I have no reason to doubt these forecasts.

As it stands now, there is nothing that suggests a recession is imminent, or is even likely approaching this year or the next. Furthermore, the relatively robust economic data we’ve been seeing, and the overall strong corporate earnings we are likely to see in Q1 strengthen the probability that the recession may be farther out than previously anticipated. Additionally, the Fed appears to be back in the market’s corner, and supportive Fed policy will likely help push the recession out even further.

Thus, as long as we don’t see the economy dip into a recession, we are not likely to see a bear market develop in equities, and if we don’t see a bear market, we are very likely to witness the continuation of the current bull run with higher earnings and higher multiples.

What About the Rate Inversion?

Several things about the fear surrounding the rate inversion. First, we are seeing mostly shorter-term rates going above the five-year, but we are not seeing major inversions (like the 2- or 5-year going above the 10-year, or 30-year). So, we can call this a relatively minor inversion, not quite like the major ones we saw in 2000, or in 2005/2006.

Data by YCharts

Second, we’ve seen inversions before like in the mid-90s that did not lead to a recession or a bear market in stocks. And third, perhaps most importantly, severe flattening or an inversion simply means that bond investors are expecting lower longer-term rates in the future, and does not necessarily suggest the start of a recession soon.

It’s true that lowering rates, economic recessions, and bear markets in equities are correlated, but in the current environment of significant economic engineering, lowering rates does not necessarily mean that a recession is imminent.

Instead, the Fed could potentially lower rates to avert a recession, and thus temporarily prevent a substantial economic slowdown coupled with a bear market in equities. Naturally, the Fed won’t be able to push out a recession forever, but with the right economic policy the Fed could lower rates and push out a recession for several quarters, or possibly years even.

The Bottom Line

Stocks are surging, and for good reason, as the Fed appears supportive of equity markets once again. Moreover, the economy is essentially in a Goldilocks zone right now, and with relatively low inflation the Fed is not likely to raise interest rates, and may instead lower them over the next year.

Although GDP growth is estimated to slow, the recession does not appear to be imminently on the horizon. Moreover, the Fed could return to an easing stance, which would push a potential recession out further, possibly into 2021, or beyond.

Corporate earnings are likely to be strong, and if full-year estimates hold up the S&P 500 is trading at only around 17 times forward earnings. Additionally, economic growth and corporate earnings growth could continue going forward. Therefore, higher earnings coupled with multiple expansion could elevate stocks substantially higher from current levels over the next 12-18 months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM AND NUMEROUS OTHER NAMES IN THE S&P 500. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please consider consulting a professional before putting any capital at risk.