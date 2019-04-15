Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund: Take Advantage Of Healthcare Trends With This CEF

Over the past few days, I have been discussing a lot about Tekla Capital Management's outstanding healthcare funds, but I have by no means covered them all. Therefore, in this article, we will talk about another of the company's funds, the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ). Healthcare in general is a good sector to have some exposure to as it is a defensive sector that everybody ultimately ends up needing at some point in their lives. There are also other factors to consider, such as various demographic trends in the developed world, that are almost certain to be good for the industry over the coming few decades. So, let us have a look at the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and see if it will be an appropriate addition to our portfolios.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has the objective of seeking current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in various companies that are involved in the healthcare industry. This objective is quite similar to that of some of Tekla's other funds, such as the Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW). Indeed, the web page does not make it clear what the difference between these two funds is aside from the fact that THQ invests in pooled investment vehicles in addition to ordinary debt and equity securities.

A closer look at THQ's portfolio, though, reveals that it is much more focused on investing in American companies than THW is. We can see this quite clearly simply by looking at the ten largest holdings in the fund:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

One thing that we do see here is that THQ appears to be using something of a balanced strategy between aggressive investments in biotechnology and other high-risk, high-reward sub-segments of the healthcare industry and more conservative companies like Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Pfizer (PFE). A closer look at the actual sub-sector allocation here does indeed show that the fund pretty effectively spreads its money around the various sub-sectors of the industry:

Source: Tekla Capital Management

This degree of diversification is something that I do like to see in funds that I consider investing in. This is because each of these different sectors has different risk factors affecting it. For example, over a good portion of last year, there were numerous voices out of Washington on both sides of the aisle saying that drug prices need to be regulated. This would affect a pharmaceutical company a lot more than a health insurance company. The same concept would apply to the implementation of a single-payer healthcare system in the United States or nearly any other change to the healthcare system that politicians are proposing. By spreading our money around to each of the different sub-sectors, we can ensure that not too much of our money is exposed to any of these risks so we should not lose too much in a worst case scenario.

As my regular readers on the topic of closed-end funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any single asset in a fund have greater than a 5% weighting. This is because this is approximately the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. Thus, the concern here is that if some event occurs that causes the price of any given financial instrument to decline, then this decline would have a very noticeable impact on the portfolio, and if this asset has a large weighting, then it will drag down the entire portfolio with it. As we can see above, there are two assets that are above this 5% weighting, Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). While these are both large and stable companies, this is still a risk that we need to keep in mind.

Earlier in this report, I stated that THQ invests in common equity, debt, and pooled investment vehicles in order to generate a return for investors. As you might expect, the overwhelming majority of the fund's assets are invested in common equity.

Source: Tekla Capital Management

It may be somewhat surprising to learn, though, that the fund's common equity holdings only account for 82.8% of the fund's total assets. The majority of the remaining assets are in non-convertible notes and short-term investments. These assets are generally much less volatile than common stocks, so the presence of these in the fund helps to reduce the risk of the overall portfolio. Although this may reduce the maximum potential returns compared to a 100% equity investment, investors should still appreciate this position.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

In the introduction to this article, I stated that there are some demographic trends that should prove quite positive for the healthcare industry in the coming years. Perhaps the most significant of these is the aging of the United States' population. As I have discussed in previous articles (such as this one), there are somewhere between 72 and 74 million people in the United States between the ages of 54 and 73 years, according to the US Census Bureau. This is the massive Baby Boomer generation that was born during the relatively prosperous era following the end of the Second World War. This generation is larger than any one that came before it and currently represents approximately 20% of the American population.

When we consider the size of this generation, we can conclude that the number of people older than eighty years old will surge over the next 25-30 years. This is important because this is generally the age at which an individual's consumption of healthcare goods and services increases dramatically. Therefore, we can see how this aging process will cause revenue growth for companies in the healthcare industry. All else being equal, this will result in earnings growth, generating profits in the form of both share price appreciation and dividend growth for investors in the healthcare industry.

A second thing that is likely to grow the profits of healthcare companies is the growing prevalence of certain medical conditions such as obesity. As I have discussed in the past, currently approximately 39% of the American population is obese. This percentage is expected to climb to 55% by 2045 due to various lifestyle factors. It has been widely documented that obese individuals have higher lifetime medical costs than non-obese people due to the medical conditions that accompany obesity. These conditions, many of which are chronic, include heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, osteoarthritis, and high blood pressure, among others. As a result of these higher costs, we should be able to see how a rising obesity rate will result in overall growth across the healthcare industry.

Distributions

Closed-end funds are well-known for boasting relatively high distribution yields and some even make the generation of current income part of their objective, as THQ does. With that said, though, THQ does not boast a yield that is particularly high by the standards of closed-end funds, although it is still certainly respectable compared to what most financial assets yield. THQ maintains a managed distribution policy and sends out $0.1125 per share monthly ($1.35 annually), which gives the fund a 7.76% distribution yield at the current price. This is certainly respectable and will likely please income-seeking investors.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to value an asset before purchasing it. This is because we do not want to overpay for any asset as that is a surefire way to generate sub-optimal returns. In the case of a closed-end fund like THQ, the usual way to value it is by looking at net asset value, which is the market value of all of the assets owned by the fund minus any outstanding debt. The net asset value is therefore the amount of money that the fund's investors would receive if the fund was liquidated.

Ideally, we want to buy shares of the fund when they are trading at a price below net asset value. This is because doing this essentially means that we are acquiring all of the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. This is the case currently. As of April 11, 2019 (the most recent date for which data is available), the fund has a net asset value of $19.27 per share but trades for $17.40 per share. Thus, the fund is currently trading at a 9.70% discount to net asset value, which is a rather appealing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, every investor should have at least some exposure to healthcare in their portfolio. Fortunately, the industry is overall a good place to be as the demographic trends are quite favorable for the industry. Tekla Capital Management has made a name for itself by delivering good healthcare closed-end funds and THQ is no exception to this. The fund is currently trading at a fairly nice discount to net asset value so the fund seems to be offering very good value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.