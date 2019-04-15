Merger Arbitrage Mondays - April 15, 2019

Happy tax day and welcome to the latest edition of Merger Arbitrage Mondays. Merger activity increased last week with four new deals announced and two pending deals closing.

We made a mistake last week when we indicated that the acquisition of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) by Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) closed. As some diligent readers pointed out immediately after we published the post last week, Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAF) made a hostile bid of $53/share for Versum Materials, which was above its previous bid of $48/share and Versum deemed the new bid a superior proposal. Versum abandoned its merger with Entegris as indicated in the deal updates section below and signed a definitive merger agreement with Merck KGaA last Friday.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 64 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 3 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 31 Stock Deals 13 Stock & Cash Deals 13 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 61 Total Deal Size $831.55 billion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.35 06/30/2019 64.44% 309.50% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.88 04/30/2019 39.95% 972.08% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.56 $6.1 06/30/2019 23.93% 114.92% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $49.93 $44.06 06/30/2019 13.32% 63.97% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) $298.87 $270.34 06/30/2020 10.55% 8.71% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $7.94 $7.25 06/30/2019 9.57% 45.96% MXWL 02/04/2019 Tesla, Inc. $4.75 $4.34 06/30/2019 9.45% 45.37% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.37 06/30/2019 8.55% 41.05% GPIC 11/27/2018 Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha (N/A) $13.75 $13.04 12/31/2019 5.44% 7.64% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) $125.00 $119.27 12/31/2019 4.80% 6.74%

Disclaimer: Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.