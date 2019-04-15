SITE Centers Is A Class A Diamond In The Rough

The company recently lowered its dividend which might have hurt investors at the time but was needed to improve the company's financial stability.

The disruptive retail landscape is forcing retail REITs to reposition their properties for improving their appeal and for driving traffic. For survival, retail REITs are disposing of unattractive assets and focusing on core assets that will generate revenue. Additionally, the REITs are reconfiguring and densifying their properties to expand their trade areas. Like its peers, SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), the Ohio-based retail REIT, has taken measures to thrive in the emerging retail landscape. Formerly known as Developers Diversified Realty, SITC was once owner of 270 shopping centers that spread across 34 states and Puerto Rico. However, the company underwent a strategic transformation with an aim to drive future growth.

As part of this transformation, the REIT spun-off 48 properties into Retail Value Inc. (RVI), a separate company, and disposed of a large number of its assets to focus on 78 assets in its portfolio. The RVI assets are still under SITC’s management and the REIT has maintained its $190 million of preferred stock investment in the spin-off company.

Source: SITC 2018 Investor day presentation

During its transformation, SITC filtered down its portfolio to 78 properties on the basis of three criteria: footfall, scarcity value and encumbrances. Each of the company’s 78 remaining assets has been identified as having the capacity to improve footfall and that rents can be increased as per comparisons to current market pricing.

SITC’s 78 properties are mostly power centers and strip malls that are situated in wealthy submarkets across 20 metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs). 80% of these assets are concentrated in 12 MSAs.

Source: SITC Q4 2018 Quarterly Financial Supplement

All these 78 properties share some common attributes. They are easily accessible, they are close to public transit, they are pedestrian-oriented and they have a massive population density around them. Additionally, the properties generally do not have competition within 3 miles around them. Most of these properties are located close to five-point intersections as well as close to important public centers like universities and convention centers.

SITC claims that these 78 assets have the capability to be reconfigured as per tenant needs. Additionally, the sites provide an opportunity to redevelop and densify the property with additional assets like residential apartments, restaurants, medical office buildings and other properties that will improve footfall.

Source: SITC 2018 Investor Day Presentation

As of now, the REIT has 60 anchor opportunities within its portfolio and 26 of these properties were leased out in the fourth quarter. For attracting customers, SITC has taken utmost care to select the right tenant mix. SITC analyzes the customer and the trade area data to decide the type of tenants that have to be on the tenant base.

For SITC, leasing is not just about filling out spaces with tenants but having the right type of tenants that will drive business to its properties. The right type of tenants and anchors ensure that optimal amount of traffic flows through the stores. An increase in footfall leads to an increase in renewal rates and this will in turn lead to an increase in property value.

SITC has formulated a 5-year business plan to deliver average annual FFO and NAV growth of 5%. The REIT expects growth to originate from three sources.

Firstly, SITC aims to realize a large portion of the projected growth by releasing the 60 anchor opportunities to generate average 2.75% annual same-store NOI growth. Secondly, the company expects to generate accretive returns of 8% on redevelopment capital that will be spent over the course of next five years. Thirdly, SITC plans to reinvest an average $75 million annually on opportunistic acquisitions of properties that provide significant growth and returns. SITC’s three-pronged approach will be playing a key role in driving growth for the next five years.

Source: SITC 2018 Investor Day Presentation

To de-risk its 5-year business plan, SITC has closed a 10-property joint venture with two Chinese institutional investors. The venture will be referred as Dividend Trust Portfolio (DTP) and it is valued at $607 million. SITC will retain a 20% stake in the DTP joint venture and it will receive management fees for its participation in the JV. As a part of the transaction, SITC has sold 80% interest in the assets that will provide stable current income.

The transaction pre-funds SITC’s growth plans with approximately $500 million of fresh capital. The income from these properties will be used to improve the cash-flow growth of SITC’s 68 wholly-owned assets. Additionally, the transaction will help the company to grow its redevelopment pipeline, to expand its opportunistic reinvestment program and to also repurchase it shares. In order to improve returns, SITC has repurchased shares worth $50 million in the fourth quarter. The shares were repurchased at a weighted average price of $11.74 per share.

Leasing Activity

A high volume of robust leasing activity was reported in the fourth quarter. During the quarter, SITC signed 26 of the 60 anchor leases and 17 leases were reported to be in advanced stages of execution. This is a high figure in comparison to the 15 leases that were executed in the third quarter. The REIT has achieved a blended 31% leasing spread on the deals and the new leases were executed with 19 distinct brands. Prominent amongst them are Total Wine & More at Centennial Promenade (Colorado), Ulta Beauty at Shopper’s World, T.J. Maxx and HomeSense at Nassau Park Pavilion. These tenants will be instrumental in bringing customers from greater distances beyond the trade areas. In the fourth quarter, the new leases were up by 14% and the blended leasing spread was 6.4% which is consistent with the trailing 12-month trend.

Source: SITC Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

SITC remains focused on achieving its 94% shop occupancy goal even though the occupancy fell from 90.3% to 89.1% in the fourth quarter. The fall was primarily due to the sale of an 80% interest in the highly occupied 10-property Dividend Trust Portfolio (DTP) joint venture that the REIT has formed with the Chinese institutional investors. A part of the net proceeds from the sales transaction will be deployed to repay $95 million of mortgage debt that will be maturing in the first quarter of 2019. Additionally, the proceeds will also be used to repay up to $400 million of unsecured debt. The fall in the fourth quarter occupancy was also attributed to the acquisition of three low occupancy assets.

Additional impact on occupancy was caused due to the bankruptcy of Mattress Firm. As a result of the bankruptcy, nine Mattress Firm retail stores closed and the REIT plans to release these spaces at a double-digit spread to tenants from the service and quick service restaurants (QSR) industries. The REIT expects its shop lease rate in the first half of 2019 to be temporarily pressured by smaller bankruptcies. However, these bankruptcies will not impact the robust demand for space in the REIT’s portfolio of dominant assets in affluent communities. So the potential dip in occupancy will not affect the ongoing large volume of shop leases completed by SITC as overall tenant demand remains high across the REIT’s portfolio of superior quality assets.

Redevelopments

In the fourth quarter, SITC advanced its redevelopment pipeline by completing the Lee Vista development project in Orlando and by completing the Phase I of West Bay Plaza in Cleveland. Key tenants like Fresh Thyme and Ulta are already open at West Bay Plaza and HomeSense is expected to open soon. The redevelopment project of West Bay Plaza was well ahead of schedule and under budget. SITC has already began to contemplate the redevelopment of the phase II of West Bay Plaza.

The REIT’s Brandon Boulevard redevelopment project in Florida is on its way to completion and the company has already signed key anchor leases. After redevelopment, the property will be converted from a Kmart-anchored discount center to a grocery-anchored neighborhood center. Additionally, the property is experiencing strong leasing demand as well as a strong cash flow growth. Some other key redevelopment projects within SITC’s portfolio are those that are taking place at Nassau Park Pavilion (New Jersey), Kenwood Square (Ohio), The Promenade (Missouri), Wando Crossing (South Carolina) and The Collection (Florida).

SITC has planned different types of reconfigurations for these properties depending on tenant needs and opportunities for revenue growth. A 9000 square foot building relocation has been planned at Nassau Park Pavilion and a pad site development is planned for The Promenade whereas the Kenwood Square mall’s building is being reconfigured to accommodate different types of tenants. Further, Wando Crossing is being redeveloped for large box tenants while the box stores at The Collection are being split to have more tenants as well as revenue.

All these projects are in their initial phases and they are progressing as per plan. The commencement of these projects is dependent on three drivers, namely market demand, tenant approvals and entitlements.

SITC’s decision to commence construction will also depend on reinvestment opportunities, the cost of capital and the risk and return of each redevelopment project. Over the next five years, SITC plans to spend about $400 millions in redevelopment efforts.

Source: SITC 2018 Investor Day Presentation

Opportunistic Acquisitions

As a part of its three-pronged strategy, SITC buys properties in tier II markets at low cost per square foot and makes improvement to the building’s on-site plan to accommodate current market needs.

Source: SITC 2018 Investor Day Presentation

The REIT has gained competence in recognizing underutilized assets in strong trade areas whose value can be further increased through redevelopments and reconfigurations. In the fourth quarter, SITC purchased three assets that will help to generate double-digit unlevered internal rate of returns (IRRs). For SITC, the three acquisitions provide a great opportunity for the company to generate revenues by applying its vision, leasing skills and its operating skills. These properties offer attractive entry price points and their return profiles are high enough to be competitive. Additionally, the three assets have high return profiles that are as competitive as the company’s shares.

Source: SITC Q4 2018 Quarterly Financial Supplement

The first asset is the Melbourne Shopping Centre (Florida) which was purchased at $50 per building square foot. SITC has already executed a 35,000 square foot anchor lease renewal at a 65% rent spread. For driving towards its targeted yield, SITC has planned site renovation and tenant suite reconfigurations. As far as the NOI is concerned, the property is averaging $4 per building square footeven though it's located in a trade area that supports much stronger economics.

The second asset acquired by SITC is Sharon Greens, an Atlanta based Kroger-anchored shopping center situated in an affluent suburban community with an average household income of $150,000 per year. The property does not have competition within a 5-mile radius and it has been starved for capital for years. As per SITC’s analysis, the property land has been underutilized and on its renovation will command rents much higher than the company’s underwriting due to strong shop leasing demands. The REIT will be improving the property’s value through renovations and reconfiguration of tenant suites. SITC acquired the asset with a purchase price that is well below the asset’s replacement cost and with an in-place NOI of only $7 per square foot.

The third asset that was acquired in the fourth quarter was Market Square mall that is located outside Atlanta. Through this acquisition, SITC is eyeing higher targeted returns as the acquisition price of $83 per building square foot is quite low and there is a chance to increase occupancy through new leases and tenant expansions.

Financials And Guidance

In the fourth quarter, SITC reported an FFO of $0.31 per share and the same-store NOI growth of 2.1%. The strong quarterly result allowed the REIT to achieve full year same-store NOI growth of 2.3% which is not far from the company’s 5-year 2.75% goal. Both, the FFO and the same-store NOI are both ahead of plan due to lower bad debt, lower property expenses and higher income.

The positive same-store NOI growth has generated a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.6 times and the ratio is the REIT’s lowest leverage level in years. SITC has also deployed its joint venture proceeds to lower the leverage level and to improve liquidity. The company has no unsecured debt maturing until 2022 and the weighted maturity is of 6.1 years. The proceeds from the new joint venture has also been used to eliminate secured debt from the consolidated balance sheet. Due to the repayment of mortgage debt in the fourth quarter, 68 out of the 70 wholly-owned assets are unencumbered thereby providing significant flexibility.

Source: SITC Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

SITC has signed joint ventures with the Blackstone group and the REIT is acting as capital partner in these ventures. As a participant, SITC receives preferred returns every quarter as per the joint venture agreement. In the fourth quarter, SITC received $7 million as Blackstone preferred repayment. The REIT received another $12 million in the first quarter of 2019. With regard to the Blackstone ventures, SITC’s total receipt of preferred repayment has been reported as $154 million and the remaining balance net of the valuation reserve is reported as $177 million. The valuation reserve was first established in the first quarter of 2017.

Source: SITC Q4 2018 Earnings Presentation

The REIT expects NOI from new leases to become a growing EBITDA tailwind and the company’s preferred capital investment in the Blackstone joint venture and RVI will provide additional capital to reduce leverage and to fund growth. The existing guidance does not take into account the RVI asset sales that took place after the fourth quarter; hence, SITC estimates the 2019 RVI disposition fees will be $ 1 million lower at the guidance midpoint. In 2019, the RVI fee decline will be offset by lower general and administrative expenses.

For FY 2019, SITC has provided a new FFO guidance of $1.13 to $1.18. Additionally, the same-store NOI is expected to fall in the range of 1% to 2%. The same-store NOI is expected to be higher in the second half of 2019 in comparison to the first half of the year. Several factors will be impacting the guidance for 2019. Selective asset sales in the joint ventures formed by the company will decrease the JV fees in 2019. The headwinds from the lower JV fees will be compensated by the fees from DTP JV.

The updated guidance for 2019 will also be impacted by 2018 asset sales and expected bankruptcies. The revenue generated in the fourth quarter included approximately $500,000 of combined income from nine stores of Mattress Firm and Toys "R" Us. However, these stores are closed due to tenant bankruptcies and hence the income will not be realized in 2019. The 2019 guidance will also be affected by the redevelopment of the Van Ness property in San Francisco. There will a short-term dilutive impact of the redevelopment as the existing theatre operator has vacated the property in January 2019 and this will result in $0.02 per share headwind to full year 2019 OFFO. The vacant property has been leased to CGV Cinemas and the multiplex is expected to open in January 2020.

Our Take

At a dividend yield of 6.2%, we believe investors are getting solid compensation to wait for the redevelopment efforts to play out. We believe the market is penalizing Site Centers for the paring back of its portfolio which has led to a dramatic decrease in AFFO and FFO from 2016 to 2018. Forecasts for 2019 AFFO are 0.95 per share, which is 30% below 2018 levels. And FFO is forecast to be $1.16 per share – in line with the company's estimates.

We believe the stock should be trading at closer to $14.25 – which isn't that much above current levels. However, we believe the stock has support at $12.81 which limits the downside and positions the stock for an upside surprise. Meanwhile, collecting a 6% plus dividend isn't too shabby especially now that the dividend has been cut. We believe it is highly likely the dividend would get a boost before long.

Investors may be looking backward and complaining about poor returns but doing so might lead them to miss out on a solid opportunity. This is a contrarian play that will require patience but we believe it’s a solid risk/return combination.

