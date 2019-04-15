Constellation Brands: Recent Dividend Increase Was Highly Disappointing

I've been bullish on Constellation Brands (STZ) for a couple of years now. Constellation climbed very high up my rankings in the consumer packaged goods space with its recent dividend growth results. Since initiating its dividend in 2015 at $0.31/share on a quarterly basis, management has given investors very generous annual increases that have quickly bumped the quarterly payments up to $0.74. This dividend growth represents a 24.30% CAGR over the four-year period since STZ began paying its dividend. In an area of the market that has generally lagged the broader averages and posted slowing growth, what's not to like about a nearly 25% dividend growth CAGR?

Well, I hate to say it, but Constellation Brands just morphed from one of my favorite dividend growth stocks to a notable disappointment with the announcement of its latest dividend increase. After four years of impressive, double-digit increases, last week the management announced a token $0.01/share increase to $0.75.

This increase was just 1.35%. Considering the fact that STZ's dividend yield is 1.55% at its current $193.3 share price, a low-single-digit dividend increase is not an acceptable raise. It's below the current inflation rate. Even the high yielders that I own must increase their dividends at a rate that exceeds inflation.

Because of STZ's lackluster increase, I've trimmed down on my position and the remaining shares that I hold. On Friday, I sold 1/3 of my STZ position at $190.03. I got rid of the shares that I purchased on 1/9/19 for $151.80, locking in short-term profits of money than 25%.

At $190/share, STZ isn't exactly cheap, trading for nearly 21x TTM earnings. On a forward basis, the valuation is even more expensive due to the fact that the consensus estimate for STZ's 2019 EPS is 7% lower than the 2018 result. I'm never a huge fan on owning highly valued stocks with shrinking bottom lines. Even if this negative growth is a short-term trend, without strong dividend growth factored into the equation, I simply didn't feel comfortable holding onto a full position.

I've moved the remaining STZ shares that I continue to hold from the low-yield/high-growth section of the DGI portion of my holdings into my "special situations" category, which essentially means that they're speculative trades. I've also removed STZ from the low-yield/high-growth sample portfolio that I provide at The Dividend Growth Club.

I'm still bullish on STZ's long-term growth prospects, which is why I've decided to hold onto 2/3 of my shares. However, I didn't feel compelled to own a full position of a company that no longer meets my dividend growth expectations, so I decided to take some profits on what has transitioned from an investment to a trade. The way I see it, there's nothing wrong with making a 25% profit in a matter of months.

However, I was a bit disappointed that I felt compelled to make this trade. When I was accumulating STZ shares in recent years, I was hoping that the strong dividend growth trajectory would continue long-term and this company would play a significant role in my financial freedom via passive dividend income one day. I suppose that is still possible, yet right now, STZ needs to prove to me that it has what it takes to generate reliably increasing income over the long-term. No one ever went broke taking a profit, but that wasn't my goal when I bought shares, and it is sad when things don't go as planned.

So, what changed?

The main thing that has changed for STZ between last year's 42% dividend increase and this year's 1.35% increase is the M&A that STZ has embarked upon (namely, large investments that the company has made in Canopy Growth Corporation (OTC:CGC)).

In early 2017, it was rumored that STZ made Brown-Forman (BF.A) (BF.B) an offer to acquire the company. Obviously that deal didn't go through (which is a shame from a STZ shareholder's point of view; BF's portfolio is amazing). Later that year, in October of 2017, STZ set its sights elsewhere in the M&A world, announcing that it was spending 245m Canadian dollars on a 9.9% stake in CGC.

This 9.9% investment was followed up by a much larger, ~$4b investment in CGC in August of 2018. This big bet made STZ a 38% owner of CGC. It also meant that CGC was flush with cash. STZ and CGC have since continued to work together, using the unique cash pool to ensure that CGC is a global leader in the cannabis space moving forward.

In a recent interview with Jim Cramer, STZ CEO Bill Newlands had high praise for CGC's potential, so apparently, this partnership is working out well. Here's a link to the interview. I think it's worth a watch if you're interested in either STZ or CGC.

Constellation also continues to invest in craft brews and other premium brands in the space. Recently, the company talked about plans to put $100m to work in brands that are run by females. To me, continuing to add high-quality brands to its craft portfolio makes sense. While the pot stocks have been all the rage as of late, I suspect that it will be quite some time before another product overtakes beer in STZ's revenue pie chart.

I don't blame management in the least for making these moves. I've been really bullish on mature CPG companies moving into the high-growth cannabis space. I bought Constellation when it originally sold off in response to its large CGC investments. I've also added to my position in Altria (MO) recently when its shares sold off in response to its marijuana-related M&A activity. Names like this need to generate growth outside of their core competencies, and I'm not sure that I can think of a growth market in this area with more potential than cannabis.

In short, I think the pot industry is going to be a strong growth space in the market for years to come. I assume that it's only a matter of time before marijuana is legalized in the United States. There is simply too much tax revenues being missed out on for this not to happen. The recent farm bill seems to have provided a legalized path for industrial hemp. To me, that's a stepping stone towards marijuana.

We've seen advancements in the medical space regarding cannabis and CBD. Food and beverage companies across the world are researching ways to include CBD in their products. It's low calorie, and from a recreational use standpoint, it's clear that many individuals enjoy the high provided by marijuana.

I think STZ was smart to make major investments in the weed space because first-mover advantage is the real deal, and if cannabis is legalized in the U.S., I think we'll see many of the mature CBD names looking for exposure. STZ was forced to pay a major premium for the second lot of CGC shares that it purchased. We're seeing the values of the Canadian pot stocks continue to rise. I suspect that large names that take the more conservative route and wait until recreational marijuana is legalized in the U.S. will be forced to pay hefty premiums for exposure to the market at that point in time. Sure, there's a chance that legalization never happens. But, even so, I think the risk is worth the reward.

Raising Cash

While STZ's free cash flows continue to trend upward, it's apparent that the recent M&A move the company has made is putting pressure on its balance sheet. The company's long-term debt has nearly doubled over the last five years.

Thankfully, FCF/share has increased at a greater rate than that, but at the end of the day, I am worried about STZ's debt load (the company only has a BBB S&P credit rating, after all). Yet, rates are still low and don't appear to be rising in the near-term, so I don't think there is any need to hurry in terms of deleveraging the balance sheet.

However, management must disagree because on April 3rd it was announced that STZ was selling some of its lower-end wine and spirits brands and facilities to E & J Gallo Winery for $1.7b. To some, this was a disappointing sale because when it was rumored that STZ was looking to offload some of its low-end brands, the ~$3b number was floating around. $1.7b is a lot less than $3b, but at the end of the day, I think the premiumization trend within the spirits business is real, and I can't blame management for focusing on the high end. That's where the margins lie. It's also where most of the growth is.

Yet, a few days after this sale was announced, the 1.35% dividend increase was announced, so apparently I was wrong. I assumed that this sale wasn't made defensively; however, after the sale and the disappointing dividend growth, I am forced to question management's conviction about near-term operational results. A sale and a token increase certainly don't signal confidence to me.

The current dividend only represents a ~34% payout ratio looking at 2019 EPS expectations. To me, that conservative ratio should give confidence to make strong dividend increases, knowing that it has a lot of wiggle room when it comes to EPS coverage, should something go unexpected wrong on the bottom line in the near-term. Considering the fact that the current Wall Street consensus for STZ's 2020 EPS growth is 14% with another 15% growth coming on top of that in 2021, I would have assumed that management would be confident as well.

At this point, I can't help but wonder if EPS expectations are too high? Or, if management has its eye on another M&A target. I suppose only time will tell, but either way, STZ appears to be headed away from the DGI path and towards a more speculative growth path.

Conclusion

And you know what, that's okay. Not every company is going to be a great dividend growth name. Even though STZ's EPS and revenue growth slowed down considerably in 2018, I still consider it to be the best in breed name in the beer space (many of its peers posted negative comps). That's why I'm holding onto the majority of my shares. But, as I said before, I have had to shift my expectations for these shares moving forward and adjust the way that I look at them within the broader scheme of my DGI portfolio.

I think it makes sense for DGI investors to own a few speculative names. Over my investing career, my portfolio has generated a higher yield than the S&P 500, posted better dividend growth than the S&P 500, and generated outsized total returns relative to the S&P 500. A large part of the total return success that I've had is the handful of speculative positions that I've thrown into the mix alongside my more income-oriented names.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is my third largest holding. I'm bullish on technology's secular growth potential long-term, and to me, owning shares of GOOGL has been a no-brainer at their relatively tame multiples. I own a large stake in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) because I can't think of a company with a longer growth runway. I've been willing to pay the huge premium for Amazon because of its long-term growth potential and, thus far, I've been rewarded. I own NVIDIA (NVDA), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), and JD.com (JD). I tend to dedicate ~10% of my portfolio to more speculative, oftentimes non-dividend-paying names.

These higher volatility holdings keep me on my toes. They keep my interested in the market (because let's be honest, for the most part, a dividend growth portfolio is pretty boring to track, otherwise). Many times, I've said that the boring nature of the DGI strategy is good. But I think it can lead to a sort of FOMO (fear of missing out) sentiment when I see growth stocks making big moves, so having exposure to a few of them scratches that itch without putting significant portions of my wealth at undue risk.

And although Constellation Brands isn't a technology play and pays a small dividend, I will now add it to that growth bucket as well because its dividend growth no longer meets basic expectations. I hope that in a few years, management will return to high-single-digit/low-double-digit dividend growth, and I will be able to change my viewpoint of the company again, moving it back into the DGI section of my portfolio.

With its recent increase, the company did extend its current annual dividend growth streak to four years. STZ has a long way to go to get to the point where I think it's a S.W.A.N. (sleep well at night) type DGI holding, but I suppose it's got to start somewhere, right?

This article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STZ, GOOGL, MO, NVDA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.