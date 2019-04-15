WestRock: High Yield, Attractive Value, But Unreliable Dividend Growth

This is a cyclical name not for the faint of heart, but mean reversion could result in double-digit returns.

WestRock is a high quality name, but its volatile earnings and unreliable dividend growth add too much risk to the equation for me.

I’m always pleased when The Dividend Growth Club subscribers reach out to me with questions about a certain stock they’re doing due diligence on. When I started this service, I said I hoped that a community would form and the collective consciousness would come together to help us all reach financial freedom via reliably increasing dividends. With this in mind, I’m happy to do my part. I’ve made it clear that I never give investment advice (I’m not a professional adviser after all, but instead just your average Joe who enjoys portfolio management), but I am happy to perform my own due diligence and post my opinion on a given name. So, without further adieu, let’s get into my due diligence findings regarding WestRock Company (WRK).

I’m always pleased to add a new DGI stock to my watch list/coverage universe. When the subscriber reached out to me about WRK, I had to be honest: I wasn’t very familiar with the company.

In the past, I’ve done basic work on the packaging industry because I thought it did have secular tailwinds because of the rise of eCommerce volumes. I continue to believe this is an attractive industry. It’s not an exciting space and I imagine it will continue to be cyclical (which is why I don’t own any stocks in the packaging space). Yet, I’m not opposed to doing so.

Since my due diligence on WRK is essentially starting from scratch, I figured this piece could serve a double duty. Not only will it shed some light on WRK as a potential DGI investment, but it will also give readers an opportunity to see the basic steps that I take when starting to learn about a new stock. Obviously, the process that I have in place might not be right for everyone, but people do ask me about the due diligence process from time to time and this is a fairly unique opportunity because it’s rare that I pen a focus ticker article about a stock that I’m not very familiar with.

So, when taking a look at a new company, the first thing I do is google the name to get a quick overview of company history. I generally prefer to head to a primary source when doing this, but unfortunately, WestRock’s corporate website doesn’t have a “history” tab like many IR sites do. Because of this, I was forced to start my journey at Wikipedia. Frankly put, I wouldn’t recommend this as a regular due diligence source. I like Wikipedia as a resource in a pinch, but the information there cannot always be relied upon.

Wikipedia informed me that WestRock was formed in 2015 when MeadWestvaco and RockTenn merged. This slightly rang a bell. RockTenn was a stock that I’d taken a glance at before and MeadWestvaco is a Richmond, Virginia, company, which hits fairly close to home. This information changed the Google search from “WestRock company” to “RockTenn merger”, which led me to a couple of links from high quality financial news sources about the RockTenn/MeadWest deal.

This Reuters piece confirmed the deal and informed me that this was basically a merger of equals. The two companies combined to create a ~$16b packaging company which would give it better scale to compete with the market leader, International Paper (IP). I saw that shares of both companies were up in response to the deal being announced. That’s a fairly rare occurrence. Apparently, the market was happy with this deal all around.

With a little bit of background out of the way, it was time to take a quick look at the fundamentals. My first stop when starting this process is always F.A.S.T. Graphs. I’ve talked about the value of F.A.S.T. Graphs to me as an investor many times. In short, this service is the quickest and easiest way for me to check on relative value. When I typed WRK into the ticker search box on F.A.S.T. Graphs, here’s what I saw:

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

As you can see, the recent weakness that WRK has experienced is apparent. That’s a good first step. I like buying stocks into weakness.

The data in the chart also goes back decades. So, while this is a newly formed company, I assumed that the data source that F.A.S.T. Graphs uses to generate its charts compiled combined historical data. The data source is S&P Global Market Intelligence. Generally speaking, I trust their numbers, so I didn’t spend any time looking into the historical data quite yet. There really isn’t much need to double/triple check data like that by going back to primary sources (RockTenn and MeadWest annual reports) until I finish my broad overview and decide whether or not I’m interested in actually purchasing shares or not.

What was more important to me at that point in time was the company’s current valuation. I knew that the post-merger data on the chart would be accurate. While past data is important to consider when looking at relative valuations, what matters most in the evaluation process is the current and future figures. Stocks generally trade based upon their future growth prospects, not their historical data.

Right now, WRK is trading for just 9.4x TTM earnings. I compared this current valuation to previous lows on the chart and saw that in January of 2016, WRK shares bottomed out at 9.2x earnings. That is another good sign. I like buying stocks when they’re coming up against recent support levels.

Then, I looked back to the stock’s lows during the 08/09 recession. That’s something that I like to do because I want to have an idea of what my potential downside is in a worst case broader economic scenario.

In early 2009, WRK shares traded down to ~6x earnings. That’s a fairly low TTM P/E multiple, yet it’s not surprising because this is viewed as a cyclical industry. What I was surprised to see was that during the 08/09 crisis, WRK actually increased its EPS. In 2008, the company’s bottom line grew by 4%, and in 2009, the company’s bottom line grew by an enormous 157%. This was followed by a -26% year in 2010 (but I suppose that can be forgiven after triple-digit growth the year prior).

In general, I see that WRK’s EPS is fairly volatile, with big up years followed by big down years. While it’s clear that EPS growth trends are heading in the right direction. From 2008 to 2018, WRK’s EPS increased from $1.16/share to $4.09/share. That’s impressive, for sure. However, the short-term volatility in the earnings makes this a hard name to evaluate. To me, this is the type of stock that you either avoid completely or buy and hold for the long term. Trying to time tops and bottoms of short-term earnings cycles is nearly impossible. Holding a stock like this will likely require intestinal fortitude. Personally, I tend to avoid names like this. However, that isn’t to say that WRK cannot create significant wealth for its shareholders moving forward.

With regard to generating shareholder wealth, the next step that I take after looking at valuations is to check out dividend growth. Some might be surprised to hear that dividend growth isn’t my first stop on the due diligence path. To me, the easiest way to generate outsized returns over the long term is to buy shares of high quality companies when they offer attractive margins of safety. Not only does buying cheap names offer me strong upside, but it also limits my downside risk. In short, paying close attention to valuation allows me to kill two birds with one stone in that regard. Capital preservation is one of the most important aspects of my portfolio management strategy, and therefore, valuation always comes first.

According to the CCC List, WRK has increased its annual dividend for 10 consecutive years. That isn’t a bad streak, but it does imply that the company did not raise its dividend during the Great Recession, which is a bit of a hang up for me personally. Looking at the F.A.S.T. Graph dividend page, I see that WRK has frozen its dividend during a few years as of late (the reason that the company has a 10-year streak according to the CCC, but not F.A.S.T. Graphs, is because a company can go more than 4 quarters in a row without raising its dividend and still maintain an annual streak increase). This unreliable dividend growth essentially removes WRK from my personal watch list.

However, I do think it’s worth noting that like EPS, while WRK’s dividend growth might not be very reliable in the short term, over the longer term, it is definitely headed in the right direction. I’m a big fan of reliable annual growth, but if you’re willing to look past some frozen years, WRK remains a solid DGI stock. Over the last 19 years, WRK’s annual dividend CAGR is an impressive 13.7%. Back in 2000, the company was paying a quarterly dividend of just $0.04/share, and today, WRK’s quarterly dividend sits at $0.455/share.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

From 20013-2016, we see strong double-digit dividend growth coming out of WRK. However, in more recent years (post-merger), dividend growth has slowed. Granted, it’s still in the mid-single-digit range, so that’s not terrible. The company’s more recent dividend increase was announced in October of last year and came in at 5.8%. Considering the fact that recent share price weakness has driven WRK’s yield up to 4.7%, which is much higher than the company's 5-year average dividend yield of 2.9%, 5.8% is pretty solid growth rate for such a high yield.

But, is the high yield sustainable? I’d say that it appears so. To check on this I look at EPS coverage, free cash flow coverage, and I check Simply Safe Dividend’s analysis, because I’ve found that they do a pretty good job of identifying risk when it comes to dividend sustainability.

WRK produced EPS of $4.09 in 2018 (up an impressive 56% y/y). That means the current payout ratio on a TTM basis is ~45%, and on a forward basis, it sits at ~43%. I think WRK needs to maintain a wide margin of safety with regard to a low payout ratio/dividend coverage because of its volatile earnings potential. Right now, Wall Street expects to see low single-digit EPS growth in 2019, which is impressive after the big gain in 2018 (historically, I notice that big up years, in terms of EPS growth, are sometimes followed by negative years, but that doesn’t appear to be the case this year, according to analyst estimates, at least). That bodes well for dividend safety in the short term.

Simply Safe Dividends currently rates WRK’s dividend as “borderline safe” with a dividend safety score of 42. To me, this seems about right. Although the stock has solid EPS/FCF coverage at the moment, WRK remains a high beta name. WRK has maintained long-term debt levels above $5b since the merger in 2015. This figure isn’t extraordinarily high, but WRK’s debt/cap ratio isn’t great at 43% and the company’s S&P credit rating is concerning, BBB.

In short, I don’t expect to see a dividend cut in the near future, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see another year of stagnant dividend growth should times get hard and this would be disappointing to me as a DG investor. So, with that in mind, I was happy to end my due diligence there.

If I were to continue on with the process, the next step would be to figure out why the stock has sold off during the last year or so (if I had to guess, I'd say it is trade war related; many names in the logistics space that I'm more familiar with have suffered because of the trade issues and I'm sure that the packaging plays have experienced similar negative spillover). It's always difficult to decide whether or not short-term sell-offs are the result of an isolated incidence or a more systematic problem. But, that's the most important aspect of buying a dip. Buying shares of high quality names when they've sold off because of a short-term issue that is easily solved is a great way to make money in the market. However, buying shares of a beaten down company that faces some sort of secular headwind can lead to getting stuck in a value trap.

I think WRK is an industry leader and has an attractive valuation, but its dividend growth history and outlook isn’t strong enough to warrant inclusion in my portfolio. In short, this company just isn’t quite up to my dividend related quality standards. There are so many high quality operations in the market that you've got to draw the line somewhere as an investor. I use dividend growth as the primary screening tool for my due diligence process, though mileage may vary for others in that regard.

I think it could generate strong returns from here because of its relatively high yield and low valuation. WRK’s long-term average P/E ratio is ~14x, so if we see any sort of mean reversion from today’s ~9x levels, we’re looking at strong double-digit returns. However, I’m more interested in reliable income growth than I am in total returns, and while I like the eCommerce trend as a tailwind, I already have exposure to this trend via the logistics names, FedEx (FDX) and United Parcel Service (UPS).

Both FDX and UPS offer more reliable dividend growth than WRK, in my opinion. Like WRK, they’re cyclical names as well. I don’t want too much exposure to companies like these, which is why I’m not interested in adding WestRock to the mix. That would represent too much risk and right now, I’m much more interested in putting new cash to work into names with safer, more reliable dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UPS, FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.