Altria - Where The Stock May Be Headed After Two Large Investments

Altria (MO), the stock that keeps on chugging.

My subscribers to Financial Freedom Insights, received a trade alert on Altria (MO) last week with specific trade parameters. The good news is that there still is time to get in on this trade.

With the negative technical events outlined below and what I expect a weak earnings quarter (Est to be released April 25), I expect MO to fall in the next few weeks. In my opinion, if the stock is to fall on earnings, there are two ways to trade - buy and sell calls for a net credit spread for a more conservative base hit or take an offensive net debit spread. Both trades which have a breakeven around 4% up or down from the current market price are outlined below.

With the credit spread, the stock would have to move with a 4% increase in this example before you would start losing money. While with the debit spread, the stock would have to move lower by 4%, before you would start making money.

That being said, holding MO for the long term at a lower price is attractive as discussed below. However, I believe these two acquisitions (Juul and Cronos (CRON)) will take some time to digest before they provide a positive shareholder return especially in light of their investment purchase prices.

I have been watching MO for some time. While I thought about taking a short position April 2 at 56.60, the MACD was still positive and I wanted it to penetrate its zero line which is a fairly good indication of further downside. As can see in the chart below, MO's MACD just went negative last week. So, I have entered into a trade.

In the short term, I don't like MO long. However, longer term after these big acquisitions are digested, there might be some upside. For sure, MO has grown in good economies and recessions thanks to cigarettes (e.g. Marlboro), their strong branding, the ability to keep increasing cigarette prices, and the people who continue to buy them.

MO has also grown its dividend since 2009 and yields an impressive 5.6%.

Even with major outside forces, MO has been able to achieve steady sales, cash flow, and dividend growth even with at least 60 years of decking US (not international) smoking rates, the big tobacco settlement in the 90s, increasing tax rates on their products as well as new and unique FDA challenges - the latest being a possible link between electronic cigarettes and seizures and the FDA is pushing heavy, new anti-vaping regs.

In addition, vaping, and specifically Juul, is being targeted across the world (which goes against MO's international strategy and reasons for purchasing Juul):

Juul & Cronos Purchases

While I fully expected MO to get in the pot (via their buying of a 45% stake in Cronos (CRON) for around $1.8 billion) and e-cigarette business, I was not expecting MO to pay what I consider to be a huge premium for Juul (MO acquired a 35% stake in Juul and valued the vaping business at $38 billion). Juul forecasts revenue of $3.4 billion for 2019, almost triple what was generated last year. With a growing backlash in the US again e-cigs, MO is moving to the overseas markets where they feel will not face the same restrictions.

Source: SeekingAlpha on MO slides

Source: SeekingAlpha on MO slides

Juul posted fourth-quarter revenue of $424 million, a 2.5% decline from the previous quarter along with an adjusted loss was $70.4 million, compared with a $17 million profit in the prior quarter.

These investments are strategic, and time will tell if they will pay off. However, getting into the vaping and cannabis industry makes since for MO especially internationally where they have been able to move more cigarettes when US regulations got tighter. However, at the price paid, the transaction was great for Juul, but maybe not for MO. Some would argue that MO got into the vaping market just as it was peaking.

MO recently issued a huge amount of debt ($14.6 billion mostly for the Juul deal). That led to credit downgrades to BBB by S&P and similar ratings by Fitch. As such, the investors did not like the deal. The cost to insure MO's debt against default for five years rose to as high as 97.73 basis points, the highest since January 2012, according to data provider CMA.

Source: Bloomberg

The projections of the Juul investment is key. These are that MO will continue to dominate the US e-vapor market and Juul operating margins will be similar to US cigarettes within five years. International operating margins are to equal cigarettes by 2023 and their ROI would be higher than their weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC) in five years.

Source: SeekingAlpha of MO slides

Technicals

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of MO is below 50. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The stock is below its 20-day moving average of 56.27 but above its 50 day moving average of 52.37.

In addition, a "Double Top" chart pattern has formed - see chart below. This is a bearish signal and points to a price around 51.50-52.50 in the next two weeks or so.

MO has a current support price of 53.50 (then 51) and resistance of 59.10.

Summary

While I fully expected MO to get in the pot and e-cigarette business, I was not expecting MO to pay what I consider to be a huge premium for Juul.

Time will tell in the longer term, after these big acquisitions are digested, if the stock can continue in a growth path. As MO has grown in good economies and recessions thanks to their products and the ability to market them, they might be able to market e-cigs with the same strategies unless the world regulators stop them before MO makes inroads.

Disclosure: I am/we are short MO VIA DEBIT SPREAD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.