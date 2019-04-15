Williams Sonoma: Likely To Deliver Alpha Over The Next 5 Years

Between the 3.3% starting yield, the likely 5-6% earnings growth and 2.2% multiple expansion, Williams Sonoma is set to deliver 10.5-11.5% returns over the next 5 years.

Furthermore, Williams Sonoma is also offering investors a 10% discount to fair value and reasonable margin of safety.

Despite the risks, Williams Sonoma is poised to deliver solid earnings growth in the years ahead to drive investment returns through continued growth in its online segment.

In the digital age that we find ourselves in, it's important for companies in the retail industry to either adapt or go the way of the dodo bird.

Given the fact that 96% of Americans conduct some sort of shopping online, it's beneficial for investors to consider companies that have been ahead of the curve in making the overall shopping experience more convenient for customers.

Image Source: Social Media Today

With e-commerce poised to continue its double digit annual growth rate into the next decade, I believe retailer Williams Sonoma (WSM) offers a compelling way to capitalize on this trend in the years ahead.

We'll delve into my specific reasons for my investment thesis above, which include Williams Sonoma's safe and growing dividend, the growth catalysts for Williams Sonoma in the coming years, the current stock price in relation to my average fair value estimate, and the likely total returns from Williams Sonoma over the next 5 years.

Reason #1: A Sustainable And Moderately Fast Growing Dividend

We'll now examine the safety of Williams Sonoma's dividend using the EPS payout ratio and the FCF payout ratio.

As referenced on page 26 of Williams Sonoma's most recent 10-K, the company generated $4.05 in diluted EPS last fiscal year (of which $0.10 was technically because of a 53 week fiscal year for full disclosure) against the $1.72 in dividends per share paid last fiscal year. This equates to a 42.5% EPS payout ratio for 2018, which strikes a near perfect balance between retaining earnings for future investments to improve the earnings power of the company while also rewarding shareholders.

The company is anticipating EPS for the current fiscal year of $4.50-$4.70. Using the midpoint of $4.60 and the current annualized dividend payout of $1.92 after the recent 11.6% dividend increase, this comes out to a 41.7% forward EPS payout ratio.

Image Source: Williams Sonoma FY 2018 10-K

Per page 43 of the company's most recent 10-K, the company generated $586 million in operating cash flow against $190.1 million in capital expenditures, for a total free cash flow of $395.9 million.

For context, the dividends paid during that same time were $140.3 million for a FCF payout ratio of 35.4%.

Given that the company is guiding a revenue midpoint of $5.75 billion and relatively stable operating margins for this fiscal year compared to the $5.67 billion last fiscal year, operating cash flow should come in around $594 million against expected capital expenditures of $200-220 million. Using the midpoint capex of $210 million, the company will generate $384 million in FCF for the current fiscal year as it continues to invest in its online operations.

Using expected dividends of $145-150 million (which assumes the company will reduce buybacks by about 17% compared to last fiscal year and retire 4-4.5 million shares), this would equate to a 37.8-39.1% FCF payout ratio range.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

By all accounts, the dividend is safe from both the perspective of the reputed research firm, Simply Safe Dividends, and from my independent research.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Now that it has been established that the dividend is well-covered, we'll examine the growth potential of the dividend in the years ahead.

Given that we have Yahoo Finance predicting a mere 3% annual earnings growth rate over the next 5 years (compared to 8.7% the past 5 years) and Nasdaq is projecting a 7.2% annual earnings growth rate over the next 5 years, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that the growth rate will be around 5-6% in a conservative estimate.

Since the dividend payout ratio could be expanded a bit in the years ahead, I believe it's likely Williams Sonoma will continue to deliver high single digit and possibly even low double digit dividend increases over the next 5 years.

Reason #2: A Revolutionary Retailer With Strong Brands

Williams Sonoma is a retailer of home products, such as home furnishing and kitchen products. It operates through the Retail and E-Commerce segments.

The Retail segment includes franchise operations, which sell the company's products through its retail stores, and accounts for 45.7% of the company's total net revenues.

As per page 3 of Williams Sonoma's most recent 10-K, the E-Commerce segment is comprised of the eponymous Williams Sonoma brand, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, West Elm, PBteen, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham, which markets products through its e-commerce websites and direct mail catalogs.

Image Source: Williams Sonoma FY 2018 10-K

The E-Commerce segment comprises the remaining 54.3% of the company's total net revenues and has continually shown growth.

The benefit to this growth is that the E-Commerce segment is able to serve as a cost-efficient means of testing market acceptance of new products and new brands, as per page 1 of the company's most recent 10-K.

As overall e-commerce sales continue to grow by double-digits as alluded to in the thesis, Williams Sonoma is well-positioned to seize a portion of this growth. The mere fact that Williams Sonoma's E-Commerce revenue as a total percent of revenue continues to grow is offered as evidence to support this assumption.

This will be the key growth driver in the years ahead, and while the e-commerce business is highly competitive, it's Williams Sonoma's strong brands that will serve as a defense against lower quality competitors.

Any decline in operating margins should be offset over the long-term by the rising E-Commerce segment's revenues.

While on the topic of Williams Sonoma's margins, despite the competitive nature of the retail industry and Williams Sonoma's contracting margins in recent years, the company maintains margins that are among the strongest in the industry.

The operating margins for FY 2018 were 7.7%, compared to the 8.6% for FY 2017.

Image Source: Williams Sonoma Q4 2018 Earnings Release

Williams Sonoma delivered 2.4% comp growth in Q4 2018, which is down considerably from the 5.4% in FY 2017. However, it's important to note that the company did this despite the increasing negative sentiment growth over the past few months.

Image Source: University of Michigan via Bloomberg

Assuming midpoint revenue of $5.75 billion, this would imply a decelerating revenue growth rate of 1.4% for this fiscal year. We may see a situation similar to Great Recession in which the company's earnings bottom in 2-3 years, which is presumably when the next recessionary period will end. Given that a repeat of the Great Recession is unlikely this time around, it seems reasonable to assume that the company will come out of the next recession and deliver considerable growth at the back end of our 5 year time frame.

The 3% earnings growth rate from Yahoo Finance would assume the company experiences minimal revenue growth, and declining operating margins while continuing share buybacks to guide earnings higher. I believe this is an absolute worst-case scenario estimate from Yahoo Finance and it is highly likely that the company will exceed this earnings growth rate over the next 5 years.

The more likely 5-6% estimate that I expect would include 2-3% annual revenue growth (likely coming at the back end of the 5 years again), a decelerating continuation of Williams Sonoma's declining margins, and 3-5% growth from buybacks as the company has $710 million in buybacks authorized that will likely be completed in the next 3-4 years, which is notable for a company that has a market cap of $4.5 billion.

Unlike many companies, Williams Sonoma has also proven itself to be a reasonably successful capital allocator in terms of share buybacks, with nearly 5.4 million shares being acquired in 2018 at an average cost of $54.96 a share.

As I'll discuss in further detail in Reason #3, this is well below my estimated fair value for shares of Williams Sonoma.

One final strength of the company that is particularly noteworthy is the company's incredibly strong balance sheet. The company possesses $1.69 billion of current assets against $1.07 billion in current liabilities. The long-term debt situation is even more impressive with Williams Sonoma owing $380.9 million in long-term debt. For a company that earned $333.7 million last fiscal year, this is a very manageable debt load.

Risks To Consider:

Now that we've discussed the opportunities for growth that Williams Sonoma should be able to capitalize on, it's important to understand that like any company, Williams Sonoma doesn't come without its risks.

The first risk to consider is that any decline in economic conditions through a recessionary period would result in decreased consumer confidence and spending. This would negatively impact consumer spending on the items Williams Sonoma sells, such as home furnishings and kitchen products.

Image Source: Williams Sonoma 2010 10-K

As we were reminded during the last recession, Williams Sonoma is highly vulnerable to a downturn in the economy. The company's diluted EPS declined 84%, from $1.76 in FY 2007 to a mere $0.28 in FY 2008, and the company wasn't able to fully recover from the economic downturn until FY 2010, when it posted diluted EPS of $1.83.

Therefore, it's important for investors to understand the impact the ebbs and flows of the economy have on Williams Sonoma's earnings and its stock price. If one doesn't possess the ability to ignore the noise in such a downturn, the highly cyclical Williams Sonoma is a stock to avoid.

Even without a recessionary period, a general fear of recession, rising fuel prices, availability of consumer credit, and consumer debt levels are all factors that play into the consumer spending which Williams Sonoma and others in the industry are reliant upon to grow their revenue and their earnings.

Another event to be aware of that could precipitate a recession is a potential acceleration in the trade skirmish with China into a full blown trade war.

It was only a few weeks ago that President Trump warned that US tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese exports are unlikely to go away anytime soon, even if the two countries reach a trade deal.

While it appears as though a deal could be forthcoming, it's important to note that nothing is guaranteed at the time of my writing this article. It also is worth mentioning that if either side doesn't hold up their end of any future trade agreement, the other side would likely launch a counterattack in terms of additional tariffs which would potentially harm both economies and send the world into a recession that would have a detrimental impact on Williams Sonoma.

Yet another risk worth mentioning is that the company's efforts to expand its brands globally could fail and have an adverse impact on the operating results of the company.

As with any expansion into international markets, with great reward also comes great risk. An entrance into international markets brings with it a unique set of challenges for each market, including different consumer preferences, tax policies, regulations, fluctuations in foreign currency rates, and varying protection of intellectual property rights in each international market.

Given that the e-commerce segment is the company's fastest growing segment and accounts for over half of sales and earnings, it's important that the company continues to execute and adapt to changing consumer preferences and buying trends related to e-commerce usage.

As many are aware, the specialty e-commerce business and retail businesses are highly competitive. The rise of e-commerce has encouraged the entry of many new competitors to Williams Sonoma and a continuation of this trend in the years ahead is sure to bring more competitors into this space. This could potentially result in decreased operating margins for the business over the long-term, which would likely be offset by an overall increase in revenue with more consumers turning to e-commerce for their shopping habits.

If Williams Sonoma is unable to continue to differentiate itself from its competitors, however, this could result in a loss of customers and adversely affect operating results.

Fortunately for Williams Sonoma, they have a well-versed management team including 24 year company veteran and CEO Laura Alber, along with 19 year company veteran and COO Dean Miller and 18 year company veteran and CFO Julie Whalen all leading the charge to improve Williams Sonoma's customer experience and to continue to lead Williams Sonoma through a dynamic industry.

Reason #3: Williams Sonoma Is An Excellent Company Trading At A Modest Discount

Since it has been established that Williams Sonoma is well-positioned to continue to maintain and expand upon its strong online presence, the next natural topic of conversation is valuation. After all, valuation matters and price is what you pay but value is what you get.

In the case of Williams Sonoma, the company is currently trading at 15.23 times trailing twelve months earnings or TTM earnings, according to Gurufocus. For context, the 13 year median TTM PE ratio is 18.24.

Even in a conservative scenario in which the fair value of Williams Sonoma is a multiple of 17, this implies the company holds a fair value of $64.43. This would indicate that Williams Sonoma is trading at a 10.4% discount to fair value, offering 11.6% upside against the current price of $57.72 (as of April 13, 2019).

Similarly, the forward PE ratio is currently 12.53 against the 5 year average of 16.26, according to Morningstar. Assuming a reversion to a fair value multiple of 14, this would imply Williams Sonoma is trading at a 10.5% discount to fair value and offers 11.7% upside, for a fair value of $64.49 a share.

While I generally prefer to use the 13 year median dividend yield metric from Gurufocus, the metric was heavily skewed by the fact the company has increased its payout ratio from the low to mid 20% range in the mid-2000s to the current 42%. Based upon the other evidence that I have examined, I don't believe this fits the overall valuation picture.

For that reason, I've decided to examine the 5 year average dividend yield per Simply Safe Dividends for a more accurate assessment of fair value. According to SSD, Williams Sonoma's current 3.33% dividend yield is 19% above the 5 year average of 2.78%.

Assuming a fair value yield of 3% (which is competitive against the current 30 year treasury rate 2.977%), we arrive at a fair value of $64.00. This would imply Williams Sonoma is trading at a 9.8% discount to fair value and offers 10.9% upside.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final metric that I will use to assess the fair value of Williams Sonoma is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The DDM assumes that a company's value is simply the sum of all cash flows provided by a company's dividend and then discounted back to the present to arrive at a fair value.

The first input into the formula of expected dividend per share is simply the annualized dividend per share of a stock. In the case of Williams Sonoma, that amount is currently $1.92.

The second input into the formula is the cost of capital equity which is another term for the required rate of return. This is also the first subjective input into the formula as an acceptable rate of return can vary widely from one investor to the next. For a stock yielding what Williams Sonoma is, I would accept a rate of return of 10% as that is above the historical average of what the broader market has delivered.

Finally, the company has demonstrated its quality in years past and given the bullish outlook toward e-commerce, which the company has continually expanded its presence in, I believe a long-term dividend growth rate of 7% is realistic when we also factor in that the payout ratio could expand a bit more in the near future and not be overly burdensome for the company.

Using these metrics, we arrive at a fair value of $64.00 yet again. There is a notable amount of evidence that suggests this is a company with a fair value in the low to mid-$60s and the company is currently trading in the high $50s.

Averaging our 4 fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $64.23. This would indicate the company is trading at a 10.1% discount to fair value and offers investors 11.3% upside.

While it isn't a blow the doors off type of bargain, the overall steady and consistent dividend growth of this company combined with a reasonable entry point make this a solid pick for a patient, long-term investor.

Summary: Williams Sonoma Is A High-Quality Dividend Growth Company

Williams Sonoma offers a dividend yield that is moderately higher than its 5 year average. For a company of Williams Sonoma's quality, this should be welcomed news for the long-term investor.

While Williams Sonoma operates in a cyclical and competitive industry, it clearly possesses the ability to continue to execute and deliver stronger dividend increases in the future.

As a testament to the undervaluation alluded to, Williams Sonoma is trading at a 10.1% discount to fair value. I believe for a company of Williams Sonoma's quality, this is a reasonable margin of safety for long-term investors.

In short, Williams Sonoma and its starting 3.3% yield, likely 5-6% earnings growth, and 2.2% valuation expansion will deliver returns of around 10.5-11.5% over the next 5 years, which would beat out the broader market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.