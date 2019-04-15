Improved Outlook For Global Economy Boosts S&P 500

The thing that boosted the market the most during the week was the news on Friday, April 12, 2019, that China's exports to global markets has rebounded to a five-month high.

It is now within 24 points, or 0.1%, of its previous peak of 2,930.75 set back on September 20, 2019.

The S&P 500 continued its upward trajectory in the second week of April 2019.

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) continued its upward trajectory in the second week of April 2019, where it is now within 24 points, or 0.1%, of its previous peak of 2,930.75 set back on September 20, 2019.

The thing that boosted the market the most during the week was the news on Friday, April 12, 2019, that China's exports to global markets has rebounded to a five-month high, suggesting relative improvements in the economic health of importing countries.

The same news story revealed that China's own imports have continued to decline, however, indicating that the nation's economy is still slowing. For stock markets, that bad news was offset in part by the ongoing expansion of the Chinese government's efforts to stimulate its economy, where there are indications they are gaining some traction.

Our roundup of those headlines and other market-moving headlines is straight ahead...

Monday, April 8, 2019

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Friday, April 12, 2019

How many positives and negatives for the U.S.' markets and economy did Barry Ritholtz find during the second week of April 2019? Click through to find out!...

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.