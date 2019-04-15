Improved Outlook For Global Economy Boosts S&P 500

The S&P 500 (Index: SPX) continued its upward trajectory in the second week of April 2019, where it is now within 24 points, or 0.1%, of its previous peak of 2,930.75 set back on September 20, 2019.
The thing that boosted the market the most during the week was the news on Friday, April 12, 2019, that China's exports to global markets has rebounded to a five-month high, suggesting relative improvements in the economic health of importing countries.
The same news story revealed that China's own imports have continued to decline, however, indicating that the nation's economy is still slowing. For stock markets, that bad news was offset in part by the ongoing expansion of the Chinese government's efforts to stimulate its economy, where there are indications they are gaining some traction.
Our roundup of those headlines and other market-moving headlines is straight ahead...
Monday, April 8, 2019
- Oil gains up to 2% to five-month high as Libyan output threatened
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- S&P 500, Nasdaq edge higher as earnings season looms
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
- Oil dips on global growth worry, possible output rise
- Global economy cooling, coordinated stimulus may be needed: IMF
- Fed's Clarida: U.S. jobless rate may have room to fall without inflation
- Wall Street drops on U.S. trade tensions with EU, IMF global outlook
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
- Oil rallies as U.S. gasoline inventory draw offsets crude build
- Mortgage rates driving mortgage market: U.S. mortgage applications retreat from 2-1/2 year peak
- Citing global slowdown, Fed sees no changes to rates in 2019
- Bigger trouble developing in China:
- March mobile phone shipments to China fall 6 percent as economy slows
- Exports are about strength of other nation's economies, imports tell story about China's domestic economy: China's March exports seen rebounding, imports falling again: Reuters poll
- Wall Street ekes out gains as investors shrug off Fed minutes
Thursday, April 11, 2019
- Oil prices slip as OPEC mulls output hike, U.S. stocks build
- U.S., China agree to establish trade deal enforcement offices: Mnuchin
- China stimulus gaining traction? China producer inflation picks up for first time in nine months, eases deflation worries
- Fed must 'tread carefully' given market signals on outlook
- The S&P 500 ends flat as investors await bank earnings
Friday, April 12, 2019
- Oil rises 1 percent on tightening crude supply, upbeat economic data
- Signs of improving world economy: China March exports rebound to five-month high but imports fall more than expected
- Bigger stimulus developing in China: To spur rural development, China to send millions of students on 'volunteering' trips
- China data, JPMorgan results lift stocks, riskier assets
- S&P 500 closes near record high as earnings season begins in earnest
