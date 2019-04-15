Magnolia Oil & Gas: High Margin, Free Cash Flow Story Continues

Magnolia sports some of the highest margins in the U.S. upstream.

4Q18 and the view ahead:

Volumes Beat But Were Slightly Gassy Versus the Street. Magnolia beat on volumes (better than expected well performance) but were gassier than Street expectations resulting in modest misses on the revenue and EBITDA lines for the quarter.

for oil in the quarter (a $5.85 to our daily average 4Q WTI price). Capex Guidance Methodology Maintained. The company maintained their target Capex vs. EBITDA ratio at less than or equal to 60%. This takes them from 3 rigs to 2 as we enter the second quarter and with the rally in prices (and estimated EBITDA) since the 4Q report, it's possible that the third rig could come back again later this year. We don't think this is likely as higher non-operated activity should obviate any need to pump up the rig count again this year (EOG is about 2/3rds of their current and MUR is another good-sized piece and both are likely to be busy).

Why We Own What We Own - Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company remains oily with extremely high oil price realizations. Per unit costs are low resulting in near best in group EBITDA margins. This is not your friend's Permian stock. There is no negative differential here.

Management remains committed to under-spend cash flow while achieving modest growth... we see no danger of a game plan change here. Note that even with the drop in oil prices in 4Q18, they added $100 mm to their cash position (instead of just spending the extra cash via a higher well count).

The company's balance sheet is under-leveraged relative to the group, at just 0.3x net to debt to 4Q18 annualized EBITDA, and management simply does not like debt. They do like their own stock however as noted in recent sizable insider buys.

We hear from investors that there is a perception that the name doesn't have enough acreage in Karnes, the oily, high return acreage, and yet, the inventory approaches 10 years there at the current pace of drilling. We see this as more than adequate and they are likely to continue to add to this inventory near term.

Valuation is compelling given the mix of modest growth, low leverage, high margins, and under-spend. Our 2019 upside valuation target is $17 (based upon 6.0x TEV/EBITDA of our long-held (since December 2017) 2019 oil price average of $60.

The ZLT owns a roughly 10% position in (currently the largest position in the long term portfolio, roughly tied with another disciplined, free cash generating but otherwise very different story, COG).

