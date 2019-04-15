A Massive Win-Win For Chevron And Anadarko

It's a big day in the oil and gas space, with news breaking that Chevron (CVX) has reached an agreement, whereby it will acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC) in one of the largest business combinations in the history of the industry. Shareholders in Anadarko will receive an immediate and attractive premium in exchange for the firm, but perhaps the real winner might be Chevron, which received an attractive firm at a rich but not necessarily absurd valuation.

A look at the transaction

According to the press release issued by Chevron regarding the matter, the company has agreed to acquire Anadarko in a cash-and-stock transaction valuing the firm on an equity basis at around $33 billion. Including net debt, this implies an EV on the firm of around $50 billion according to Chevron (if shares in Chevron recover such that the buyout price for Anadarko rises to $65 per share). In all, shareholders in Anadarko will receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron stock, plus $16.25 in cash, for each and every unit of Anadarko they own today. As I type this, shares of Chevron are trading $119.45 apiece (after having declined 5.2% in response to the news of the deal). This translates then to an effective purchase price of $62.47 per unit. Anadarko's shares are currently trading for $61.75 per unit, implying additional arbitrage for investors of about 1.2%, but this is after a run-up on the shares of 31.9% in response to the news of the transaction.

Generally speaking, I am skeptical of projected run-rate synergies for companies, and this is no exception. After all, while some companies can achieve their synergy targets, and almost all of them that announce synergies do achieve some, more often than not they fall short. That said, if Chevron can achieve the synergies projected, this will translate to an extra $2 billion in the pockets of shareholders of the combined business each year. Because of this, and thanks to the deal's structure as consisting of some stock, Chevron anticipates that the transaction will be accretive to both free cash flow and earnings just one year after closing. This assumes, of course, that Brent crude stays at or above $60 per barrel. As I type this, Brent is currently trading for $71.51 per barrel, so there is some nice wiggle room here.

Chevron's management, in its presentation to shareholders about the move, highlighted that the purchase of the company, excluding net debt that's being absorbed, implies that the firm is acquiring more than 10 billion barrels of resources in exchange for an effective purchase price of less than $3 per barrel. This is actually incredibly deceptive because it's referring not to proved reserves, but hypothetical resources that may or may not exist. Actual proved reserves for Anadarko as of the end of last year stood at 1.473 billion boe (barrels of oil equivalent). In all, this implies a price paid per proved boe of about $22.40. One thing management at Chevron did point out that was undeniable, though, was that the firm should benefit from a partial tie-in caused by this transaction involving Western Midstream Partners (WES), which as its name suggests is a midstream firm that fits nicely with Chevron's existing business and strategy.

As a result of this transaction, there were some other developments as well. Last year, Chevron's management team completed around $2 billion in asset sales, and this year it expects to complete at least another $3 billion. Between 2020 and 2022, the firm will further accelerate its restructuring operations by selling off another $15 billion to $20 billion with the hopes of reducing its debt and the debt it is absorbing from Anadarko. In addition to this, Chevron has decided that the synergies created from the deal warrant management increasing its share repurchase program from $4 billion per annum to $5 billion per annum.

A win for both sides

In my view, the transaction between Chevron and Anadarko is a sensible one that creates winners on both sides. For investors in Anadarko, the "win" here is straightforward: investors will be rewarded with a hefty premium over where shares in Anadarko traded at prior to the transaction. If shares of Chevron remain unchanged, the effective premium received by shareholders of Anadarko, from the close of business on April 11th, should come out to about 33.5%. That said, because of the significant equity component of the deal, this return could change quite a bit. In the table below, you can see a hypothetical range of returns for investors based on where shares of Chevron might be at any point in time.

Created by Author

While the picture for Anadarko is clear, it's a little less clear for Chevron and its shareholders. To figure out what the case really is, let's consider some things. First, last year, Anadarko did manage to generate operating cash flow of $5.93 billion, while its EBITDA, by my math, was about $6.97 billion. The implied market cap from the transaction is about $31.21 billion, while the EV (enterprise value) is $48.74 billion.

On an EV/EBITDA basis, this price paid translates to a multiple on the company of about 7. In the current energy environment, E&P (exploration and production) firms in this space are being valued, as of January of this year, at an average multiple of about 5.73, while integrated firms are going for around 7.70. The connection with Western Midstream Partners and its ownership over other midstream assets technically makes Anadarko an integrated firm, but its largest operations are undeniably its E&P work, as you can gather from the image below.

Taken from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation

What this suggests is that the firm is probably in an acceptable pricing range compared to the industry as a whole, but with a relatively decent net debt/EBITDA multiple of 2.44, combined with the firm's significant market presence as a leader in the space, it's hard to imagine why more upside couldn't be captured. A multiple of 8 or 9 should not be out of the question, though would be considered rich relative to peers. On an absolute basis, though, it would prove reasonable and the fact that a higher multiple was not achieved means, in my eyes, that while Chevron paid at or around market value for the day, it was merely taking advantage of the pessimism in the space to get an attractive deal. This point is further made when you consider that the market cap/operating cash flow multiple of the transaction is only about 5.3 when a reading quite a bit higher would be reasonable as well.

Rumblings from the market

Following news of this agreement between Chevron and Anadarko, rumors began circulating on the market that rival Occidental Petroleum (OXY) had actually made a bid for Anadarko at a price of $70 per share compared to the effective $65 per share made by Chevron. The deal - allegedly contained a larger share of cash - would have required a shareholder vote, and would have returned greater value to Anadarko's investors. It's uncertain how or why Chevron did not accept it, since it's hard to argue that a $5 share price difference is not significant.

Based on the sources this came from, Occidental is looking into "options", which could include a higher bid and/or maybe some sort of legal action (the latter pure speculation on my part). Any such bid would also likely have to compensate Anadarko's investors for the rumored 3% breakup fee (which is nearly $1 billion), and given that the 7.7% premium to Chevron's offer was not enough to sway management at Anadarko, it's uncertain what would be enough to sway it. While it's perfectly possible nothing further will happen on this end, it does create a catalyst for investors who, like me, believe there is some wiggle room in the transaction.

Takeaway

Right now, this is a fascinating time for investors in both Chevron and Anadarko. Undoubtedly, investors in Anadarko are sitting pretty happy right now because of the surge in price they saw from the company's stock. That said, I think the bigger winner here so far is Chevron, because although the transaction is lofty compared to many other firms in the space today, it's still low on an absolute basis and should be looked at accordingly. This could leave room for Occidental to step in, but that is purely speculative. If it does, shares could rise quite a bit from here, but even without that transaction, the arbitrage play is worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.