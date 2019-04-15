The Difference 20 Years Can Make (Podcast)

Summary

The popular media’s image of retirement as a period of continuous partying is not reality, nor could it be.

Joseph Coughlin, the head of MIT’s Age Lab, observes that today’s two-decade retirements equal about 8,000 days, or one-third of one’s adult life.

Twenty years is enough to change the course of history, and that unit of time marks completely different eras in an individual’s life.

If you’ve reached the age of 60, you’ve had sufficient time to think about how to ideally fill the pages of the final chapter of your life’s story.