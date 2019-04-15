Financial Advisors | Retirement | Podcasts

The Difference 20 Years Can Make (Podcast)

by: SA For FAs
Summary

The popular media’s image of retirement as a period of continuous partying is not reality, nor could it be.

Joseph Coughlin, the head of MIT’s Age Lab, observes that today’s two-decade retirements equal about 8,000 days, or one-third of one’s adult life.

Twenty years is enough to change the course of history, and that unit of time marks completely different eras in an individual’s life.

If you’ve reached the age of 60, you’ve had sufficient time to think about how to ideally fill the pages of the final chapter of your life’s story.

The popular media’s image of retirement as a period of continuous partying is not reality, nor could it be. Joseph Coughlin, the head of MIT’s Age Lab, observes in his most recent article on Forbes that today’s two-decade retirements equal about 8,000 days, or one-third of one’s adult life. That unit of time marks completely different eras in an individual’s life. If you’ve reached the age of 60, you’ve had sufficient time to think about how to ideally fill the pages of the final chapter of your life’s story.

This brief podcast (4:59) suggests that the enjoyment part of that final chapter needn’t cost much, and that planning for it realistically should be an uplifting experience.

Listen on the go! Subscribe to the SA for FAs podcast on iTunes, Stitcher and SoundCloud (click the highlighted links).

Nationwide SA For FAs Sponsored by