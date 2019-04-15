Global Brass And Copper: Bought By The Germans

The deal takes place at an all-time-high, and even though the deal multiples are not extremely high, they look fair.

For the second time in as many weeks, a US company is acquired by a German counterpart. After Wabco (WBC) was recently sold to a privately-held German company, the same fate is now seen for Global Brass and Copper (BRSS) which will be acquired by Wieland-Werke AG, a 200-year-old family business.

With the deal taking place at a solid premium compared to an all-time high, investors are best advised to take the cash and move on.

Deal Terms

Investors in Global Brass stand to receive a $44 per share cash component for their shares, marking a 27% premium over the unaffected share price. If all goes well, the deal should close in the second half of this year.

With the deal, two complementary companies will unite with offering across copper, copper alloy strips, sheets, rod, wire, tube and other components among others, while having a presence across the globe. In fact, there will be some 90 distribution, manufacturing, and service centers across the globe once the operations are combined. While greater scale and shared capabilities are key rationale behind the deal, other potential benefits include the mega trends benefiting the business relating to sustainability and recycling.

Note that it is evident that Global Brass is the selling party in this deal as it only employs 1,900 workers, while Wieland is roughly 4 times as big based on the employee count. That does not tell the entire story as shipment by Global Brass amount to 600 million pounds vs. nearly 1.2 billion pounds for Wieland.

CEO John Wash rationalised the deal by pointing toward the benefits seen for the combination. He furthermore noted that significant value for shareholders will be created, and that is indeed the case. Shares traded at $39 late summer of 2018 before collapsing to $25 seen during the turmoil by the end of that year, as the $44 share price looks rich in that respect.

How Fair Is The Offer?

The $44 per share cash component values the company at a 9.6 times EBITDA multiple, according to the company itself, and does take place at an all-time high, as referred to before. Note that as recent as late February, the company released the results for 2018. The company has seen healthy volume increases last year, yet earnings on these shipments were not keeping pace despite the purchase of Alumet.

The 22.2 million shares are now valued at $44 per share, for a $977 million equity valuation. Including $185 million in net debt, the deal valuation comes in at $1.16 billion, which looks in line with the EBITDA multiple reported in the deal presentation. In terms of real earnings, the company reported GAAP earnings of $58.2 million, or $2.61 per share, while adjusted earnings came in at $3.12 per share. This number included a $0.30 per share reconciliation of pre-tax stock-based compensation expense, which is really dilutive and should not be excluded. Thus, I would be willing to use a plus/minus $2.90 per share earnings number, suggesting a roughly 15 times earnings multiple.

Furthermore, the company guided for modest growth in the volume shipments in 2019 as well as adjusted EBITDA, suggesting that multiples are expected to come down this year.

Take The Cash And Move On

For investors in Global Brass, this more or less is a done deal, and while the sales multiples are not that high, the premium offered for the shares is probably fair, or more than fair. Those with a somewhat longer time horizon have enjoyed healthy gains after shares went public at $11 per share in the spring of 2013. In the six years which have passed, shares have quadrupled for very healthy capital gains, which are equal to about 25% per annum.

The $11 offer price in 2013 marked a big discount from the anticipated mid-price range of $16 per share at the time. My main concern was the high net debt load of nearly $400 million at the time, combined with lack of real earnings seen at the time, thereby translating into high leverage ratios.

While high debt is and was always a worry, certainly for businesses which are cyclical and tied to commodity costs, I noted, back in 2013, that the risk-reward at the time looked compelling if the US economy could maintain or accelerate economic growth. That conclusion has certainly worked out as the company has successfully grown the business in a profitable way ever since, while growing the operations and deleveraging the balance sheet, as the deal marks a decent outcome for those believers at the time, as well as all the other shareholders having bought some shares ever since.

For now, congratulations on management on a sound sell-out and those who believed in the shares with a decent acquisition consideration.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.