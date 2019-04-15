Chevron: Anadarko Deal Raises Questions

The move lower in Chevron's share price looks compelling, yet I am not just sold on the idea of this deal just yet.

In what easily can be labelled a surprising move, Chevron (CVX) has reached a deal to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in a $33 billion deal. Investors do not like the deal as the enterprise value of Anadarko grows to $50 billion once debt is included, yet the fact is that Anadarko is not really contributing its fair share yet with much higher break-even levels, although Mozambique could change this balance. Investors are not sold on the idea as dilution might be quite large with synergies very much needed to drive earnings per share accretion, or keep them flat.

While the dip looks compelling and appealing on a stand-alone basis, reality is that I am not just buying the shares just yet as I am not sold on the idea of this deal at the moment.

Deal Terms

Chevron has reached a cash and stock deal to buy Anadarko at $65 per share, valuing equity of the business at $33 billion as the deal tag rises to $50 billion on an enterprise basis, thus after net debt is included as well. Investors in Anadarko stand to receive 0.3869 shares of Chevron as well as a $16.25 per share cash component in exchange for each share which they currently own.

With the deal Chevron aims to boost its upstream portfolio as well as the leading position in shale, deep water and natural gas resource basins, as it points out that the assets of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) are well aligned with the resources of both companies. Becoming stronger in the Permian (notably the Delaware basin), the Gulf and in LNG, Chevron is very confident in the future and demonstrates the focus on the short cycle and higher return investments. Furthermore, the deal presentation points out the fact that over 10 billion barrels of resource will be acquired with the deal.

Besides this strategic rationale, Chevron points towards $2 billion in synergies per annum, a sizeable amount by all means. It should be noted that cost synergies are seen at $1 billion as the remainder of synergies is seen through capital spending synergies. This makes that the deal should be accretive to earnings per share, based on Brent oil prices of $60 per barrel, or more.

Note that investors should not worry that the mega deal will impair cash flows targeted to themselves as Chevron expects to divest between $15 and $20 billion worth of assets in the three-year period between 2020-2022. Furthermore, share repurchases are upped from $4 to $5 billion per annum, but of course the share count will be much larger as well, given that 75% of the equity component will be paid for in stock.

The Market Reaction And Calculations

With 75% of the $33 billion equity component paid for in stock, that amounts to $25 billion, suggesting some 200 million shares will be issued based on the unaffected share price of $125 per share. The remaining equity component will be paid for with $8 billion in cash, as Chevron furthermore will assume $17 billion in net debt. Based on the $50 billion enterprise value, the deal tag is cut exactly in half with cash payment/debt assumption and issuance of new stock.

The market is reacting with caution in terms of the 5%, or $6 per share drop seen in the share price of Chevron. With 1.91 billion shares outstanding and including the 200 million shares to be issued, that corresponds to $12.7 billion in shareholder value going up in smoke. Nonetheless, relative payouts should increase: while the share count increases by little more than 10%, the share repurchase rate is upped by a quarter to $5 billion a year.

Shares of Anadarko have risen to $62 per share, below the $65 offer as a result of the exchange ratio of the deal. This $15 per share move higher corresponds to $7.4 billion in value created on the back of a 494 million share count, suggesting that the market net takes the deal as a negative to the tune of $5-6 billion, despite the promise of the synergies. Note that synergies alone could be really worthwhile as $2 billion in synergies works down to nearly a dollar in pre-tax earnings based on a share count of 2.1 billion pro-forma shares, or let's say about $0.70 per share after taxes. That is significant as Chevron reported earnings of $7.74 per share last year.

Part of the lack of enthusiasm is that Anadarko only reported net earnings of $615 million last year while Chevron earned $14.8 billion. Those earnings reported by Chevron were good for earnings of $7.74 per share with 1.91 billion shares outstanding. With pro-forma earnings rising to $15.4 billion combined on pro-forma profitability, we have to adjust for the interest expenses on $8 billion in additional debt (payment for the shares of Anadarko). At 4% that works down to $320 million, for pro-forma earnings of $15.1 billion. That suggests that the deal will be diluted to $7.20 per share assuming no synergies. With synergies fully accounting for a 30% tax rate, earnings might improve to $7.85 per share, suggesting just modest accretion, although Anadarko will probably see much given earnings leverage this year compared to last year.

The fact that synergies are so much needed to drive accretion is probably the reason why the market is taking the deal as a negative, at least in the short term. In terms of leverage, the picture will be reasonable. Chevron will take on an additional $25 billion in net debt, essentially doubling its net debt load to $49 billion. Given that Chevron alone reports EBITDA at around $40 billion and Anadarko will contribute quite a few billions as well, leverage ratios remain very modest.

What Now?

The interesting potential twist about this story is that Occidental Petroleum (OXY) reportedly offered $70 per share for Anadarko although that deal would require shareholders' votes, which however might not be the biggest hurdle if the deal would be explained well. Not just being higher, the Occidental deal might have reportedly involved a larger cash component as well, which makes it a bit odd and I could understand that investors in Anadarko would revolt against the decision made by management.

It has been a while since I last looked at Anadarko; in fact, the last update was summer of 2017. That article was called "Struggles continue, no quick solution in sight" as I noted the disadvantage versus other shale players, high debt load and history of disappointments. This is the reason why investors in Chevron probably are not too happy with the deal as well as the company has higher break-even costs compared to Chevron and while equity dilution is just 10%, the reality is that Anadarko is valued at $50 billion which is a lot bigger with Chevron's pre-deal enterprise valuation at around $260 billion.

Hence, I understand why investors in Chevron act with some caution as current earnings power at around $7.5-$8.0 per share makes that the company trades around 15 times earnings while leverage has seen a big boost, but remains very manageable.

For now, I see the appeal in the drop of the share price of Chevron, yet I am not buying shares aggressively at these levels as the deal does add a few but certainly very manageable risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.