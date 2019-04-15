E-Mini S&P 500: Are New Highs In-Store?

If we close above 2947, it would activate the targets of 3332.58, which is a 161.8% Fibonacci inverse extension retracement from the breakout of 2947.

We'll look at the previous week's action of the E-mini S&P 500 in relation to the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). Looking at the daily chart, you can see lines representing a couple of different indicators: Fibonacci retracement, Fibonacci trend lines, and the VC PMI artificial intelligence automated algorithm. The artificial intelligence is telling us that the market is in an overbought condition.

If we look at a 15-minute bar, you can see more clearly the average price for Monday is now 2906. With the market closing above the average price of 2906, it indicates that the trend momentum is bullish. When the price closes above the average price, daily, weekly or monthly, it is a bullish indicator. Automatically it activates the extreme above the mean of the sell 1 (S1) level at 2921.

Two Things for Monday: Bullish target of 2921

Two things are going to happen as we come into Monday. The trend momentum is telling us that the market is coming in with a bullish sentiment. The target is 2921. Your protective level is 2906, which is our average price. The average price is your protective level if you are maintaining a long-term position or a swing position.

As you can see, coming back to April 9, a couple of days ago, the price came right into the area of demand that you see on the chart in blue. The artificial intelligence identifies the area in blue to be a very strong area of demand and when the price closes above these levels, it activates a buy trigger point.

When it activated a buy signal on the 9th at 7:45 pm, it automatically activated a stop, which is the level below, and the target above; the entry point is the Buy 2 (B2) level at 2882 and the target is at 2897. This represents a 17-point profit move within 24 hours.

Patrick MontesDeOca, CEO and chief trader at the Equity Management Academy teaches subscribers, based on the VC PMI, that when the price is at the highest probable level of demand, that you do not sell between the B1 and B2 levels. The extreme relative implied volatility identified by the VC PMI is identified for us using Gann formulas. The B1 level has a 90% probability that the price will revert back to the mean. At the B2 level, there is a 95% probability that the price will revert back to the mean.

When the price trades above the average, mean or pivot point, the VC PMI artificial intelligence identifies for you as a self-directed trader a structure that you can trade from the extreme levels above the mean of S1 and S2, or you can buy from the extreme levels below the mean from B1 and B2. Either level, B1 or S1, has a 90% probability that the reversion will unfold from that level. If not, it is 95% highly probable that the S2 level will lead to a reversion back to the mean.

E-mini Daily Price

The market on the daily price is making higher highs and lower lows. The high that was made in September of 2947 is the last challenge as a target that the VC PMI has identified to complete this overextended rally that we have seen almost nonstop since December. When we look at the daily price, it is beginning to indicate, as it has for the past couple of weeks, that the market is overbought or overextended, above a Fibonacci retracement of 78.6%.

The Other Side Of The Market

We also have to look at the other side of the market. If the market were to blow off and close above the 100% of the initial price, which is when the analysis began at 2947, if we closed above 2947, it would activate the targets of 3332.58, which is a 161.8% Fibonacci inverse extension retracement from the breakout of 2947.

It's going to be an interesting market as we come into next week and see what the price does within the supply levels in red you see on the chart, which the VC PMI identifies as the distribution of supply.

Now we want to adjust the high that we saw last week to give us a better picture in terms of the Fibonacci levels of support. As you can see, the area of supply is overpowering, joining the 100% target of 2947. The artificial intelligence does not recommend buying into this rally, tough as it is. When the price reaches these levels, it ideally matches the weekly and monthly targets, which then means we will have a harmonic relationship or convergence, which identifies the alignment between all three trends and the highest most probable levels for the reversion to the mean to unfold.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets;" "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean-reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it is between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.