Shaw Communications: Declining Wireless Revenue Not A Concern

Investment Thesis

Shaw Communications (SJR) (OTC:SJRWF) (TSX:SJR.B) delivered mixed Q2 F2019 with growth in wireline revenue but a decline in wireless revenue. However, its wireless segment should continue to perform well as the decline in revenue was primary due to handset subsidy (introduction of iPhone in its offering) last year. Excluding equipment revenue, Shaw’s wireless service revenue actually increased by 26.1% year over year. In addition, Shaw continued to grow its wireless subscriber adds in Q2 F2019. Therefore, we believe it is a good investment choice for investors seeking capital appreciation in the midst of macroeconomic uncertainties.

Q2 F2019 Highlights

Shaw delivered mixed Q2 F2019 earnings with modest decline in its revenue but double-digit growth in its operating income. As can be seen from the table below, its revenue declined by 1% year over year to C$1.32 billion. On the other hand, its operating income before restructuring costs and amortization increased by 13.7% to C$549 million. Its operating margin expanded by 5.4 percentage points to 41.7%. Its free cash flow also increased significantly by 29% year over year to C$160 million.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Positive Wireline Revenue growth but negative wireless revenue growth

Unlike Q1 F2019’s strong growth in wireless revenue (59.6% growth year over year in Q1 F2019), wireless revenue declined by 6.4% year over year in Q2 F2019. On the other hand, its wireline revenue increased by 0.5% year over year to C$1.07 billion. This growth was primarily driven by growth in the wireline Internet segment (11 thousand subscriber adds).

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

In its wireless segment, Shaw’s blended average billing per subscriber unit increased by 7.6% to C$41.34 per month in Q2 F2019 (see chart below). This was lower than our estimated target of C$42.50 per month. Management attributed this lower than anticipated growth rate to competition from other incumbents particularly in the months of December and January. As a result, Shaw had to also offer discounts.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Reasons why we are not concerned about Shaw’s declining wireless revenue

Despite the revenue decline in Shaw’s wireless business, we are not concerned. In fact, we still view the results positively for the following reasons:

Strong postpaid wireless subscriber adds

In Q2 F2019, Shaw added about 65 thousand postpaid wireless customers (see chart below). While it was lower than Q2 F2018’s 93.5 thousand subscriber adds, investors should keep in mind that the strong Q2 F2019 subscriber adds was boosted by advanced orders for iPhones (Shaw was finally able to offer iPhones last year) all got delivered in early December and were recorded as subscriber adds. Hence, we see this past quarter’s subscriber adds of 65 thousand as robust.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Including its prepaid customers, the company now has over 1.52 million wireless subscribers. This is an increase of nearly 300 thousand subscribers from a year ago. As can be seen from the chart below, Shaw recorded year-over-year growth rate of 19.3% in its total wireless subscribers.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Negative wireless revenue growth not an issue

As mentioned earlier in our article, Shaw’s wireless revenue declined by about 6.4% year over year in Q2 F2019. We do not view this negatively, though. As can be seen from the table below, the decline was primarily due to a 40% decline in equipment revenue. On the other hand, its service revenue increased by 26.1% year over year. The decline in equipment revenue was due to lower subsidies as well as Shaw’s introduction of iPhone in its list of handset offerings. Since equipment revenue is generally unprofitable, what is more important is its higher margin service revenue. The 26.1% increase in service revenue in the quarter actually helped Shaw to boost its wireless operating margin to 21.1% in Q2 F2019 from 6.8% in Q2 F2018.

Source: Q2 2019 Financial Report

Shaw should continue to grow its wireless revenue

We expect Shaw’s wireless revenue to continue to grow as it continues to invest in improving its network quality and expanding its coverage to other regions in Ontario, BC, and Alberta. We are not concerned about its capital expenditure as Shaw has the balance sheet to continue its investment. In fact, its debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0x is lower than the larger 3 incumbents. For example, BCE (BCE) and Rogers Communications (RCI) have higher debt to EBITDA ratios of 2.5x and 2.3x, respectively.

Valuation

In the conference call, Shaw reiterates its 2019 EBITDA growth guidance of 4%-6%. We think this number is conservative given the fact that its consolidated EBITDA in Q1 and Q2 increased by 13% and 13.7%, respectively. Perhaps, management is being conservative about its guidance. Using the EBITDA growth rate of 8% and EV to EBITDA ratio of 9.0x (the average of its peers), we derived our price target of C$32 per share. Its price target is about 17.2% higher than its current share price of C$27.31 per share. Including its annual dividend of C$1.19 per share, we have a total return of 21.5%.

2018 2019F EBITDA (C$ Mil) $ 2,089 $ 2,256 Growth Rate Assumption 8% Price Target (Using EV to EBITDA of 9x) $32

Source: Created by author

A 4.3%-yielding dividend

Shaw currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.099 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.3%. The company has increased its dividend annually between 2010 and 2015. However, it has not increased its dividend in 3 years. We do not anticipate management will increase the dividend anytime soon as the company still needs to preserve cash to invest in its wireless network.

Risks and Challenges

Wireless Competition

One of the biggest risks to Shaw’s business is competition from its competitors. While we do not believe the Canadian wireless market has reached saturation (around 90% penetration rate), we cannot rule out a possible price war.

Wireline competition from TELUS

Besides competition in the wireless market, Shaw also faces competition from its rival TELUS (NYSE:TU) in its wireline business. As we have observed in the past two quarters, competition in wireline Internet has increased due to TELUS’ deployment of FTTH. A price war may happen if TELUS decides to scale up its promotion.

Investor Takeaway

We believe Shaw will continue to perform well in the next few years, with its wireless segment being its primary growth driver. We believe it should continue to outperform its peers. With its growth potential in its wireless business coupled with the defensive nature of the telecom business, we believe it is a good stock to own in a time of economic uncertainty. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, we believe the current share price is attractive.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.