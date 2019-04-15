The 3 Best Arguments Contra An Economic Slowdown

In this article, I examine each of them, and explain why I still think a continued slowdown is the correct forecast.

Introduction

I like to think that one of my core strengths is transparency. If I make a mistake, I don't hide it, but rather explain it and try to learn from it. Even if I think I'm right, if there are decent countervailing arguments, I want to acknowledge them.

In that vein, since last August, I've been forecasting an economic slowdown in particular by about summer of this year and continuing through Q4. I still think that is correct. But fairness compels me to acknowledge that there are some good contrary data points. Below are the three biggest, and why I'm not convinced by them (at least not yet!).

1. The decline in interest rates since November

The 10-year Treasury bond yield reached a high of 3.24% last November. By the end of last month, it was down as low as 2.39%. Similarly, mortgage rates went from a high of 4.94% to a low of 4.06% in the same time frame:

The response from the housing market in particular has been almost immediate. In particular, mortgage applications reached several new highs for this expansion in the past month, up as much as +13% YoY:

I expect that to translate into a big rebound in single-family housing permits and starts as soon as this Friday's report for March.

This is all good, and absolutely correct. But here's why I don't think it negates a slowdown. Here are the four long-leading indicators identified by Prof. Geoffrey Moore decades ago, measured YoY as of Q4 of last year:

Corporate bond prices peaked (meaning their yields made a low) in July 2016.

Housing permits peaked at the beginning of 2018.

Real money supply made peaked in summer to autumn 2017 until autumn 2018.

Corporate profits declined in Q4 2018 vs. Q3.

Which means that Q4 of 2018 was the first time since before the Great Recession that all four had declined.

By definition, the long leading indicators are supposed to lead the economy as a whole by a year or more. While the decline in interest rates over the last five months may mean a rebound heading into next year, I still see the economy as having to work through the weakness in the pipeline from last year first. And notice, I haven't even mentioned the inversion of the short end of the yield curve for the last four-plus months, which is also a trustworthy signal!

Further, while housing may rebound, I'm not convinced it will make a significant new high. As the below graph shows, mortgage interest rates are now where they were in January 2018, just as the housing market was peaking. And house prices, adjusted for wages, are slightly higher than they were at that point:

So while there certainly is pent-up demand, the true cost of buying a home now is not below where it was when housing peaked a year ago, meaning I don't see the impetus for a significantly higher move.

2. The rebound in the stock market

Since a lot of people watch the economy in service of watching the stock market, this has gotten an oversized amount of attention. Since its low of December 24, the S&P 500 has risen more than 10%, and is very close to its all-time high from last September.

Again, the stock market is a perfectly valid short-leading indicator for the economy.

But here's the catch: corporate profits, as noted above, are one of the long-leading indicators, i.e., corporate profits historically peak first before the stock market does. Here's the graph of each going back to 1987:

Well, as of the moment, corporate profits peaked in Q3 of 2018, and are expected to have declined further in Q1. If past history proves correct, we should not expect that the stock market highs of last September are the peak for this expansion. In other words, we shouldn't expect the peaks of the two to have been simultaneous. So the rebound in the stock market may simply mean that the autumn sell-off was overdone, not that the long-leading signal was in error.

3. The new low in initial jobless claims

Initial jobless claims, another perfectly valid short-leading indicator, made yet another new 49-year low last week, at 196,000:

This is the single best indicator that contravenes the economy being in a slowdown.

But historically initial claims have sometimes made new lows as late as two to three months before the onset of a recession. It is also possible that there is some unaddressed seasonality in play. Initial claims are affected by Easter season, and Easter comes as late as is possible this year. If this is the case, last week's downward spike may be mirrored by an upward spike in the next several weeks. So I am going to wait to see how the next few weeks play out before I give this positive indicator full weight.

Conclusion

No set of indicators is ever perfect. There are always a few contrary points. And, to be sure, the recent big decline in interest rates, jump in mortgage applications, rebound in the stock market, and decline in jobless claims are all valid measures.

It is certainly always possible that I am wrong! But my suspicion is that in the past couple of months, we've seen a rebound from a brief stock market panic exacerbated by a mini-recession caused by the government shutdown.

I still expect the weakness that was telegraphed last year to have to pass through the system. At most, because a positive turn in the long-leading indicators usually takes a shorter time to lead to a rebound, if lower interest rates persist, the weakness may last somewhat less of a time than I originally thought.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.