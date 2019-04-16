PALDF Vs. PALL: An Option For Buyers Of Palladium And, Perhaps, A Leveraged ETF Proxy

PALL or PALDF to buy the dip but be careful; this correction may be far from over.

At the top of the heap in the commodities asset class when it comes to futures since early 2016.

In the world of the four precious metals that trade on the COMEX and NYMEX divisions of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, the best forming metal since late 2015 and early 2016 has been palladium. Gold traded to a low at $1046.20 in late 2015 and at the $1292 level on Monday, April 15, the yellow metal is 23.5% higher than the low. Silver was at the $14.94 per ounce level at the start of this week, which was 9.6% above its late 2015 low at $13.635.

With the price of platinum around the $893 per ounce level, the rare precious and industrial metal was 9.9% above its early 2016 bottom. Unlike gold and silver, platinum fell to a lower low at $755.70 per ounce in mid-August 2018 before the price recovery.

The price of palladium hit bottom at $451.50 in January 2016 and never looked back. Palladium rose to a series of new all-time highs over the recent months before running out of upside steam at $1599.10 in March 2019. At the $1340 level on April 15, palladium is the star performer in the precious metals sector with an almost 200% gain since the early 2016 bottom.

There are not a lot of choices when it comes to an investment in the palladium market. The physical market that offers bars and coins is the most direct route followed by the futures that trade on the NYMEX division of the CME. The Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF product (PALL) holds palladium bullion and is an excellent and liquid proxy for investors and traders looking for a vehicle that replicates the price action in the palladium market.

Meanwhile, North American Palladium Limited (OTCPK:PALDF) is a company that explores for palladium and other precious metals in Canada. While the price appreciation in the palladium market and PALL ETF has been nothing short of spectacular, owning shares in PALDF has returned an even higher percentage gain.

Palladium corrects, but remains strong

The vast majority of palladium supplies come from South Africa and Russia. In Russia, the metal is a byproduct of nickel output. Demand for the metal soared because of its popularity in automobile catalytic converters for gasoline-powered cars. Cleaning toxins from the air has become a necessity around the world, and the latest push by China to clean their polluted sky has only intensified the demand for the metal leading to the fantastic rally over the past three years.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart displays the ascent of the price of palladium to just below the $1600 per ounce level last month. What now looks like it has all the makings of a blow-off high in the price of the metal led to a decline to the $1340 per ounce level where it stood on Monday. However, at the current price, palladium is still almost 200% higher than the 2016 bottom, and substantially above the prior peak from 2001 at $1090 per ounce. The price of the metal has corrected as gravity finally caused a correction from record levels. However, demand remains strong, and a deficit in the palladium market when it comes to the supply and demand equation could lead to futures rallies making the prospects for the metal interesting the lower it falls.

At the top of the heap in the commodities asset class when it comes to futures since early 2016

Not only has palladium been the best-performing precious metals since 2016, but the metal has also performed better than all other commodities that trade on futures exchanges in the US and the UK on a percentage basis.

The price action in commodities since the late 2015 and early 2016 lows has been mildly bullish.

Source: Barchart

The chart of the Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (DBC) shows that the product that holds a diversified portfolio of commodities futures rose from lows at $11.70 in early 2016 to its current level at $16.25 as of Monday, April 15. The gain of 38.9% cannot hold a candle to the price action in the palladium market over the period.

North American Palladium delivered for investors

For those who were smart enough to pick palladium as a metal that would soar in early 2016, an investment in physical bars or coins, futures via NYMEX contracts, or the PALL ETF paid off handsomely.

Source: Barchart

PALL rose from a low at $45.05 to close last Friday at $129.90 per share, an increase of over 188% capturing the lion's share of the move in the price of the metal.

Investors who decided to risk their fortunes on a mining stock did even better. At the high at $1599.10, palladium futures had moved 254% higher. At the peak, the return on PALL was 240% as the ETF rose to a high at $152.97 per share.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, a purchase of North American Palladium Limited shares in January 2016 at the bottom at $2.71 resulted in an extraordinary gain of 634.5% at the top in March when the shares peaked at $19.905. The return on PALDF from low to high was triple the amount compared to palladium futures and the PALL ETF product.

Mining shares often outperform on the upside, but the downside can get ugly - PALDF acts as a leveraged ETF

The corporate profile for PALDF states:

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Source: Yahoo Finance

PALDF has a market cap of $552.846 million and trades an average of 36,597 shares each day. The company trades at a price to earnings multiple of 14.70 times earnings and pays a dividend of 0.84%. As a result of adjusted EBITDA of $167.8 million in 2018, the company declared a quarterly dividend.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium fell from the March high at $1599.10 to its current level at $1340, a decline of 16.2%. Over the same period, the PALL ETF dropped from $152.97 to $129.00 per share or 15.7%. In a lesson of just how risky an investment in an exploration and mining company can be, PALDF shares imploded from $19.905 to $9.35 most recently, a decrease in value of 53%. The price leverage afforded by the mining shares in PALDF shows that there is no free lunch, as it comes at a high price during market corrections.

The price action in PALDF shares shows that has a history of acting as a proxy for a triple-leveraged ETF product in the palladium market.

PALL or PALDF to buy the dip but be careful; this correction may be far from over

The fundamentals and price action in the palladium market suggest that the recent correction in the price of the metal could be another in a long series of dips on the way to even higher highs in the future. On the way from $451.50 to $1599.10, the market experienced a significant pullback in 2018 when the price fell from $1133 to $815.20 or 28%. The current decline from high to low amounts to 19% as the price dropped to a recent low at $1292.50 per ounce.

Palladium is a dangerous market which reminds me of the price action in the lumber market last May. The price exploded to an all-time high at $659 per 1,000 board feet before imploding to a low at $299.90 in October 2018. Nearby futures were trading at the $346 level on April 15, a lot closer to the low than the high.

However, there is evidence that the deficit in the palladium market could take the price of the metal high over the coming weeks and months. For those daring market participants looking for a turbocharged instrument to play the long side in palladium, PALDF could provide a wild ride on the upside on a percentage basis if the rally in palladium is not over.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.