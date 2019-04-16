LTC Properties: Show Me The Mailbox Money

We would like to see more REITs begin to pay out monthly dividends, but for now, LTC stands out from the crowd.

LTC has managed to navigate the storms extremely well because the company has maintained exceptional discipline.

LTC did not increase its dividend in 2018. However, the company continues to fund the $0.19 per share monthly dividend.

Last week I wrote an article titled “Show Me The Mailbox Money, Monthly” in which I highlighted seven monthly-paying REITs. One of my favorite companies on the list is LTC Properties (LTC), a healthcare REIT that has demonstrated a history of disciplined risk management practices.

We began covering LTC in December 2012, and in my initial article (on LTC), I explained that “I was initially attracted to the REIT because of the very well-positioned balance sheet and the fact that the company “has not cut its dividend in 10 straight years.”"

Then in June 2013, I wrote that LTC “deserves a spot on the SWAN list. I admire the strong balance sheet fundamentals and the management team has done a terrific job in managing the portfolio.”

Source: Yahoo Finance

So I have been covering LTC for over six years, and during that time frame, you can see that shares have traded as high as $54.00 (June 2016) and as low as $38.00 (April 20180). Meanwhile, LTC has maintained a steady dividend history, as viewed below:

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

We upgraded LTC to a Strong Buy back in February 2018 and I explained at the time that “I consider LTC one of the most predictable monthly dividend payers and shares are now yielding 6.0%.” Keep in mind, our Strong Buy classification is centered on stocks that generate returns of 25% or greater over a 12- to 18-month hold-time, and as you can see below, the Strong Buy upgrade delivered on its promise:

Source: FAST Graphs

We removed the “Strong” labeling from LTC after the run-up and we currently maintain a Buy rating. In this article, we will take a closer look at LTC in an effort to determine the overall safety of the dividend and to examine the potential for enhanced price appreciation. Many shareholders (including me) are counting on LTC’s monthly dividends because it’s a solid source of mailbox money.

Photo Source

The Business Model

LTC has been around for more than 26 years - the company was incorporated on May 12, 1992, in the state of Maryland, and commenced operations on August 25, 1992. The company invests primarily in senior housing and long-term healthcare property types, including skilled nursing properties (48.6%), assisted living properties (48.2%), independent living properties (2.5%), and combinations thereof. The company owns a portfolio of 197 properties in 29 states.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

LTC has a well-balanced geographic footprint, and Texas has the highest concentration (17.5%), followed by Michigan (14.8%) and Wisconsin (8.6%). Michigan is the second-largest state for LTC, and that's due to the company's loan portfolio. In Michigan, most healthcare REIT deals are done as loans due to the state Medicaid reimbursement regulations.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

LTC owns 42 properties in Texas valued at $292 million, and of these 42 properties (in Texas), LTC owns 11 facilities leased to Senior Care Centers, LLC (privately-owned), representing 8.7% of annual income, as viewed below:

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

On Dec. 5, 2018, LTC learned that Senior Care filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy resulting from lease terminations from certain landlords and ongoing operational challenges. Senior Care operates more than 100 properties and is the largest skilled nursing operator in Texas. Senior Care leases the LTC-owned properties under a master lease with annualized rental revenue of approximately $15.8 million ($14.2 million on a cash basis).

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

LTC had previously requested a consensual termination of the lease and has strongly urged Senior Care to reject LTC's lease in bankruptcy. However, Senior Care has been fighting to keep the properties, recognizing that there's value. However, on the earnings call (Feb. 28), LTC CEO Wendy Simpson said “we don't believe they (Senior Care) have the ability to emerge from the process, as a viable ongoing concern.”

She added that “given this assumption and acting as good fiduciary stewards, we are proactively negotiating a potential new master lease with a different Texas-based operator familiar with these assets to ensure, we are poised and ready to act should the opportunity arise. It's still very early in the process and any lease transaction with a new operator is subject to bankruptcy court approval.”

Another LTC operator, Thrive (has 395 units and six memory care and assisted living communities with LTC) short paid their contractual rent in November 2018 and did not pay rent in December 2018. LTC said that it “believed the $619,000 of rent is collectible,” so LTC accrued and recorded it in 2018. LTC said it has “not received payment of January and February rent or of the deferred rent.”

LTC has certain guarantees in place and the company anticipates cash rent to be approximately $1 million in 2019, should these assets remain with Thrive. Annual GAAP rent under the Thrive master lease is approximately $7.2 million, and at the end of the quarter, the net book value of the properties was $81.7 million. LTC’s CEO said:

“We are evaluating several options related to the Thrive portfolio, which could include ongoing negotiations with them transitioning some or all of the properties to new operators, selling some or all of the properties, or finding a solution through some combination of these options.”

Finally, LTC has 11 properties with Anthem, and on the latest earnings call, LTC’s CEO said “Anthem has recently turned the corner, I believe we will find a successful resolution that is in the best interest of all parties, especially our shareholders.”

LTC recently agreed to $7.5 million in rent from Anthem for 2019, which is approximately 45% higher than the rent they paid in 2018. LTC continues to actively monitor expected ongoing improvements and LTC said it “will revisit appropriate rent levels associated with these properties in the 2019 fourth quarter.”

Simpson added, “we are pleased that Anthem met their 2018 rent commitment. But we will continue to closely watch their progress and their ability to meet their new higher 2019 commitment.”

The Balance Sheet

During Q4 2018, LTC sold two skilled nursing centers, one in Florida and one in Georgia, worth $10.5 million, recognizing a gain on sale of $8 million. The properties had a combined gross book value of $4 million and GAAP rent related to these two properties was approximately $684,000.

LTC sold 10 properties in 2018 for a combined $95.9 million, recognizing a total gain of $70.7 million. The six senior housing communities and four skilled nursing centers had a combined gross book value of $50.9 million and a net book value of $22.4 million. The annualized GAAP reduction in revenue related to these properties sold was $6.9 million.

LTC used the combined net proceeds of $92.7 million to invest $40.3 million and acquire three senior housing assets and one parcel of land for development and $14.5 million in two skilled nursing centers that were added to an existing mortgage loan.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

LTC also funded $35.3 million in development commitments and $10.1 million in capital improvement projects. This total gross investment of $100.2 million translates into annualized revenue of approximately $7.5 million, $5.4 million throughout 2019 and an additional annualized $2.1 million upon the completion of development projects during 2019. 2018 asset sales were higher than normal for LTC and the company said it expects 2019 divestitures to be in a more typical historical range.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

LTC provided a graph of historical asset sales (above). The company has on average sold approximately $20 million annually (since 2000). The balance sheet provides LTC with substantial flexibility and the capacity to fund current and future growth initiatives.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

LTC has approximately $461.6 million available under the line of credit, $98 million under the shelf agreement with Prudential, and $184.1 million under the ATM program, providing total liquidity of $743.7 million. As viewed below, the long-term debt to maturity profile remains well matched to LTC’s projected free cash flow (no significant long-term debt maturities over the next five years).

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

At the end of Q4 2018, LTC’s credit metrics remained well matched to the healthcare REIT industry average with debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA of 4.2x and annualized adjusted fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.1x and a debt to enterprise value of 28%.

Source: LTC Investor Presentation

The Earnings Scorecard

LTC’s Q4-18 FFO was $32.1 million, compared with $30.4 million for the comparable 2017 period. FFO per diluted common share was $0.81 and $0.77 for the quarters ended Dec. 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. Excluding the $3.1 million non-recurring income in the fourth quarter of 2018, FFO decreased $1.4 million compared with the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the non-payment of December rent by Senior Care.

LTC did not increase its dividend in 2018. However, the company continues to fund the $0.19 per share monthly dividend.

Show Me The Mailbox Money

Now let’s examine LTC’s valuation metrics, starting with the dividend yield:

Now let’s compare LTC’s P/FFO multiple with the peers:

As you can see (above), LTC trades at 15.2 P/FFO, that's -3% below the company’s five-year historical average. While many of the healthcare REITs are trading at premium levels, LTC remains attractive given its 5% dividend yield and disciplined risk management profile.

Source: iREIT

In closing: There's no doubt that many of the assisted living REITs have experienced volatility, but LTC has managed to navigate the storms extremely well because the company has maintained exceptional discipline. When a company pays a dividend, it sends a signal to its shareholders that the company is generating sound profits.

We would like to see more REITs begin to pay out monthly dividends, but for now, LTC stands out from the crowd. The company not only sends out messages (in the form of dividends) monthly, it also maintains an excellent record of managing risk, and that’s precisely why I continue to sleep well at night.

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Invest with the #1 Ranked REIT and #1 Finance Analyst on Seeking Alpha "Your articles should be mandatory in High schools and Colleges, as a separate subject on real estate investments." "Always well-written, factual, and very entertaining, and you did it the hard way." "Brad is the go-to guy, with REITs. Wonderful info, he has provided great ideas, on which I read & perform my own DD." "Brad Thomas is one of the most read authors on Seeking Alpha and he has developed a trusted brand in the REIT sector." We are providing this special offer so you can sleep well at night...

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.