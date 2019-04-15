Boeing: Let's Get Real On The Price

As Boeing (BA) appears to have admitted fault in the deadly crashes of two 737 Max airplanes, investors shouldn't be rushing into the stock at the highs. My previous research had already warned about owning Boeing at these price levels before the accidents and naturally the investment story isn't better now.

Admitting Fault

Over a week ago, CEO Dennis Muilenburg made the following statement regarding the two deadly crashes that killed 346 passengers on the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashes.

We now know that the recent Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 accidents were caused by a chain of events, with a common chain link being erroneous activation of the aircraft's MCAS function. We have the responsibility to eliminate this risk, and we know how to do it.

The statement appears to open up Boeing for significant liabilities. Stanford Law Professor Robert Rabin said the following in an interview on the subject:

... based on what we have up to now and what the CEO said in his statement, it does seem that there’s a very strong case of liability. It seems clear that there was a defect in the operation of the sensors to begin with.

The common view appears that Boeing faces billions in liabilities, not only from the deadly crashes, but also from all of the airlines that have cancelled flights due to grounding 737 Max planes. Southwest Airlines (LUV) has already discussed a $150 million revenue hit in Q1 due in part to these cancellations.

Airlines like Southwest and American Airlines (AAL) have already cancelled flights for most of Q2. Southwest has the 737 Max 8 aircraft off the schedule until August 5 and American Airlines and United Airlines (UAL) have removed the planes from schedules through early June.

Boeing has even cut production rates from 52 airplanes a month to only 42 airplanes. In the process, the company will maintain employment levels to focus on quality control so margins are going to take a massive hit the rest of this year.

The current analyst estimates appear far too aggressive considering all of the liabilities and production cuts. Analysts need to cut 2020 EPS estimates before reality will set in for the stock with an additional risk that customers eventually cut orders.

Data by YCharts

No Rush

Outside of a small period in early 2019, the stock never traded above $400 questioning why investors are so excited about owning Boeing here at $380. Even more important, Boeing has still gained nearly 200% in the last three years.

Data by YCharts

These large stock gains have left the stock trading at a lofty forward P/E ratio for a manufacturer. Boeing has definitely traded at a higher multiple in the past year, but the company is likely to enter a new era of more regulation and higher costs that place a lid on growth rates. Along with lower EPS estimates, the multiple compression will limit stock gains in the next few years.

Data by YCharts

The capital returns are telling a clear story that Boeing wasn't even excited to repurchase shares up above $400 before this crisis. The company ended 2018 with a cash balance of $8.6 billion with a debt balance of $13.8 billion further reducing the ability to return capital to shareholders as the balance sheet now has net debt of $5.2 billion.

Despite the $20 billion stock authorization, Boeing only spent $600 million on buybacks in Q4. With the stock valuation surging to over $250 billion at the highs, the small buybacks in Q4 and only $9.0 billion for all of 2018 weren't very material to the market cap.

The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and stock buyback yield recently hit the lowest level in years. This yield signaled that Boeing was a buyback at $120 in 2016 and has flashed a warning sign on the recent run above $400. Even the dividend yield is a meager 2.2% after the massive stock gains of the last few years.

Data by YCharts

A future signal that the stock has pulled back enough to account for the large liabilities from these fatal crashes would be an aggressive stock repurchase move. Let's see management aggressively step up to the plate at $380 before Boeing gets interesting up here.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors have no reason to rush into the stock at prices still not that far from the all-time highs. Boeing will eventually recover from these fatal crashes, but investors need to let the company hit rock bottom first.

