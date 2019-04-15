This Is Why Microsoft May Rise After Quarterly Results

Microsoft (MSFT) has quietly been one of the best-performing stocks in 2019, with shares increasing nearly 20%. The good news is that the stock is likely not finished rising and could climb even higher following quarterly result on April 24.

The technical chart and the options seem to agree that Microsoft’s stock may continue to rise. The company has delivered healthy revenue and earnings growth in recent years, led by its Intelligent Cloud business unit. The cloud unit is likely to continue to drive Microsoft’s growth when it reports first quarter results.

Big Options Bets

The options for expiration on July 19 suggests that the stock rises or falls 9% from the $120 strike price. It places the stock in a trading range between $109 and $131 by the expiration date. The numbers of calls massively outweigh the puts, by a ratio of nearly 35 to 1, with almost 31,000 open calls contracts to just 900 put contracts. It would suggest that traders are betting heavily the stock will rise in the weeks away. The total dollar value of the open calls is about $18.6 million, a substantial sum.

The $120 options saw a big jump in open interest on Monday, rising by nearly 20,000 contracts. Additionally, the $125 calls saw an increase in open interest on Monday, rising by almost 11,000 contracts to around 22,000 open contracts. A buyer of those calls would need the stock to rise to around 6% to $128.50 from its current price of about $121.

Strong Chart

The chart also suggests the stock continues to rise in the coming weeks to around $127.25. The shares have recently broken out of a bullish flag, a continuation pattern suggesting the equity continues to rise.

Additionally, the stock has seen its relative strength index trend higher in recent weeks, breaking a longer-term downtrend. It would suggest that bullish momentum is moving into the stock.

However, should the stock fail to continue higher it's possible for it to fall back to around $116.40, its next significant level of support.

All About the Cloud

Microsoft's cloud business has been a significant growth driver for the stock in recent years. In the fiscal second quarter of 2019, the cloud business grew to approximately $9.4 billion and represented about 29% of Microsoft's total revenue. The business has been steady around 30% of total revenue per quarter since the fiscal third quarter of 2017.

When we look closer at the cloud unit it has typically delivered around 35% to 40% of Microsoft’s year-over-year revenue growth since the third quarter of 2018.

Risks

However, it's possible that the options trades noted above could be the result of a hedge. There could be an institution shorting Microsoft and buying the calls to lower their risk exposure should the stock rise after earnings. Also, despite strong cloud growth in the past, it's a very competitive landscape with Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and even IBM (NYSE:IBM). It's entirely possible that growth for this unit could slow, impacting the company's revenue.

Now we just sit back and wait to see how the company's results turn out.

