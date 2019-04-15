Citigroup: Not An Earnings Beat That Inspires

Rather than C, I prefer to be exposed to the financial services sector through a more solid, diversified banking name like JPM.

Resilient interest margin and solid opex control were the highlights, but I was concerned about credit costs and a spike in non-conforming loans.

Not even an all-around beat was enough to propel the shares of New York City-based bank Citigroup (C) much higher.

To be fair, the headline results looked encouraging enough at first glance. Revenues of $18.6 billion topped consensus expectations by a narrow margin, although the number fell 1% below year-ago levels once the Hilton portfolio disposition is excluded from the results. EPS of $1.87 beat not only estimates but also year-ago levels by what seemed to be a respectable 11%.

However, I believe that subdued investor sentiment this Monday began with what could be perceived as a low-quality earnings beat. More specifically, the great majority of the EPS growth (about four-fifths, to be precise) came in the form of a lower share count that was enabled by an aggressive stock buyback program (see graph below).

In addition, an effective tax rate of only 21.2% looked a bit too good compared to last year's 23.7%, something that I doubt had been properly reflected in earnings expectations. Once these two below-the-line items are excluded from the analysis, pretax income in fact dipped by 1.3%, which was very much aligned with the YOY decrease in revenues.

In my preview, I highlighted a few items on the earnings report worth paying closer attention to this week, including (1) loan growth, (2) margins, and (3) credit metrics.

On the first topic above, loans ended the quarter up 3% ex-FX at $682 billion, with growth decelerating quarter over quarter but not to levels that should be particularly concerning. Not surprisingly to me, cards in North America seem to have been the main engine of assets and revenue growth in consumer banking, as interest-earning balances continued to rise and support the idea that consumer activity remains healthy.

Regarding margins, NIM (net interest margin) continued to grow YOY, this time by 8 bps to 2.72% (vs. +6 bps last quarter). I find the results encouraging, considering how the yield curve continued to flatten in the quarter. A noticeable and welcome improvement of 90 bps in the efficiency ratio, however, was not enough to fully offset a 7% YOY increase in credit costs, which I see as the main driver pushing pretax earnings into contraction mode in 1Q19.

Speaking of credit, my third area of focus highlighted above, NCL (non-conforming loans, see graphs below) in consumer banking spiked to 2.48%, by far the highest rate of the past eight quarters and 24 bps above 1Q17 levels. Number of accounts past due for over 90 days also reached a 24-month high, at 0.84%, with North America fully accounting for the increase. These trends, along with the increased credit costs mentioned earlier, are what concern me the most about Citi's more aggressive loan and revenue growth strategy being implemented amid what is likely to be the top of the economic cycle.

On the stock

Despite having delivered decent interest margin, opex savings and cash returns to shareholders, Citigroup is a stock that does not entice me much in the financial services space. The name trades at a substantial discount to the peer group, as the graph below suggests. However, I believe the modest price tag to be fully justifiable, given what I perceive to be the lower quality of the company's loan book.

Instead of C, I would much rather be exposed to this sector through a more solid, diversified banking name like JPMorgan (JPM), or even a more institutional client-heavy player like Morgan Stanley (MS).

