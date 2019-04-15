Economic Tree Sickness

Ronald Surz: What do investors give up when they entrust a TDF to think for them?

Warren Buffett – Factor Investor?

“Buffett may be the best factor investor ever based on the wealth he created. While Buffett is unlikely to characterize his investment style in these terms, he has demonstrated unprecedented skill in selecting factors, constructing a multi-factor portfolio, and adapting the factor mix over time.” (CFA Institute Contributors)

The Thinking Man’s Target-Date Fund

“What do investors give up when they decide not to think, to entrust a TDF to think for them? Control of their destiny. Millions of investors in TDFs are bonded together on a ride to who knows where, trusting their employers and hanging on the hope that there’s safety in numbers.” (Ronald Surz)

Interpreting The Data

“The average investor is rooted in prior data, known but unhelpful. They are stuck in what Mike Williams calls ‘A Bull Market in Pessimism.’ Why else would investors buy bonds at a PE ratio more than twice that of stocks. The next reason is the mythology that the length of the market cycle predicts the ending. This intuitive conclusion is not supported by evidence.” (Jeff Miller)

Stagnant Income

“Newly available net worth data from the Federal Reserve suggests that the ‘left-behind’ contagion has spread to all Americans aside from the top 10 percent...The cost of many products and services the upper middle class buys, from autos to college educations, is outpacing overall inflation.” (Bloomberg)

Thought For The Day

Many years ago, as a young homeowner, I learned that maintaining a garden required more than just turning on the sprinklers on a regular basis, and more even than having a gardener visit weekly. Sometimes one has to call in a professional arborist to examine the health of the root systems, soil quality, remove deadwood or remove the whole tree. The bill was usually higher than I had hoped. But I understood that failure to treat the problem could lead to systemic problems with my backyard ecosystem.

Bloomberg’s surprising story (see above quote) about a weakening upper-middle-class brought these arboreal memories back. For the better part of the past two decades we’ve heard about stagnant wages affecting middle-income earners. The problem is acknowledged as a cause of a growing populism worldwide. It was not until last year that we saw some real worker gains in the U.S. at least, but it is by no means clear that those gains will be sustained.

Now, according to the Bloomberg story, the contagion is moving up the economic ladder. It is as if the failure to address the problem at its roots has endangered the entire ecosystem.

Policymakers differ markedly on their prescriptions for this economic tree sickness. I tend to prefer a system in which the government, by reducing its weight, leaves room for the private market to expand, albeit with adequate taxation and government services.

Alaska’s Permanent Fund strikes me as an intriguing middle-ground in today’s hyperventilating between advocates of capitalism and socialism. Oil companies pay royalties to the state, which the state distributes as dividends to citizens. That seems like a correct acknowledgement that Alaska’s oil belongs not only to those who found it and dug it up but to the state and citizens who have invested a fortune in providing the necessary infrastructure. Capitalists deserve to capitalize on their risks, and the commonwealth deserves a share of the wealth it made possible.

If managed correctly, an affluent society should be able to provide decent services while keeping taxes reasonable. But until we find the right formula (I suggested a concept, not a detailed program) and the political consensus that will allow for it, pinched upper-middle-class wallets should not let “upper middle class buys, from autos to college educations” crush them. Consumer Reports’ Top Car of the Year for under $20,000 – and the best four-year degree for that price, need to become the new symbols of the savvy consumer. In other words, we need to clip our own branches when our entire economic organism is under attack.

--

Please share your thoughts in our comments section. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha has added podcasts to its repertoire – from me and others; for a weekly “best of” digest, follow SA Multimedia; you can also follow my feed on iTunes.