AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Checking In With This 11.8%-Yielding Mortgage REIT

Shares are moderately valued, though they are not a bargain yet.

MITT has less risk than the average mortgage REIT in the sector due to a more "conservative" leverage ratio.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) is a promising high-yield/high-risk mortgage real estate investment trust with a large, increasingly diversified investment portfolio. The REIT covers its dividend payout with core earnings, on average, in the last eight quarters, and is one of few high-yield income vehicles that actually grow their dividends. Shares today continue to be priced at a slight discount to accounting book value. An investment in MITT yields 11.8 percent, but is only suitable for investors with a high risk tolerance.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust - Portfolio Snapshot

AG Mortgage Investment Trust is structured as a mortgage real estate investment trust. The REIT has a hybrid structure, meaning it invests in different assets including agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate debt, and single-family rental properties.

Agency residential-mortgage backed securities accounted for more than half (56.6 percent) of MITT's investment portfolio at the end of the December quarter while residential investments came in second (28.6 percent) and commercial investments third (10.3 percent).

Here's a snapshot of AG Mortgage's $3.56 billion investment portfolio.

Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust Investor Presentation

The REIT is expanding into other businesses in order to diversify away from its core mortgage business: Investing in agency RMBS. In September 2018, management announced the acquisition of 1,225 single-family rental homes for ~$140 million, with most homes being located in the U.S. Southeast. As AG Mortgage diversifies away from agency RMBS, the REIT's cash flow and core earnings should become less volatile in the future.

MITT is still a mortgage REIT and therefore relies on cheap debt in order to finance the purchase of mortgage securities. Its net interest margin compressed in the second half of 2018 as funding costs gradually increased due to higher short-term interest rates.

Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust

A key feature of an investment in AG Mortgage Investment Trust is that the company has better-than-average leverage stats. The mortgage REIT's leverage ratio has risen, though, from 3.2x in 2016 to 4.5x in 2018, but nevertheless remained well below the industry average.

Source: AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Narrow Margin Of Dividend Safety

MITT is a high-yield/high-risk mortgage REIT, meaning investors should expect to see a narrow margin of dividend safety, which is indeed the case here.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust pulled in an average of $0.511/share in core earnings in the last eight quarters compared to an average dividend payout of $0.484/share. The core earnings payout ratio averaged 96 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

That being said, AG Mortgage is the rare high-yield mortgage REIT that has handed shareholders a raise last year and paid a special dividend of $0.10/share in 2017.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

MITT is moderately valued today, though not really a bargain: Income investors pay ~9.0x Q4-2018 run-rate core earnings and 0.98x book value. Its valuation is in line with the valuation of the average mortgage REIT in the sector.

Source: Achilles Research

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has better-than-average leverage stats, but the mortgage REIT is still levered, which exposes high-yield investors to considerable risks. Further, the mortgage real estate investment trust has a high degree of interest rate risk. Unexpected changes in interest rates and yields have the potential to negatively affect its portfolio and book value.

Your Takeaway

I am currently overweight mortgage REITs, but have not yet pulled the buy trigger on AG Mortgage Investment Trust. The mortgage REIT is increasing its diversification by expanding into related businesses such as credit investments and real estate. MITT has covered its payout with core earnings in the last two years, on average, though the margin of dividend safety is thin. I am going to open a starter position in MITT around the ~$15.50 price level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC, CIM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.