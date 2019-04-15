Lacy Hunt Vs. Modern Monetary Theory

Increased federal deficits funded by money printing would likely not be any more productive than debt-funding, but it would come with increased inflation.

To get the full picture, one must understand the concept of money velocity and how it relates to debt.

We Americans pride ourselves on beating our own records. One of our most recent accomplishments occurred in February of this year when we posted the biggest fiscal deficit in our history as a nation of $234 billion. In one month!

If we can sustain that level of spending for the year, we will be able to achieve yet another new record: a $2 trillion+ annual deficit. In reality, it will probably come in closer to $1 trillion. But hey, you can't break all the records at once, right?

The Mystery of the Missing Money Velocity

In their recently released Q1 2019 Review and Outlook, Van Hoisington and Lacy Hunt unleash a swift broadside upon a few of the more popular arguments for increased deficits, one of which being Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). Hereafter, we'll refer only to Lacy Hunt, as he is the former Chief Economist of both the HSBC Group and Fidelity as well as a Senior Economist at the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank.

However, before getting to the main thrust of Hunt's admonishment against MMT, it would be exceedingly helpful to cover a point not mentioned in his quarterly report — the mysterious fall in money velocity.

The velocity of money measures the number of exchanges of a unit of currency over a given period of time. Person A buys a peach from Person B. Person B uses that money to buy more peach seeds from Person C. Person C uses that money to pay his store cashier, Person D. Person D uses the money to buy sunglasses off of Facebook marketplace from Person E. Person E uses that money to buy a skateboard from Person F, who uses it to buy more skateboard materials from Person G. And so on and so forth.

Money velocity, as we can see from the above example, is a convenient measure of economic activity. Generally speaking, the more times dollars exchange hands, the more products and services are being generated and exchanged. Higher velocity of money, all else being equal, should lead to higher private sector revenue growth, which should lead to increased GDP and government tax receipts.

Irving Fisher defined GDP as money supply times money velocity. (GDP = M2 x V)

Money velocity, rather than merely the total supply of money, is what drives price inflation. This is why the Federal Reserve's $3.8 trillion quantitative easing program over the last ten years did not lead to a corollary spike in inflation. It would have if it had induced banks to turn around and lend out their freed up capital. But instead, that newfound capital never made its way out of the financial sector. The Fed had (intentionally or unintentionally) incentivized it not to.

Here's how economist Jeffrey Rogers Hummel explains it:

Inflation did not take off, as many predicted, but it was because the Fed simultaneously started paying interest on the reserves that banks held on deposit at the Fed. Advocates of MMT, to their credit, recognized that paying interest on reserves was a game changer. The interest rate on reserves, if high enough, can induce banks to hold reserves rather than make loans that would otherwise increase deposits. This indeed permits the Fed to expand the monetary base while limiting the impact on the total money supply. As a result, still today the aggregate reserve ratio for checking accounts is well over 100 percent, compared with around 10 percent prior to the crisis.

Money velocity experienced a cyclical peak in 1918, then fell steadily while debt levels accumulated all the way up to the start of the Great Depression in 1929. In 1997, when money velocity peaked again, $1 of money supply (M2) growth resulted in nearly $2.20 of GDP growth. As of the end of 2018, $1 of money supply growth results in only $1.46 of GDP growth. Money velocity continues to slow while debt levels continue to accumulate.

When money velocity bottomed out at $1.43 in Q3 2017, it marked the lowest rate since 1949, according to Lacy Hunt. Perhaps this explains why, in the previous decade, we have experienced the slowest economic expansion since the turn of the 18th century. Less economic activity (as measured by the velocity of money) leads to slower GDP growth.

Why Has the Velocity of Money Declined?

What explains this historically low money velocity rate?

One potential culprit is the fall of the savings rate. This may seem counterintuitive, but let's try out the following line of reasoning.

A fall in the personal savings rate can, for a limited time and to a limited extent, stimulate higher money velocity and economic growth. The money not saved is instead spent on consumption, which spurs economic activity. For this to work, however, the savings rate must begin at a fairly high level and undergo a substantial drop.

For example, during World War II, the savings rate leaped above 25% of disposable income for several years, then fell precipitously to 6.3% in 1947. The wartime habit of scrimping and saving gave way to a return to spending.

By the official calculation of GNP that includes government spending, real output fell by 22.7% from 1944 to 1947, and the federal budget swung from a deficit of 25.8% of GNP in 1944 to a surplus of 5.7% of GNP in 1947. And yet, despite the insistence of MMTers that government deficits produce economic activity while surpluses sap it, private sector output jumped by 30% in 1946 alone in the midst of a narrowing deficit gap (from 20% of GDP in 1945 to 7% in 1946). This sudden swing from massive deficit to modest surplus should have produced the biggest depression in American history, according to MMT. But it didn't.

Lacy Hunt writes that "after WWII the U.S. balanced the budget... and the economy boomed, permitting the U.S. to rebuild and open U.S. markets to the world’s exporters."

Not only were the soldiers returning home to work in the private sector again, those at home shifted from wartime frugality to peacetime abundance. The savings rate plummeted as spending resumed, generating economic activity and growth. The same happened in the years after World War I.

Something similar, though more drawn out, happened from the mid-1980s to the 2000s. As interest rates fell starting in the early 1980s, the personal savings rate likewise fell. Meanwhile, money velocity spiked.

However, it appears that the money velocity-stimulating effects of a falling savings rate were exhausted by the late 1990s, giving way to a drop in activity in the early 2000s before picking up again in the second half of the 2000s as the savings rate plunged to its lowest rate since 1938. The extra spending resulting from an ultra-low savings rate led to a temporary spike in money velocity. Then velocity collapsed as the savings rate crept back up to a more historically normal (though still below the trailing 90-year average) level.

Since the Great Recession, the correlation between the savings rate and money velocity appears to have broken. Perhaps this is mainly due to the fact that the majority of savings since then has been done by the wealthy. See, for instance, the following statistics aggregated last year:

Source: MagnifyMoney

The upper 40%, and especially the top 10%, do the vast majority of saving. It may very well be the case that the additional economic activity generated from a falling savings rate was exhausted when the bottom 90% hit zero percent of personal income saved. When did this occur? Around the late 1990s, right at the peak of money velocity. Coincidentally (or perhaps not so coincidentally), the last time the savings rate of the bottom 90% hit zero was following WWI when money velocity had just peaked (in 1918).

Source: Thomas Piketty & Emmanuel Saez

Alright, so the savings rate may partially explain the fall in money velocity. But surely it can't be the only factor at play. There are always a multitude of factors at play in macroeconomics.

The Anchor of Debt

Lacy Hunt presents the following line of reasoning which I find both fascinating and challenging:

Federal debt accelerations ultimately lead to lower, not higher, interest rates. Debt-funded traditional fiscal stimulus is extremely fleeting when debt levels are already inordinately high. Thus, additional and large deficits provide only transitory gains in economic activity, which are quickly followed by weaker business conditions. With slower economic growth and inflation, long-term rates inevitably fall.

This runs against traditional supply and demand analysis which suggests that increased supply of debt should lead to higher yields as the borrower's financial strength declines with each dollar of debt issuance, demanding a higher yield for the increased risk as well as to attract a dwindling supply of capital. I would defend the coherence of this line of thinking, and yet, clearly Hunt is right that significantly increased debt levels in the US, the Eurozone, Japan, and the UK have not led to higher yields. Just the opposite.

There must be some mechanism, then, by which additional debt overcomes the supply/demand balance and produces lower yields. Luckily, Hunt bails me out by furnishing me with this mechanism: (1) "Debt-funded traditional fiscal stimulus is extremely fleeting when debt levels are already inordinately high," (2) the marginal productivity of federal debt is steadily diminishing as greater amounts are accumulated, and, therefore, (3) "any short-run increase in yields caused by greater supply [of Treasuries] is eventually reversed by deteriorating economic and inflation fundamentals."

The following is an explanation of this mechanism that produces lower interest rates from higher debt levels.

But before I jump into it, let me make one quick note. MMTers insist that federal interest payments don't matter since they can be paid with printed money and therefore only the primary deficit (which excludes federal interest payments) as a percentage of GDP matters. Even so, the US is running a primary deficit of almost 3.5% of GDP, according to the IMF. The primary balance has been in the negative since 2002. So also has been the trend of GDP growth since that year — edging down slightly:

Source: Trading Economics

To quote Lacy Hunt:

If such a large increase in federal debt was supportive of economic activity, the economy would have grown above trend. Instead, growth was far below trend. In the past two decades, real per capita GDP growth in the U.S. was 1.2% per annum, 37% less than the average from 1790 to 1997.

MMTers would have us believe that a narrowing of the primary deficit from 2.7% of GDP in 2004 to 1.2% of GDP in 2006 caused the Great Recession. And remember the federal budget surplus during Clinton's latter years in office and Bush's early years? That caused the recession in 2001. This despite the rate of federal spending growth increasing from Q4 1998 all the way through Q2 2003 and then again from Q4 2006 to Q4 2007, when the Great Recession officially began. The economy was booming in the years prior to these recessions — the government consequently enjoying higher tax receipts and lower deficits — and somehow this deficit-narrowing was the primary catalyst for each respective recession.

Moreover, no surplus in recent history has actually decreased the money supply. To quote Jeffrey Rogers Hummel:

Even taxes that generate government surpluses rarely decrease the monetary base. The last time this happened in the United States was after the Civil War, when surpluses were used to retire Greenback paper currency. On those few occasions in recent times that the U.S. Treasury has run a surplus, the resulting revenue was used to make the final payment on maturing Treasury securities or to buy back outstanding Treasury securities. Either way, the money went back into the hands of the public.

The reason this is important is that, even putting interest payments aside, the US has been running deficits for the better part of two decades without an increased rate of GDP growth. So how exactly does higher debt produce lower yields? In short, the answer is that the debt is not producing any positive rate of return.

Between 2008 and 2018, for instance, every $1 borrowed by the federal government resulted in only $0.44 of GDP growth.

In Hunt's words:

In 2017 and 2018, the GDP generating capacity of debt for all reporting countries was 17.4% lower than 10 years ago. Declining debt productivity suggests that as expansionary measures, both monetary and fiscal policy have run their course.

Source: Hoisington Q4 Review and Outlook

The reason for this goes back to the difference between good debt and bad debt. Good debt provides access to a cash flow stream by which one can repay the debt, either in installments or at some point in the future. This is the form of debt taken out in order to achieve a greater degree of wealth in the future. A good example would be the roughly $3 billion the nation of Panama took out to increase the width of the Panama Canal, a project which increased the number of ships that could pass through each year and boosted GDP as a result.

The bad form of debt, on the other hand, produces no return at best or a negative return at worst. Zero-return debt is that which is taken out to fund something that ultimately provides additional revenue around the same amount as the interest payments. Negative-return debt is that which is taken out to fund something that leads to less revenue than one would have enjoyed if such spending had never occurred.

The only explanation for the above statistic of debt providing a negative return (in terms of GDP growth) is that the government has taken on far too much "bad debt." How can we identify what this "bad debt" is?

Well, we can start by looking at the fastest growing components of the federal budget as well as what makes up federal spending currently. Here are a few of the fastest growers:

Source: usgovernmentspending.com

Together, welfare, federal pensions such as Social Security, and healthcare programs such as Medicare and Medicaid have expanded from about 5% of GDP in 1960 to around 17% of GDP in 2019. And they are set to continue growing.

Says Maya MacGuineas, head of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget: "Over the next ten years, 82% of spending growth will be due to Social Security, health programs, and interest payments. Mandatory spending, specifically the costs stemming from an aging population, remains the largest long-term problem to address."

(FYI: The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is responsible for about one-quarter of the annual deficit.)

As of fiscal year 2017, here is how federal budget dollars are allocated:

Source: Center on Budget and Policy Priorities

The military, Social Security, various healthcare programs, welfare, benefits for federal employees and veterans, and interest on the debt amounts to 89% of the budget. Without wading into the political debate about the moral value of these forms of spending, it's necessary to point out that, if analyzed as investments, they have produced no return and therefore no additional wherewithal to pay back the debt taken out to finance them.

Our 800 military bases in 70 different countries and territories around the world may be a boon to other parts of the world, but they are almost certainly a drain on American coffers. One estimate suggests that every 1% increase in military spending decreases a country's economic growth by 9% by soaking up precious resources and talent that could have otherwise found productive work in the private sector.

Social Security, which enjoyed its last surplus in 2017 and is projected to run increasing deficits as far as the eye can see into the future, is not providing any discernible ROI. And with roughly half of total healthcare spending coming from the government, it's apparent that the returns here are zero-to-negative. Despite our spending roughly double per person what other wealthy countries pay, our health outcomes are similar or worse.

Compare the 89% of unproductive spending to the 7% of federal spending that goes toward the sectors that may be productive (at least by most people's reckoning), such as infrastructure, education, and R&D. Hence, Hunt writes:

Borrowing is indeed much greater, but large indebtedness eventually slows economic growth as resources are transferred from the highly productive private sector to the government sector. The slower growth diminishes inflation, thus long-term rates inevitably fall despite greater issuance of debt obligations by the government.

Hunt v. MMT

With that setup, it's time to hear Hunt's critique of MMT. He is concise enough that we can use his own words:

How would MMT be implemented and what would be the economic implications? The process would be something like this: The Treasury would issue zero maturity and zero interest rate liabilities to the Fed, who in turn, would increase the Treasury’s balances at the Federal Reserve Banks. The Treasury, in turn, could spend these deposits directly to pay for programs, personnel, etc. Thus, the Fed, which is part of the government, would be funding its parent with a worthless IOU.

Here, again, arises the importance of the point about primary balances above. As I covered in my previous article on MMT, money in an MMT world is a fiat-credit unit of legal tender. It's basically a zero maturity, zero interest, callable Treasury note. The mechanism of calling the note is taxation. Since the difference between money and debt in the MMT view is diminished, so too is the distinction between a fiscal deficit and a primary deficit (with the interest payments excluded).

If money is simply a form of interest-free government debt that also happens to be used as a medium of private exchange, then it doesn't make much sense to exclude interest payments (which add money into the private sector) from's one's calculation of the deficit. Those few countries (mainly, Italy and the UK) running primary surpluses and fiscal deficits simultaneously are experiencing the same trends of rising debt and slowing GDP growth as other countries. It isn't as if primary surpluses are a drag on GDP while primary deficits are a boon.

So what exactly would be the economic effect of implementing MMT? Hunt writes: "In historical cases of money printing, the countries were not the reserve currency of the world, as the U.S. is today. Thus, the entire global system could be destabilized in very short order if this were to occur."

How exactly might this destabilization take place?

Stephanie Kelton, leading proponent of MMT, likens the balance of spending against inflation to a kitchen sink. More water coming from the faucet (government spending) will fill the sink until it overflows (inflation), which means that the drain needs to be ready to release water down the pipes (through taxation) when necessary. As long as the faucet and drain are in balance, the upshot is virtually unlimited spending.

But unlike QE, which went to banks only to be reinvested with the Fed as interest-earning excess reserves, true MMT-style money printing would make its way into the real economy, just as all other federal spending does. It would not take long for inflation to set in.

Since business investment has slowed and the return on government spending has turned negative in recent decades, it is reasonable to assume that any increase in federal spending financed by money printing would not increase productivity. Without productivity increases, real wages would likely not increase, though inflation would, leading to increased calls from voters for supportive government spending. And since short-termist politicians would be in charge of the money spigot, they would find it easier to ease voters' pain through increased government largesse rather than the politically painful tax hikes that MMT would call for.

This would spur a vicious spiral until, as Hunt says, the global system becomes destabilized. "If the government responded by issuing more central bank legal tender, the inflationary process would become self-perpetuating, and as was the case in numerous historical instances this would lead to hyper-inflation."

Money velocity (economic activity) may pick up somewhat, but supply of goods and services probably would not, translating into inflation rising faster than growth.

Gita Gopinpath, current Chief Economist of the IMF, concurs with Hunt here, noting that many countries have tried using “money financing” to fund budget deficits. She says "experience suggests that usually ends up with uncontrolled inflation with a collapse in investment, with a collapse in growth."

Indeed, the Frankensteinian patchwork of MMT and Keynesianism that has defined our fiscal system over the last half century is already collapsing investment and economic growth. The only difference is that full-on MMT would add scarcely controllable inflation.

Investor Takeaway

The Congressional Budget Office projects federal deficits to increase over the next decade, fluctuating in a range between 4.1 and 4.7% of GDP. President Trump's 2020 Budget Proposal, which is set to balloon the national debt to $31 trillion by 2030, does not inspire confidence in any near-future turnaround of prevailing policy.

Therefore, if Lacy Hunt's reasoning is sound, long-term interest rates are also set to fall further from here. I expect long duration (20+ year) Treasuries (e.g. EDV, TLT) to appreciate by at least 15% from current prices when the next recession hits and the Fed lowers the short end of rates back to zero. Any move into negative interest rate territory would render even more upside for long-term Treasuries.

Any significant political shift toward an MMT form of governance in the federal government should prompt investors to shift into Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (e.g. TIP, VTIP, SCHP) and other kinds of assets that benefit from consumer price inflation.

