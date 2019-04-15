Consider National Retail Properties' 5.3%-Preferred Stock Yield

The Series F preferred stock makes a compelling value proposition for income investors that want to reduce investment risks/volatility.

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) is a large, diversified commercial property REIT with an impressive dividend growth history. Most of the coverage regarding National Retail Properties revolves around the REIT's common stock. However, the real estate investment trust also has preferred stock outstanding that investors with a below-average risk tolerance may want to consider. An investment in the Series F, which I will discuss in this article, yields 5.3 percent.

Preferred Stock As An Alternative To The REIT's Common Stock

A couple of weeks ago I penned an article about the commercial property REIT titled "National Retail Properties: Why You Should Wait For A Drop Before Buying This 3.6%-Yielding REIT", citing valuation concerns. My article discussed the REIT's value proposition from the perspective of a common stock investor.

The REIT's preferred stock, however, makes a better value proposition, in my opinion. Specifically, National Retail Properties' 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NNN.PF) is an interesting alternative to the REIT's common stock.

National Retail Properties' preferred stock provides investors with a much higher degree of principal protection than the common stock since preferred stocks rank higher in the capital structure. As a result, the Series F preferred stock is a suitable investment vehicle specifically for income investors that like to dial down investment risk.

The Series F has shown much less volatility than National Retail Properties' common stock. While less volatility limits investors' downside risks, obviously, the flip side is that the preferred stock also has less upside potential than the REIT's common stock.

Source: Tickertech

Higher Yield But No Dividend Upside

National Retail Properties' Series F preferred shares pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.325/share (total annualized dividend payout of $1.30/share) for a total dividend yield of 5.33 percent. In comparison, National Retail Properties' common shares pay shareholders $0.50/share quarterly ($2.00/share annually) for a total dividend yield of 3.73 percent.

In other words, National Retail Properties' Series F preferred stock has a 160 basis point yield advantage over the common stock. On the other hand, the preferred stock doesn't offer income investors any dividend upside since the REIT's preferred stock dividends are fixed. National Retail Properties has raised its (common stock) dividend payout for 29 consecutive years. Investors buying the Series F, therefore, benefit from a higher entry yield at the beginning, but miss out on the dividend growth that can be expected to occur for the common stock going forward.

The call date for the Series F is 10/11/2021.

Valuation

The Series F currently sells for $24.40, reflecting a 2.4 percent discount to the liquidation preference value of $25.00.

The REIT's common stock remains, in my opinion, slightly overvalued and therefore does not have an attractive risk/reward for new investors. National Retail Properties has guided for $2.76-2.81/share in adjusted FFO in 2019. Since shares today sell for $53.55, investors pay ~19.2x 2019e AFFO for the REIT's common stock dividend stream. As discussed in my article on National Retail Properties in late March, investors may want to wait for a drop before gobbling up some shares.

Your Takeaway

National Retail Properties' Series F preferred stock is an attractive alternative to the commercial property REIT's common stock, especially at a time when the common stock seems overvalued. The Series F has less downside risk and has a yield advantage over the common stock right now, but it also has less capital upside and the common stock dividends are highly likely to keep growing going forward whereas the preferred stock dividends are fixed. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.