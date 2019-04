Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/12/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/12/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We’re now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR);

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS);

Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);

Sprott Focus Trust (FUND), and;

Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO);

Target (TGT);

Tech Data (TECD);

Square (SQ);

Okta (OKTA);

Inspire Medical Systems (INSP);

Genomic Health (GHDX);

Carvana (CVNA);

CBRE (NYSE:CBRE), and;

Arista Networks (ANET).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Tallgrass Energy (TGE), and;

Delta Air Lines (DAL).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Twin River Worldwide (TRWH).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Baker Bros DIR,BO Genomic Health GHDX S $33,035,295 2 Garcia Ernest C II BO Carvana CVNA AS $6,436,151 3 Dorsey Jack CEO,CB,BO Square SQ AS $5,112,969 4 Duda Kenneth CTO,VP Arista Networks ANET AS $3,813,939 5 Race Charles O Okta OKTA AS $2,788,086 6 Groch James R CFO CBRE CBG AS $2,600,040 7 Nelson Marilyn C DIR Inspire Medical Systems INSP AS $2,595,698 8 Dutkowsky Robert M DIR Tech Data TECD S $2,473,619 9 Smith Joanne D VP,HR Delta Air Lines DAL S $1,972,000 10 Smith Cathy R O Target TGT S $1,616,594

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUND. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.