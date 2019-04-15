Melcor Is Exceptionally Cheap With A Dividend Hike Looking Likely

Best way to return value to shareholders is likely via a dividend hike.

Melcor Developments (OTCPK:MODVF) might be a value trap. It just might. The company continues to execute well and the results speak for themselves. Yet, the stock just goes further into "deep value" territory. That means investors who own this keep losing out on other opportunities. We examine the landscape today after recently declared annual results and give you our take as to whether investors should look for better opportunities elsewhere.

2018 numbers

We expected a strong finish for 2018 for Melcor and the numbers did head in that direction. Melcor's revenues rose versus the previous year and gross margins improved as well.

Source: Melcor financials

Melcor's earnings fluctuates a lot with items that don't really impact its long term prospects. This includes changes in the fair value of the non-controlling interest in Melcor REIT, its subsidiary. EPS also moves with changes in fair value of properties. While that does impact the long term prospects for Melcor, the results are a bit chaotic to derive useful information from it. We prefer hence to look at funds from operations (FFO). This is a good REIT proxy that Melcor uses, although Melcor itself is not a REIT.

Those results came in weaker than last year, albeit by a small amount. The key reason for FFO weakness was the $6 million delta on taxes.

Source: Melcor financials

Investors should be aware that taxes paid and deferred taxes booked vary remarkably from year to year. This does not impact net income as companies book taxes there based on a standard tax rate. FFO however, which shows movement of cash, is impacted by this.

Melcor's lower FFO is still covered the $0.52 annual dividend by over 320% and resulted in a 31% payout ratio. That is one of the best covered dividends in the Universe of stocks we follow and while the yield is not the highest at 4%, the coverage of said yield is rather remarkable.

Melcor's IFRS book value also increased as a large portion of FFO was retained and at $32.01 it is 140% over the current stock price of $13.10. As we have previously discussed, this IFRS book value, which works remarkably well for REITs in Canada, does understate Melcor's liquidation value as it values raw land at historical cost. We have in the past shown a detailed calculation for this and our thinking is still the same that Melcor's raw land book values are dramatically below today's realizable value. We think that this understates Melcor's IFRS NAV by $8-$12/share making Melcor's liquidation value somewhere close to $40-$44/share.

Value or Value Trap?

Melcor's stock has participated rather weakly in the broad rally that has gripped the indices since end of 2018. Over three years the underperformance over the TSX has likely made investors frustrated as well.

Data by YCharts

All of this has happened as Melcor has delivered rather good results. Over 5 years Melcor has gone from trading at tangible book to trading at a rather steep discount.

Data by YCharts

Melcor should be able to generate FFO closer to $2.00 in 2019 as 2018 was an exceptionally bad year year in terms of home sales. So Melcor is trading at 6.5X FFO. That is an exceptionally low multiple for real estate plays. Part of the disenchantment might have come from the dividend cut.

Source: Melcor Dividend History

Melcor pays its dividends based on pretty much on what it feels like. We say this because in the year that it actually did cut its dividends, it had ample funds to pay at the old rate.

Source: Melcor financials

The cut was likely precautionary, in case oil did stay at $30 as many predicted for a long, long time. But the cut likely chased away investors who had previously wagered that the extremely low payout ratio would have insulated them. This has thus left Melcor with an exceptionally undervalued stock in relation to fundamentals. We would add that Alberta is still growing rather slowly and should peak growth rates return, Melcor should be able deliver a 10% FFO rate on tangible book, which would create a run rate higher than $3.20/share when it does happen.

Source: Melcor financials

Can Melcor fix this?

Melcor has been trying to buyback shares but it is restricted to just 1,000 shares a day on the TSX.

The notice provides that Melcor may, during the twelve month period commencing April 1, 2019 and ending March 31, 2020, purchase for cancellation up to 1,665,080 common shares in total, being approximately 5% of its issued and outstanding common shares. The daily repurchase restriction for the common shares is 1,000. The price which Melcor will pay for any such common shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of common shares which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be subject to compliance with the TSX guidelines. Under the current normal course issuer bid due to expire March 30, 2019, 115,260 common shares were purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX during the last twelve months (as of March 22, 2019) at a weighted average price per common share of $13.06 (1,669,782 had been approved for repurchase). As of March 18, 2019 there were 33,301,611 common shares of Melcor outstanding with an average daily trading volume for the prior six months of 3,859.

Obviously Melcor cannot purchase 1.6 million shares annually if it is limited to just 1,000 shares a day. There are two ways around this. The first is find a willing seller to offload a huge amount to Melcor in a bulk transaction. The problem with that approach is that we think the funds owning Melcor today know just how stupidly cheap it is and the Melton Family is also very unlikely to sell any shares.

Source: Morning Star

The alternate approach is to not worry about the buyback and start bumping up the dividend to a level that investors bid up the shares. Considering the massive cash flow, we think that is a distinct possibility.

Conclusion

Melcor has been a disappointment in terms of price performance but that has just substantially increased its undervaluation. Melcor is now at the lowest point of price to book value since 2011.

Data by YCharts

We have not used time points before that as IFRS introduction in 2011 makes it an apples to orangutans comparison. We still think there is hope for this one and the next boom in Alberta will likely propel this much higher. The 4% yield is very well covered and presents a modest consolation for waiting this out.

