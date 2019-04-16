2 Defensive Preferred Shares We Can't Pass Up - Yield Up To 7.3%

These are two recession-resilient preferred stocks that are great to buy and hold for the very long term.

Brookfield Property Partners offers an opportunity for investors to have the security of preferred equity and one of the best asset management teams in the world.

Introduction

Today, we are highlighting two defensive preferred stocks that income investors should consider buying and holding for the very long term. These preferred stocks are issued by companies that are recession-resilient and can be held to receive a safe income even if the economy turns south. The two preferred stocks are:

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (BPYPP) - Stripped Yield 6.5% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, 7.375% Dep Shares Ser A Cumul Red Preferred Stk (CORR.PA) - Stripped Yield 7.4%

Getting Defensive with Preferred Shares

As we adjust our portfolio to a more defensive position, we have been increasingly focused on REIT preferred shares. It is important that we make picks which offer a reasonable income but are in defensive sectors that could survive or even thrive through a recession. Our number one priority is protecting current income, but we are not satisfied with the 3-4% returns that many super-high quality REITs are offering.

Fortunately, there are some quality offerings that we have found with yields in excess of 6%. These yields are unlikely to last. As interest rates decline, preferred shares can start trading above par value. With interest rates declining in 2019 and 2020, we expect that fixed income investments like preferred stocks, and bonds will be one of the best performing asset classes.

Preferred investments will experience capital gains as interest rates decrease, but more importantly, our goal is to lock-in high yields to hold through an extended period of low interest rates. We also want investments that have a very strong likelihood of maintaining their dividend even in an extreme recession.

Today, we take a look at two defensive picks. One is managed by one of the largest world-class asset managers but is still paying a generous yield over 6.5%. The other is a much smaller company, but one that proved its business model could survive when an astonishing 70% of their tenants filed bankruptcy and did not even reduce the common dividend.

Preferred Pick #1: Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) has also issued their first preferred shares. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 6.50% Class A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units. BPY is a partnership, and investors in the preferred shares will receive a K-1.

BPY is a subsidiary of and substantially owned by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) which has a 53.6% economic interest. With over $80 billion in net real estate assets, BPY is one of the largest real estate owners in the world.

Their parent and manager, BAM, has over $350 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1899 as an electric company in Brazil, BAM is now headquartered in Toronto and has a well-deserved reputation as a world-class asset manager.

Source: Investors Presentation

BPY has global reach. Additionally, they have a significant amount of diversification in the types of real estate they own.

Source: Investors Presentation

Their office assets include 142 properties in cities like New York City, Washington DC, Los Angeles, Berlin, London, and Sydney. Their retail properties consist of 124 properties, including their 2018 acquisition of premium mall REIT General Growth Properties.

Their LP Investments includes a series of funds that BPY manages and invests in giving them exposure to a wide variety of property types. Those investments include everything from residential to industrial to hotels. They also include investments in real estate secured debt.

BPY has unparalleled exposure to a broad array of real estate investments around the world that are managed by one of the premier asset managers in the world.

Since BAM owns over 50% of BPY, the managers' interests are significantly aligned with unitholders.

Financials

BPY had $2.8 billion in preferred equity outstanding. With this new issue, there will be just under $3 billion in par value outstanding.

Source: BPY Supplemental

After removing all debt, senior liabilities and non-controlling interests, that leaves assets of $31.1 billion to cover the preferred shares. That is a very healthy asset coverage level of over 10.37x. Note that the vast majority of debt is property level and non-recourse to BPY.

For 2018, BPY's FFO was $1.179 billion, which excludes the $490 million in realized gains from their LP investments. With the new preferred shares, preferred equity will be entitled to just under $150 million in annual distributions. That puts FFO coverage at 7.86x when gains from the LP investments are included, coverage from cash flow is even higher.

This provides a solid foundation for the preferred units. Additionally, the common dividend payout ratio is only 60%. BPY is very conservative with their payout, retaining $0.83/LP unit for maintenance and growth. Watching the common dividend will provide preferred investors plenty of warning if that buffer starts to dissipate.

Preferred Pick #2: CorEnergy

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) has one outstanding issue of preferred shares, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, 7.375% Dep Shares Series A Cumulative Red Preferred Stock

CORR invests in physical upstream, midstream, and downstream energy assets such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission lines and distribution assets. Then, they lease these assets to energy companies using triple-net leases, meaning that the tenant takes on the responsibility of taxes, maintenance, and insurance.

Source: Investor Presentation

For the energy companies, it allows them to free up capital that is tied up in the physical assets and to invest in growing their core competency. For CORR, it creates an asset that provides a secure and predictable income stream over a very long period.

Cash Flow Security

The strength of these leases is that they are structured as operating leases and are essential for the operations of the tenant companies. If a tenant files bankruptcy, they are given the option to accept the lease or reject it and give up the rights to utilize the property. Since there are no practical alternatives to generate revenue without using CORR's property, it is in everyone's interest that the lease continues.

For many REITs, such arguments are theoretical. For CORR, we have an actual history proving the concept. In 2016, collapsing energy prices caused CORR's largest tenants Ultra Petroleum (UPL) and Energy XXI (EXXI) to file bankruptcy. The filings impacted CORR's share price as the market feared significant reductions in cash flow.

With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, we can see that the leases did what they were supposed to do. All of the leases were accepted and paid as agreed. CORR's cash flow continued undisturbed as their tenants restructured. CORR was able to maintain their common dividend through the entire ordeal.

Preferred Coverage

CORR.PA is currently the only preferred share CORR has outstanding. CORR's preferred dividend payments total $9.26 million per year. In 2018, CORR reported AFFO of $49 million (after preferred dividends). That makes AFFO coverage of the preferred dividend over 6.24x.

The common dividend is well covered, with CORR paying out slightly over 80% of AFFO. This provides a sizable cushion for the preferred shares, as well as a potential warning sign. Management has indicated that they intend to maintain the $3 annual dividend and are targeting common dividend coverage of 1.5x. If achieved, that would suggest preferred dividend coverage over 8.4x.

Source: Investor Presentation

CORR has been working on deleveraging, primarily through converting their convertible debt into common equity. They also took the opportunity to buy back preferred shares in the open market when the price dipped at the end of last year.

Source: Investor Presentation

CORR's efforts have exceeded their goals, leaving them with plenty of liquidity and debt below their targeted levels.

One potential risk for CORR.PA is that the call date is January 2020, since our goal is long-term income, it would be a negative if the issue was redeemed. We do not believe that is likely to occur, CORR's purchase of shares on the open market appears to be an opportunistic one, brought about by them have cash from the Portland Terminal sale, plus a decline in the market price.

Now that they have beaten their targets, we anticipate that CORR will focus their efforts on new acquisitions to replace the cash flow from the Portland Terminal.

Source: CORR 10-K

Looking at CORR's debt, their interest rates range from 4.32% to 7%. The 7.375% coupon rate on the preferred shares is not an unreasonable cost for them. CORR is more likely to allocate capital towards new acquisitions than in redeeming the preferred shares. It is unlikely that they could issue new preferred shares or debt at a price that would make the exercise of redeeming CORR.PA worthwhile.

Source: CORR 10-K

In terms of asset coverage, CORR has a very conservative leverage level. With assets totaling $624.8 million and liabilities of $169.8 million, the preferred shares enjoy net asset coverage of over 3.62x.

In 2019, we anticipate that CORR will increase their leverage to make new acquisitions. We do not anticipate that leverage will increase enough to substantially change the risk profile of the preferred shares. CORR management has a history of keeping leverage low. The new acquisitions will have the benefit of increasing cash flow coverage, while keeping asset coverage within acceptable levels.

Conclusion

BPYPP and CORR.PA are two defensive preferred equity issuances that fit our investment profile.

BPYPP comes from one of the most trusted and premium names in the asset management business. BPY has a broad portfolio that provides global coverage of numerous different property sectors. BPY's manager, BAM, is strongly aligned with investors, owning more than half the economic interest in the company.

BPYPP offers solid cash flow coverage of 7.86x FFO and asset coverage over 10.37x. Quality has its price, and investors will receive a lower but still attractive yield of 6.5%+ by buying in under $25.20.

CORR.PA is exposed to the energy sector, which often has different cycles than the general economy. We anticipate that CORR's cash flow would remain consistent through a recession. CORR has already gone through a "worst case scenario" event when crashing energy prices caused major tenants to go bankrupt. The bankruptcies did not create a significant disruption for CORR's financials, and they continued paying their debt, their preferred dividends and even their common share dividends. CORR proved how stable their cash flow is.

CORR.PA currently enjoys AFFO coverage over 6.24x. We anticipate that is going to trend upwards, towards 8x as CORR makes new acquisitions in 2019. They have asset coverage over 3.62x. We anticipate that CORR will increase leverage in 2019 and 2020 for new acquisitions, possibly through debt or they might issue a new preferred series.

Given management's history of utilizing conservative leverage levels, we do not believe that those actions will materially change the risk profile of the current preferred shares. If they were to issue bonds, or a new preferred series, we would consider adding those new issues. CORR is a great company with stable cash flow that has proven they can maintain it through tough conditions. A yield over 7.25% can be locked in with an investment under $25.40.

We believe both have a place in a well-balanced preferred portfolio and help position our portfolio to be prepared for declining interest rates and a recession.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPYPP, CORR.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.