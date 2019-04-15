South Plains Financial Starts IPO Process

SPFI looks well-positioned to take advantage of significant growth opportunities as a result of the oil & gas industry growth in the Permian and other oil basins.

The firm is a commercial bank in Texas and New Mexico.

South Plains Financial intends to raise at least $50 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

South Plains Financial (SPFI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $50 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm operates a Texas-based commercial bank with an additional presence in southeastern New Mexico.

SPFI appears to be positioning itself to take advantage of promising growth opportunities as a result of the Permian and other basin development in Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more about the IPO.

Company & Technology

Lubbock, Texas-based South Plains Financial was founded in 1941 and created City Bank, a Texas-based banking association with 19 branches in Texas and two in Ruidoso, New Mexico.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Curtis C. Griffith, who has been in the firm since 1993 and is also a member in State Bar of Texas, Texas Bankers Association, Independent Bankers Association of Texas, and National Cotton Council.

Below is an overview of the company’s mortgage management solutions:

Source: City Bank

Through its subsidiary City Bank, SPFI provides commercial and consumer financial services to individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The company’s main offerings include commercial and retail banking, investments, insurance, mortgage and trust services.

The firm operates 21 full-service banking facilities and 13 loan production offices, as shown on the map below:

As of December 31st, 2018, SPFI owned assets worth $2.7 billion, had $2.0 billion gross loans held for investment, total deposits of $2.3 billion, and total shareholders’ equity of $154.6 million.

Significant shareholders in South Plains Financial include the South Plains Financial ESOP, Henry TAW LP, and James C. Henry.

The company relies on conventional marketing practices and advertising as well as community commitment activities to generate new accounts.

Market & Growth Plans

South Plains Financial operates 12 branches with $1.7 billion of deposits as of December 31st, 2018, in the Lubbock MSA region - home to more than 315,000 people and major agribusinesses - primarily cotton, corn, and grain sorghum - and the Texas Tech University.

The firm operates three branches with $258.7 million of deposits as of December 31st, 2018, and six mortgage offices in Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington MS.

Management states that Dallas-Fort Worth is the largest MSA in Texas and fourth largest in the nation as of 2018, according to S&P Global.

The company also has operations in the southeastern region of New Mexico.

SPFI intends to expand its services in Dallas and Houston through strategic acquisitions and says that there are more than 160 banks in the state of Texas with total assets of between $250 million and $1 billion.

Financial Performance

SPFI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing total interest income

Increased net interest income after provision for loan losses

Fluctuating but upwardly trending net interest margin

Decreased cash flow from operations

Variable net loan charge-offs to average loans, between 0.12% and 0.30%

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Interest Income Period Total Interest Income % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 118,094,000 13.1% 2017 $ 104,440,000 Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses Period Net Interest Income After Provision For Loan Losses % Variance vs. Prior 2018 $ 88,711,000 5.0% 2017 $ 84,497,000 Net Interest Margin Period Net Interest Margin 2018 3.94% 2017 3.85% 2016 3.60% 2015 3.78% 2014 3.66% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2018 $ 26,920,000 2017 $ 35,324,000 Net Loan Charge-Offs To Average Loans Period % Charge-Offs 2018 0.27% 2017 0.21% 2016 0.30% 2015 0.27% 2014 0.12%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of December 31, 2018, the company had $246 million in cash and $193.1 million in total borrowings.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $23.9 million.

IPO Details

SPFI intends to raise $50.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to support future growth of our business, including through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow isn’t available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (Stifel) and Sandler O’Neill + Partners.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

An enhanced version of this article on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service IPO Edge includes my full commentary and opinion on the IPO. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.