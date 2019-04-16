Trouble At Tanger: How You'll Know If It's Time To Sell

Tanger remains a strong buy today, but only for investors comfortable with turnaround stocks, and only as part of a well-diversified portfolio. Never forget that good risk management is key to long-term investing success.

The weakened investing thesis isn't broken, but I'm watching long-term lease spreads and sales per square foot closely for signs that the fundamental business model remains viable.

Last week, as part of my annual deep dive on Tanger for Simply Safe Dividends, Tanger was downgraded from level 9 SWAN to level 8 blue-chip.

This determines what companies get a "blue-chip" and "SWAN" label and helps drive both my retirement portfolio decisions and well as my article recommendations.

Part of my analysis process involves annual updates to the quality ratings on all my watchlist companies, based on a three-metric 11-point scale.

(Source: imgflip)

I've been a professional analyst and investment writer for five years now, and one of the core principles I have is to always strive to improve my analysis and investing strategy, by learned from history, and the greatest investors of all time (like Buffett, Lynch, Dodd, and Graham). That not just applies to the research I do at Simply Safe Dividends (covering over 200 companies per year) but also my Seeking Alpha articles and how I run my retirement portfolio, which contains my entire life savings.

Recently I finished recession-proofing my retirement portfolio, by adopting a pure Buffett-inspired deep value "fat pitch" investing style focused purely on blue-chips and sleep well at night or SWAN stocks, including on the 14 limit buy orders I currently have in place. I define blue-chips and SWANs (which have nothing to do with short-term price risk but company quality and dividend safety) using my new proprietary Sensei Quality Score or SQS. That scale ranks all companies in my watchlist (now at 119 companies and growing as I do SSD annual updates) on an 11-point scale based on three criteria:

dividend safety (5 points): payout ratio, balance sheet, cash flow stability

business model (3 points): "moatiness", ability to deliver returns on capital above cost of capital, long-term growth potential

management quality (3 points): capital allocation track record, including dividend friendliness

All dividend stocks are can be rated 3 to 11 on this scale, but I personally only consider recommending readers invest in those with scores of 7 or above.

7: "dirty value" only buy a deep discount to fair value, keep positions to 2.5% of portfolio or smaller

8: blue-chip: seek modest discount to fair value, keep positions to 5% or smaller

9+: SWAN stock: buy at fair value or better, limit positions to 5% to 10%

You'll note that even for level 9 or above SWAN stocks, I still recommend good risk management via a diversified portfolio. That includes position caps (5% to 10% works for most people), sector caps (15% to 20% is a good rule of thumb), and proper asset allocation (enough cash/bonds to avoid selling stocks during a bear market to pay the bills).

The reason that risk management is so crucial is that all investing is probabilistic and even the best blue-chips can fail. Legendary investor Peter Lynch, who delivered 29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990 running the Fidelity Magellan Fund, famously said

"In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten...All you need for a lifetime of successful investing is a few big winners, and the pluses from those will overwhelm the minuses from the stocks that don't work out...The typical big winner...generally takes three to ten years to play out." - Peter Lynch (emphasis added)

Lynch, who also said that some of his best ideas took up to four years to start paying off, exemplifies the best long-term approach to investing, which includes tight risk management, a strong focus on fundamentals, and a well-diversified portfolio (at times the Magellan Fund had up to 700 holdings).

The more I learn and grow as an analyst (and focus ever more on risk management) the better my recommendations and retirement portfolio returns become.

(Source: Tipranks)

Only time will tell if my success rate can remain above Lynch's 60% benchmark for good analysts, but I'm confident that my never-ending quest to constantly improve my work, methods, and recommendations will ultimately prove highly lucrative to both myself and my readers. But a big reason for my rising success rate is the focus on risk, especially when it comes to dividend safety and valuation.

When I explained the three reasons I had invested $7,000 of my retirement portfolio into Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), at $20.25 per share, I cautioned readers that no matter how great a deep value "table pounding buy" a company might be, you should never bet the farm by taking too large a position.

All companies have risks that might break their investment thesis. When that happens, you are best off selling, rather than potentially riding a broken company all the way to zero (as occurred with Sears, once the largest retailer on earth).

Last week, I did my annual deep dive on Tanger for Simply Safe, part of our annual blue-chip review, which is also when I update my quality scores to minimize the chances of recommending a broken company to readers (or buying it for my own portfolio).

Unfortunately, I have to report that Tanger is getting a downgrade from a level 9 SWAN to a level 8 blue-chip, due to its ongoing struggles with its third turnaround. So, let's take a look at how my SQS ranks Tanger now, what kind of high-yield investment opportunity it current represents, and most importantly, what it would take for Tanger's thesis to break entirely and for me to downgrade it to a sell.

Dividend Safety 4/5: Still Safe But Token Dividend Growth For Now

The first thing I look at with any dividend stock is the safety of the payout. After all, my goal and that of most of my readers, is to enjoy safe and growing income over time, no matter what the market, economy or interest rates are doing. That's why 45% of my quality score is based on dividend safety.

Stock Yield 2019 AFFO Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividend Score (Out Of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out Of 5) Tanger 7.0% 75% 72 (Safe) 4/5 (Safe) S&P 500 1.9% 33% NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, management guidance, analyst estimates, Yardeni Research)

Tanger remains a 4/5 on my dividend safety metric, and the Simply Safe Dividends algorithm also scores it highly and deems it a safe payout. That's even with management announcing on April 1st that it's selling four of its oldest and most underperforming stores.

Tanger is netting $129 million for those four centers which represent a $44 million capital gain on 6.5% of its square footage and 5.1% of net operating income. CEO Steven Tanger explains that this sale is a strategic decision to improve the REIT's overall quality profile, as part of its overall turnaround effort.

"By completing these asset sales, we are strengthening the overall quality, reducing the average age, and improving the longer-term growth profile of the portfolio. We believe the benefits of these dispositions over time will more than offset the expected short-term earnings dilution, given that these assets are not expected to produce the long-term growth in cash flow that we anticipate from our core portfolio. Our dividend remains well-covered even with the sale of these assets." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added)

(Source: Tanger center sale press release)

The sale will significantly improve Tanger's portfolio quality, because, as you can see, the four centers being sold had

23% fewer sales per square foot

negative sales per square foot growth in 2018

lower occupancy

horrible lease spreads of -10.2%

Lease spreads are one of the two most important quality metrics to watch with Tanger because it represents how much more it can charge for rent as existing leases expire and are replaced by new ones. 10% lease spreads are considered a good benchmark that a REIT's property portfolio is high quality and able to attract strong and thriving tenants.

The proceeds of the asset sale are going to pay down debt, specifically on the revolving credit facility.

(Source: investor presentation)

That $129 million will pay off 7.5% of Tanger's debt and help improve an already strong balance sheet, which is the second half of the safe dividend equation.

REIT Leverage Ratio Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Avg Interest Rate Tanger 5.9 5.2 BBB (stable) 3.7% Sector Average 5.8 3.4 NA NA

(Sources: earnings supplement, conference call Gurufocus, Morningstar, FastGraphs)

Before the asset sale, Tanger's leverage ratio was about average for the REIT sector, but its interest coverage ratio was much higher. After the sale, Tanger's leverage is going to fall to about 5.5 and its interest coverage ratio will climb even higher (and it's already among the highest in the sector).

Tanger has historically been very conservative with debt, including greatly exceeding its debt covenants.

(Source: investor presentation)

Covenants are key credit metrics that, if violated, allow creditors to call in loans immediately. Fears of covenant violations were why 87% of all REITs cut or suspended their dividends during the Financial Crisis. Tanger was one of 12 equity REITs to avoid that fate and, in fact, kept growing the dividend, though at a token rate.

(Source: investor presentation)

That's why Tanger was able to just raise its dividend (by 1.4% for 2019) for the 26th consecutive year. That makes it a dividend champion and, if were large enough to be in the S&P 500, a dividend aristocrat.

So, if Tanger's balance sheet is strong, its payout ratio good, and its dividend growth record among the elite of REITdom, why doesn't it have a 5/5 payout safety score? And, why did I just downgrade it from a level 9 SWAN to a level 8 blue-chip?

That's where the troubles with the business model come in.

Business Model 1/3: High Recession Uncertainty Regarding Business Model

Tanger's CEO has a quote he likes to use about why Tanger has been so successful over time. "In good times everyone likes a bargain, in bad times they need a bargain."

(Source: investor presentation)

That's likely why Tanger has been able to maintain remarkably high and stable occupancy across various economic cycles.

However, this also explains why Tanger's 2019 guidance is so disturbing and sent shares down 5% upon its release.

2019 FFO/share: $2.34 (-6%) now -9% post asset sale

Average Occupancy 94.3%

Same center store NOI: -2.4%

Note that after the asset sale, 2019 FFO/share guidance is down to $2.25, a 9% cash flow per share decline. SS NOI growth guidance is unaffected.

Since its 1993 IPO, Tanger's annual occupancy has never fallen under 95%, not even during the Great Recession. However, after a record number of store closures in 2017 and 2018 and several tenant bankruptcies, Tanger is set to post its weakest financial results ever in 2019.

Here's Steven Tanger's explanation from the Citi Global Property Conference

Another big disruptor of our business was private equity falling in love with specialty retailers, taking a great business with terrific brand names run by real merchants and destroying them by adding an enormous amount of debt. That caused at least 20 bankruptcies in the past 3 years...Bankruptcies dump space on us overnight, whereas if we had had a normal, orderly process of working with our tenants a year or 2 in advance, knowing their plans and they know our plans, we could transition space if they didn't choose to continue." - Steven Tanger, (emphasis added).

Essentially, Tanger is saying that an unprecedented amount of bankruptcies, as well as struggling apparel companies (many of which are its biggest tenants), are what's causing these unprecedented financial difficulties.

(Source: investor presentation)

Due to a lot of unexpected store closures, Tanger is having to use short-term leases at discounted prices to maintain good occupancy and drive continued foot traffic (keep its center's healthy and full of retail customers).

(Source: investor presentation)

However, that is severely impacting its overall lease spreads, which, even accounting for the asset sale just announced, came in at 6% in 2018. That's less than half the levels seen during the Great Recession.

The good news is that Tanger is confident it can adapt and overcome these current tenant issues, which it believes to be temporary.

I would also point out that the major tenants 10 years ago and 15 years ago on our properties are just a distant memory, and we've always been able to find new names. That's what we do...We're sourcing new tenants and talking to them wherever we can find it -- find them." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added).

In order for Tanger to deliver on this turnaround, it needs to maintain quality properties with strong traffic and rising same-store sales. That's essential to creating a good value proposition for retailers without which SKT's organic growth returning to normal becomes impossible.

(Source: investor presentation)

Tanger's sales per square foot peaked in 2015 then spent two years declining and in Q4 rose back to $392, near its all-time high. And thanks to those four dispositions, the full year sales per square foot on remaining properties was also $392. This highlights an important component of the Tanger bullish thesis on which my recommendation was made (as well as my $7,000 investment).

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

While it's certainly true that there have been a record number of store closures and bankruptcies in recent years, that's not a sign that brick & mortar retail itself is dying. The industry as a whole is actually thriving, but certain retailers who can't compete in this cutthroat business are going belly up.

And apparel, while certainly being challenged by the rise of e-commerce, is also not going the way of the dodo.

(Source: Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Clothing sales as a whole are also staging a strong rebound, indicating that Tanger's optimism about eventually being able to replace its troubled tenants with healthier ones, as it always has, appears warranted.

That explains why Tanger has gone ahead and announced that it's preparing to build a new 280,000 square foot center in Nashville, a metro area of 1.9 million that gets 14.5 million annual visitors. While this center isn't a done deal yet, management likely wouldn't have announced plans to complete it in 2021 or 2022 unless it was confident it could secure 75% pre-leases it requires before completing construction on a new center.

In other words, Tanger's management is confident that "this time isn't different" and its current growth headaches are temporary.

The other important metric I'm watching as evidence that the business model remains intact is the REIT's long-term lease spreads.

(Source: investor presentation)

Tanger's thriving tenants want to lock in costs over time and thus prefer to use long-term leases. The REIT's 2018 straight-line (accounting for all rent over the entire lease, including annual escalators) lease spread on renewed long-term leases was 11.1%. While that's down from 13.2% in 2017, it's still a strong number, above that 10% quality property threshold I'm using to monitor the viability of this REIT's fundamental business model.

Basically, Tanger's rising sales per square foot and double-digit long-term lease spreads are telling me that the fundamental business is challenged, but not broken, which is what management has been saying over the past few years.

But it's not just I and Tanger who believe that. On March 12th, Moody's downgraded its outlook on Tanger's debt from Baa1 stable to Baa1 negative. Baa1 is the S&P equivalent of BBB+. Moody's explained in its downgrade note that it's concerned with the REIT's deteriorating operational fundamentals but also that it is affirming that BBB+ equivalent rating.

Moody's affirmation of Tanger's senior unsecured rating incorporates its good financial flexibility with no material debt maturities until 2023 when $250 million of senior unsecured notes comes due...The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Tanger's operating results will remain challenged and without a sustained turnaround in positive growth in SS NOI, its current rating is at risk for a downgrade. Any downward revision in earnings projections would also result in a downgrade. Any positive rating action would require improved operating trends in SS NOI and occupancy levels (at least 95%) with sustainability. Maintenance of its current credit metrics, with net debt to EBITDA below 6.0x and fixed charge coverage greater than 4.0x, would also be needed." - Moody's (emphasis added)

So, basically, Moody's is saying it considers Tanger's credit BBB+ worthy IF it can halt its negative SS NOI slide and keep its credit metrics stable. The $129 million debt payoff this year, following $50 million from 2018, is Tanger's effort to ensure that Moody's doesn't actually downgrade it to the same investment grade rating that S&P just did.

But speaking of S&P here's what it had to say about its downgrade from BBB+ negative to BBB stable.

The stable outlook reflects S&P's belief that Tanger will be able to successfully navigate tenant disruptions while preserving stable credit protection measures for the next two years, despite the challenging operating environment." - S&P (emphasis added)

In other words, if Moody's and S&P thought Tanger's business model was doomed, they would have cut their ratings and provided negative outlooks that further cuts were likely coming.

Ok, so management says it can eventually get back to historical growth rates, and the major credit rating agencies don't believe Tanger is a sinking ship. But is there any other evidence that Tanger is a potentially attractive deep value blue-chip worth buying at these near 10-year lows?

Actually, there is. Analysts have revised their latest growth forecasts to account for Tanger's asset sales and what management has said at the most recent analyst conference.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

In 2019, they believe management's guidance of -9% FFO/share growth and expect -1% growth in 2020, but then a return to 3% growth in 2021. Over the past 20 years, Tanger's cash flow per share has growth at 3.1% CAGR, meaning that, despite all the headwinds and challenges facing Tanger, Wall Street still believes that management will pull it off.

But if Tanger's thesis isn't broken, and analyst, management and credit rating agencies think the REIT will eventually return to form, then why have I downgraded Tanger's business model prospects and dinged it one point on my quality score? Two words, "recession risk".

In February, the New York Fed updated its estimate of a recession beginning by January 2020, to about 50%, the highest level in a decade. The Cleveland Fed has its own recession probability model, based on the most accurate recession predictor in history, the 10y-3m yield curve.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

The Cleveland Fed's monthly recession probability model estimates a 33% chance of a recession beginning within a year. And no less than Steven Tanger told analysts at the Citi Property Conference that he thinks a recession is most likely to start in 2021.

But given Tanger's great track record through no less than two recessions since its IPO, including the worst downturn since the Great Depression, why am I downgrading Tanger's business model score by one point? Because the business model score is based on long-term growth potential, over a forward five-year time frame.

Tanger's balance sheet is now more a fortress than ever, and its dividend is safe, thanks to a low payout ratio, and a self-funding business model with zero reliance on equity markets.

However, we can't forget what Steven Tanger said about the current tenant mixing being totally different than the one from 10 or 15 years ago. In other words, the business model score needs to account for the risks that "this time MIGHT be different". In the case of Tanger, that means that its current tenant mix may not prove as resilient in a future recession as in the past two.

What's more, even though analysts think that Tanger's growth will return to its historical 3% by 2021 (when that recession is likely coming according to its CEO), that assumes that Tanger doesn't face unexpected store closures, which have been bedeviling it for the last two years.

The downgrade from 2/3 to 1/3 isn't an indication that I think Tanger is doomed to the ash heap of history. Rather it takes into account that Tanger's turnaround timeline keeps getting delayed. If a recession does occur in 2020, then there is a real risk that Tanger is going to face a lot more short-term lease challenges, compressing its lease spreads or possibly turning them negative.

While that isn't likely to cause a dividend cut, it might keep extending Tanger's turnaround beyond 2021 to cover the entire next five years. That, in turn, could mean flat cash flow growth through 2024, which is much less growth than I had previously been expecting. That's not to say that such a scenario is likely, merely that the risk has risen compared to a few months ago.

But while Tanger's risks have increased, the reason I don't sell the stock, or recommend you do, comes down to the quality of the management team, which I fully trust to manage our hard-earned money well.

Management Quality 3/3: If Anyone Can Adapt To Tough Industry Conditions It's Tanger

Tanger was founded by Stanley Tanger in 1981 and literally pioneered the premium outlet center model. Today, it's led by CEO Steven Tanger, the son of the founder. Steven has been with the REIT for 26 years since its IPO in 1993. 24 of those years he was either CEO or COO, meaning he was running the day to day operations. In the outlet center industry, there are few people with more experience about adapting to changing consumer tastes and risks than Steven Tanger.

We have proven adept at effectively navigating the ever-changing retail landscape over the last 38 years and expect that we will overcome the challenges we face today as we aggressively pursue new tenants and opportunities to enhance the performance of Tanger. We place the priority on maintaining a fortress balance sheet and the stability of our well covered dividend." - Steven Tanger (emphasis added)

That's the point Tanger made at the Citi Property conference, and I love that my money is being managed by someone who not just has his eye on the long-term future via the turnaround but is laser-focused on the balance sheet and dividend safety. After all, I bought Tanger at a 7% yield, meaning that I'm getting paid nearly the market's historical rate of return (9.1% since 1871) in dividends.

If Tanger trades flat for a few years, I'm not going to be too disappointed, as long as management can eventually deliver on my thesis of a return to historical 3% cash flow and dividend growth.

(Source: investor presentation)

Ultimately, good management is all about capital allocation, especially knowing when and where to invest shareholder money when times get tough. Tanger has been highly disciplined with its approach to growing organically via building new centers. It doesn't overbuild, and it never lets its growth ambitions lead to dangerous debt levels that could endanger the dividend.

Of course, a good management team can't be made up entirely of a rockstar CEO. Fortunately, Tanger's bench is deep and includes

Thomas McDonough: COO, 35 years of industry experience and a degree from Stanford and an MBA from Harvard

CFO James Williams: Who has been with Tanger since the 1993 IPO

Board Directors Thomas Robinson, Bridget Ryan-Burman, and Susan Skerritt, who between them have 90 years of experience in industries pertinent to Tanger's business.

The bottom line is that all blue-chip companies go through rough patches, even dividend champions like Tanger. While turnarounds are never guaranteed to succeed, what maximizes the probability of a company returning to historical greatness is a great management team and a strong financial foundation that gives it plenty of time to adapt and overcome inevitable growth headwinds.

Tanger retains my trust enough to not just still recommend it for investors comfortable with deep value turnarounds but to own a lot of the shares myself (3% of my entire life savings).

The key to good deep value investing is to recognize fundamental quality (represented by an 8 or higher quality score) and to buy a stock at its most hated when the margin of safety is high enough to compensate you for the risks of the thesis breaking.

But since good investing is all about good risk management, you also need to define what "thesis breaking" actually means. That's how you avoid owning the next General Electric (GE) and riding a dividend stock down to enormous losses as the wheels completely come off the bus.

How You'll Know If It's Time To Sell Tanger

(Source: imgflip)

I bought Tanger because of the long-term dividend growth thesis that was based on three things

a safe 7% dividend

long-term growth eventually returning to its historical 3% rate

multiple expansion to roughly historical norm (big valuation boost creating very strong total return potential) upon successful completion of the turnaround

In order for those things to happen, I'm watching two metrics in particular, most closely. Those are

sales per square foot: they should keep rising if management does its job right

long-term lease spreads: should remain double-digits, thus telling us thriving tenants still find value in Tanger's properties

As long as these things hold true, I remain confident Tanger's turnaround will eventually succeed and patient long-term investors will be richly rewarded. However, in a recession, the risk of both of those metrics, the canary in the coal mine in terms of Tanger's fundamental business model viability, could start flashing red.

If those two critical metrics turn against Tanger, then I'll have to reassess my ranking of the management team, possibly downgrading it from a 3 to a 2 which would lower Tanger's quality score to 7 and make it a "dirty value" stock, only appropriate for higher risk-tolerant investors and only up to a 2.5% position in a diversified portfolio. If those metrics move in the wrong direction for two consecutive years, I'll have to declare Tanger's thesis broken and will no longer be able to recommend it (or own it).

Ok, so now that we've covered Tanger's risks, why I still believe in this level 8 quality blue-chip, and what would cause me to sell it, here's why I consider Tanger worth owning at all.

Total Return Profile/Valuation: Worsening Fundamentals Mean Potentially Lower Total Return Potential Over Five Years, But 10 Year Potential Remains Intact

(Source: YCharts)

I fully understand the anger that many Tanger investors feel about anyone writing a positive article on the REIT. Since its mid-2016 highs, Tanger has massively underperformed both REITs in general, as well as the broader market.

But this is why valuation is so important. At its 2016 high (during the REIT bubble), Tanger was trading at 18.1 times FFO compared to a 20-year average of 14.8. That means the stock was about 20% historically overvalued. Paying almost 20 times cash flow for a REIT that usually grows 3% over time is never a good idea.

In contrast, today, Tanger is trading at just 9 times management's guidance of 2019 FFO, which is a steep discount to historical fair value. In fact, if analysts are right and Tanger eventually returns to 3% growth (in 2021 and beyond), then the stock is likely 38% undervalued today.

P/FFO 20-Year Average P/FFO Implied Long-Term FFO/Share Growth Rate Analyst Expected Growth Rate 9.0 14.8 0.7% 0.5% to 3.0%

(Sources: management guidance, F.A.S.T Graphs, Benjamin Graham)

The biggest risk to owning Tanger, other than the business model totally breaking, is how long the turnaround takes. Today, shares are priced for about 0.7% long-term growth. Due to 2019 and 2020's negative growth expectations that could result in several more years of weak returns.

That's because the stock is currently priced for roughly the same growth rate analysts expect over the next five years. But since stock multiples are generally a function of future growth expectations, Tanger's multiple should start increasing rapidly if management can deliver on that 2021 3% growth expectation.

If the turnaround drags on for several years beyond that, say due to a recession, then Tanger's dirt cheap multiple might persist, resulting in total returns in the high single or low double-digits.

Stock Yield Long-Term Expected Cash Flow Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential Tanger 7.0% 0.5% to 3.0% 7.5% to 10.0% 15.4% to 20.4% S&P 500 1.9% 6.5% 8.4% 1% to 7%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Multp.com, F.A.S.T. Graphs, analyst estimates, Morningstar, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Moneychimp)

Ultimately, Tanger is likely to still make a good investment, even if the valuation doesn't return to historical norms for a decade. That's courtesy of that 7% dividend that could outperform the market all on its own (based on Morningstar's 2019 survey of leading asset managers).

What does that mean for anyone considering Tanger today? Well, at a 38% historical discount to fair value, I still consider this a firesale price. But just remember that as a turnaround stock, only those comfortable with the risk profile (which is complex, to say the least) and the patience to let management work on its plan for several years should consider investing in this REIT.

Bottom Line: Tanger Remains A Solid Deep Value High-Yield Opportunity But Is No Longer A SWAN Stock Until We See Progress On The Turnaround

I'm sure I'm going to take a lot of flak for this article, especially from Tanger bears who have been predicting the REIT is doomed. I don't consider the thesis broken, just weakened, enough to warrant a downgrade from SWAN status (per my quality score metrics).

Let me be very clear that I never said that Tanger or any dividend stock was a "sure thing" because all stocks are risk assets, which is why literally every company specific article I write includes a risk-section (sometimes up to 33% of the entire article).

The job of a good analyst is to not try to be popular in the short term (such as by pumping "hot" stocks) or blindly ignore changing fundamentals (contrarians that refuse to admit they are wrong). Not even the greatest investors in history avoid making some mistakes and the risk with any deep value turnaround stock, which Tanger most certainly is, is that the turnaround fails.

Tanger's hasn't yet, but the evidence piling up is now pointing to the REIT not returning to positive cash flow growth until 2021, and even that analyst forecast comes with a lot of uncertainty. If Steven Tanger is right and a recession comes in 2021, it's possible that the REIT's tenant and occupancy troubles will persist for far longer than I (and all bulls) initially anticipated.

While the dividend is likely to remain safe even through a recession, the long-term thesis under which I bought and recommended Tanger is not just based on a safe 7% yield, but a return to a 3% historical growth rates.

In order to accomplish that there are two crucial metrics that I'll be watching, that will tell me whether or not the stock's thesis has broken.

sales per square foot: if they begin dropping long-term lease spreads will probably decline

long-term lease spreads: if they fall below 10% then organic growth won't be able to generate good long-term cash flow and dividend growth

For now, Tanger remains a good potential deep value buy BUT only for those who are comfortable with turnaround stocks like this, and who owns it as part of a well-diversified portfolio. For me, Tanger is 3% of my life savings, and given the quality of the management team, strong balance sheet, and safe dividend, plus the valuation I bought it at (near a 10 year low), I'm not losing sleep over Tanger's downgrade.

But if the turnaround struggles continue for long enough and fundamentals keep deteriorating, I'll be forced to downgrade the stock and eventually sell it. In that case, I'll likely be looking at a small loss of capital (under 0.5% including dividends).

This highlights the importance of good risk management, no matter what you buy. Never forget that all companies have the potential to fail, which is why analyzing a stock's fundamentals on an annual basis is a good idea. That allows you to spot trouble early enough to avoid owning the next General Electric when the wheels totally fall off the bus and long before a dividend cut sends the stock plunging to once unimaginable lows.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.