Destiny Media Technologies, Inc. (DSNY) CEO Fred Vandenberg on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Company Participants

Fred Vandenberg - President and Chief Executive Officer

Sandra Boenisch - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Boyd - Brandes Investment Partners

Sandra Boenisch

Thank you. Hello everyone. Thank you for joining us on the call today. I will go briefly over the financial results and then I’ll turn the call over to Fred.

Play MPE revenue grew on a currency-adjusted basis by 11.8% over the comparable second quarter fiscal 2018. Foreign currency fluctuations negatively affected the reported revenues by 3.9% resulting in a net 7.9% increase to $879,000.

The increases we experienced were coming from two different revenue arrangement groups. There is an increase in our Universal Music arrangement which commenced in the later two months in the quarter resulting in a 8% currency adjusted increase ex fee revenue for the quarter. We will continue to see the impact of this in future quarters.

In addition, there was a 16.3% currency-adjusted increase in non-fixed fee revenue and increase was seen in every geographic market segment and as a result of increased and expanded usage from both existing and new independent labels, as well as increased usage from one of our major record label customers.

Total expenditures grew by 7.4% due to an increase in salaries and wages which grew by 16.7% on a currency-adjusted basis and marketing costs which grew by approximately 30%. We have added to human resources and business development and marketing and we will be continuing to add resources in product development and business development in the near-term.

Net income for the quarter typically our first quarter was just over $80,000, EBITDA was $105,000 and our working capital at the end of the quarter was $2.6 million.

With that, I will turn it over to Fred.

Fred Vandenberg

Thanks, Sandra. Q2 saw the start of the financial impact of our reinvestment in Play MPE and hints at a steepening revenue curve. I am going to talk a little bit about- excuse me- a little bit about revenue and I’ll probably repeat a little bit of what Sandra said, but hopefully I’ll provide some greater clarity on it as well.

At an increase of 7.9%, our revenue grew by the largest amount in five years, but that quarter only had two months of the increase of our negotiated agreement with Universal and also was adversely impacted by adverse exchange rates reducing our true revenue growth by 3.9%. We are very strongly encouraged by our interactions with our customers. We have seen that with our new software, the new agreement with Universal and larger investments in business development we grow our customer base.

Today I am going to discuss the revenue in two components, revenue associated with fixed fee agreements and revenue associated with non-fixed fee agreements. On our investor page, you can see a 2019 investor presentation. This describes how our revenue is split between major label and independent label, fixed fee versus non-fixed fee and self serve revenue versus full service revenue.

After geography and genres of music, these are the major segments of revenue that we have. Understanding the difference between these segments will help understand how we will plan on growing revenue.

During the quarter, we saw the beginning of the growth associated with adding the genres of jazz, rhythmic, urban, dance and top-40 music in the United States. This really represents the first acquisition of a new market segment in seven years. It’s really a proof-of-concept if we invest in the product and in sales staff, we can grow revenue. This segment has positively impacted our current quarter.

Revenue with our client base tends to be very sticky. So, after large – larger initial investments of sales and marketing, this revenue will grow from a more of a maintenance type activity. Our business development team spent the fall demo and Play MPE visiting record labels attending trade shows et cetera for those genres of music and revenue in Q2 for non-fixed fee agreements grew by 14.9% or 16.3% if you remove the negative impacts of foreign exchange.

We have described that our revenue comes from an engaged network of users and as we have more activity, we have more referrals which is a snowball that tends to grow users and revenue. A great analogy for what I am talk about here is the experience with our revenue in the United States independent record label segments.

This segment has grown in 46 of the last 50 quarters. To see this visually, I encourage you to read the 2019 AGM Letter available on our investor page. Our expectation is that, we will add segments like this and with each segment, we will increase the percentage of points to our revenue growth similar to our experience with the U.S. independent labels.

It’s like planting the tree and there is more work in the beginning, but these segments will continue to grow with – amounts of - lower amounts of business developments once that segment gain some traction. Our fixed fee revenue grew by only 1.7%.

Now this growth is in spite of a negotiated 14% increase with Universal, which commenced one month into the quarter as the Universal agreement is by far the majority of this segment, when this agreement took place to a full quarter, we would expect to see a 12.7% increase in this portion of our revenue as that agreement only applies to two of the three months in the current quarter, we would normally expect to an 8% to 8.5% increase.

However, negative impacts of foreign exchange, in this case the rising value of the U.S. dollar to the value of the euro when we express the amount of revenue in U.S. dollars, we arrive at the 1.7%. This hides some of the real growth we are seeing. Obviously, I can’t predict exchange rates, but we do expect that natural fluctuations in exchange will reverse, we will see a steepened revenue curve going forward.

Currently, our business development group is targeting five additional initial targets. Those targets are UK major independents and major labels. The Canadian market, the entire Canadian market, Scandinavian independent record labels, South African major labels and a global agreement with Warner similar to our agreement with Universal.

Earlier this month, our business development team visited numerous pluggers and record labels in the United Kingdom. This is a very fractured market. We have secured several trials and we expect to see an increase in use over the next few months.

Our plan is to build a stronger network of use within UK show the positive impacts of Play MPE get endorsements, create some reinforcing opinions and secure revenue later as this market enjoys the benefits of consolidation.

Last week our business development group met with major labels in Canada. Obviously, very early stages, but we are very encouraged by these interactions. What is true is that, we have done that with a stronger sales team capable of meeting face-to-face with our clients we grow revenue. In many cases, our potential customers are surprised as solution like ours exist, very generally, while there is a challenge in getting clients to change the way they do things, there is also a lot of low hanging fruits where we simply need to show up and ask for the sale.

As such, business developments – business development staffing levels appears to be our rate limiting factor currently. To address this, we added a business development consultant in the quarter to target the Canadian market and we are recruiting for both internal and external sales staff. Internal sales will address the simpler leads that come into the office in established markets which was also generate – free up existing business staff to put their efforts in securing new business in new territories, more strategic sales.

Just after the quarter, we announced our integration with BDS Radio. It is expected that this integration facilitates greater activity, brand awareness et cetera and this positively impacts the activity in system which makes it easier to sell.

We are only the – the only system that is integrated with both media base and billboard radio the two major U.S. charting reports. We believe that this integration will help expand specifically in the Canadian and Latin markets.

We are also recruiting for greater resources in product development. What we are seeing here is that, we have numerous opportunities to add products and streams of revenue as we engage with our customers. We need to increase our capacity and products to assess and evaluate these – each of these ideas. While the majority of the company will focus on growing our core business, we will be evaluating additional services that can provide – identify ones that will increase revenue and make the more sense for us as a business.

We may require further development resources and potentially added business development staff as we identify new product and revenue streams that we can obtain. So to summarize, after removing negative foreign exchange impacts, our non-fixed fee revenue grew by 6.3%. Our fixed fee revenue grew by approximately 8% or almost 13% if the Universal agreement had commenced at the beginning of the quarter and we are pursuing more business development staff and targeting additional segments to grow revenue.

We are really encouraged by these results. There is relatively small at the beginning, but it’s more the direction that we are going and they hinted an increasing revenue curve.

With that I will turn it over to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Brent Larson, who is a private investor. Brent, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon.

Fred Vandenberg

Good afternoon.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I am a recent shareholder. I am looking at your sales and marketing line there. The $280,000, what does that include? Does that include the salaries? Or is that total cost of sales and marketing?

Fred Vandenberg

Sorry, which – where are you looking?

Unidentified Analyst

Just on your income statement here. So, you broke out, you have a general administrative, and then you have sales and marketing and I am assuming that increase in sales and marketing as you get staff and that’s fully reflected with your new staff that are all three months for this quarter?

Sandra Boenisch

Could I answer that, Fred?

Fred Vandenberg

Sure.

Sandra Boenisch

Yes, so, there is actually a breakdown of what’s in there under the management’s question. But it is largely wages. It’s also an allocation of overheads which is based on those wages and there is also some advertising and marketing. But yes, the majority of the increase is from wages and benefits and it’s both of the increases that we experienced in the quarter, but not entirely the three months.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And follow-up question. In terms of acquisitions, do you have anything in the near-term you are looking at or is that part of your strategy short-term in terms of acquisitions in the fragmented markets?

Fred Vandenberg

That’s a good question. There is some potential for it. We have had some discussions with a couple of competitors. But the cost seems to be a bit prohibitive compared to the likelihood that we will actually get that business by being smart about approaching it selling our services. There is another one that I want to spend some time investigating and could be a potential target for us which I have no idea of what the – at this stage what price they would be looking at or if they want to sell.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay, on the flip side, would your company ever catch the attention of Spotify or a company of that size would they have any interest in Destiny?

Fred Vandenberg

Spotify is quite a bit different than us. Their streaming services were – a company where we are – the service that we offer is promotional distribution to specific influencers. So, people who actually create playlists on Spotify would be recipient of our system. So, I guess there is potential that they may see some value in there. But there were really two different businesses.

Unidentified Analyst

You don’t see them moving into the radio side.

Fred Vandenberg

I think there is the way our system work is, yes, I think it would be hard to displace that. There is a bit of a network effect. So, once radio or media reviewers are starting to use our system, it’s really kind of hard to displace us. So, everyone knows where to get the songs. That means that the record labels know how to distribute it and you establish that network of use and if you look at competing system, it would be a pretty big barrier to entry for us. We also got the system. The way it works really saves Universal specifically a lot of time and it’s really catered to their workflow. So it’s not easy to replicate that just to – our downside risk is very, very low.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Okay. And one final question. Do you see automobile being made without radios without any time in the next ten years? Is that’s talked about at all?

Fred Vandenberg

Yes, okay, so, we get that concern a lot, but I think I can answer it one or two ways. I can defend the use of radio. It’s still by far the largest source of – when a person hears a song, it’s – radio is still by far the largest source. But, all of that is – and when it comes to new content, new songs that will have a greater percentage. So, radio still is a very important place to advertise or promote your song. But our system isn’t really dependent on radio. It’s a system where record labels use the system to promote the people they identify and they want to send to. So, the majority of our distributions are decided upon by the promotions people themselves. So, they can shift as the industry shifts if radio becomes less important, they can change the recipient and our ability to maintain our service isn’t dependent on radio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Great. Well, appreciate you doing the conference calls and your investor website and everything is well done. Thank you.

Fred Vandenberg

Thanks.

Thank you. Your next question is from Robert Park, who is a private investor. Robert, please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon.

Fred Vandenberg

Good afternoon.

Unidentified Analyst

First of all, I just want to say, I really admire your frugal, fiscal, the way you manage your balance sheet. It’s a great change from historically and it’s really smart and sustainable and I admire you for doing this.

Fred Vandenberg

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Being a CFO. Can you give me or give us any kind of color on incremental products, development and revenue and what kind of an investment it would require? And that’s a broad question that maybe from your perspective, because, you have this niche that really seems to be, you are the leader in this niche and there isn’t really – it doesn’t strike me as much competition in the same level of quality. But it also – the next question is then, where do you go after you graph that up and do you see that as you go along and what kind of an investment does that require? Does that require you to raise money? I mean, what kind of degree? It is incremental enough that your developers can already add little things to your line of products that’s really not a big expense, but as you see the opportunity you can do that very readily or somewhere in the middle? That’s the question.

Fred Vandenberg

Okay. If you look at the letter that we sent out for the AGM on our investor page, you can – there is a little bit of a discussion on potential new products. Those – we have a number of ideas, just our – from our understanding of the industry over the years knowing the way the industry is moving. They are becoming more data-driven. So, we can’t potentially sell enhanced data to them. But our products – I mean, we are adding – we are probably recruiting two new product, people – recruiting for two new product people and that’s to help evaluate these ideas. So, I don’t know at this stage what – which of those ideas will pursue. I have my biases. But I want to go through a proper product evaluation process to establish that. As far as the resources are concerned, I think we will – we can – we have about $2.6 million in cash and I can’t see us needing to raise money at any level, any time soon for the idea that we are pursuing. I think we can outsource some of the development items or we can recruit some more development staffing. But, and so we have a bit better, few more months down the road and we have a better projection of what ideas we are taking on, then I’ll have a better answer for that.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. Sure I just – thank you. I just wanted some perspectives on what it would cost, but some of the ideas you are seeing now, it sounds like they are within your current revenue streams to manage and dependent upon…

Fred Vandenberg

I think currently, our resources would – we will be able to take on some of the projects that we are thinking of. If we see an idea that is much more – a much larger idea and it’s – we have a promising chance at obtaining that revenue, we will revisit that and whether or not we need money to do that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, yes. I like the way you gotten away from too much focus on the video and so on and losing your revenue in this sort of little by little steady growth…

Fred Vandenberg

In the current quarter, it does – I mean, like I said, it was – it’s the largest increase we had in five years. But we also expect it to increase more in future quarters and just based on what we are seeing, and it’s somewhat muted by negative exchange rates. So, I think, our true revenue growth is higher and I think we can – it’s on as our business development staff has some success in any one of those fixed targets that we are working on, I think we can really leverage that, both our relationships and the growing income to – pursuing to products.

Unidentified Analyst

Sure. That makes sense. Great. It’s nice just to see people maximize your leverage for the time. Again I admire how you manage your balance sheet. Thank you.

Fred Vandenberg

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Brian Boyd from Brandes Investment Partners. Brian, please go ahead.

Brian Boyd

Hi, thanks for taking my call. I was just wondering, you have about $2.6 million in cash on the balance sheet. You are going to be generating cash every quarter. So, what are your plans with all of that cash? Thanks.

Fred Vandenberg

Well, like I said, we are recruiting for at least two new business development people that will potentially eat into that in the short-term. We are adding two more product development people that will probably either - eat into that. I think, we will still be generating positive income with those additions. But as far as use of cash, there is potential acquisitions – acquisition or potentially expanding investments in development whether that’s done internally or externally, it’s to be determined. But we do see a lot of opportunity to add new products and services and I think the steps involved in that are adding product to people to evaluate them and then figuring out what the resources are that we need to add whether it’s development or is development or both. But I think, right now, I don’t see us dipping into that $2.6 million, because I think we can accomplish it all with existing positive returns, especially if we see revenue growth – further revenue growth in the future quarters.

Brian Boyd

Great. Thanks.

Fred Vandenberg

Okay. Thanks everyone for join the call and I think there are some really good questions. If there is any more questions, you can always reach me at – by email or by phone and thanks very much.

