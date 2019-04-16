Perseus Mining Limited (PMNXF) CEO Jeff Quartermaine on Q3 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCPK:PMNXF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 15, 2019 7:00 PM ET

Jeff Quartermaine - Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

Michael Slifirski - Credit Suisse

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO. Please go ahead.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you very much, and welcome to this conference call to discuss Perseus’ March 2019 quarterly report that was released to the market earlier today. For those of you who had an opportunity to read the report or who have been following the company through our recent market releases, you’d have realized it has been a very busy and can I say highly successful quarter for Perseus.

Our two mining operations are performing very strongly, in line with our expectations and that caused a fall into almost unprecedented levels, particularly at Edikan, reflecting around initiatives that we've been working on for sometime. Our third mine development, we've moved that up to the starting line. We put in place the funding that's needed to fund the Yaouré and subject to the Ivorian government delivering the final exploitation license, we're ready to move forward to build that mine.

Our financial strength continues to increase each day. We’re generating significant amount of net cash and we materially [indiscernible] so positioned the company very well to continue our growth into the future. All of this clearly points to the fact that Perseus is delivering on its promises of doing what we say we're going to do, which goes – something that’s does very much to the core values of this company.

So, let's turn to the quarterly itself and talk about what has been delivered in more detail. So, looking at the group as a whole, across most of our operations we produced a combined total of 67,144 ounces of gold, 44,680 of that came from Edikan, and 22,464 ounces from Sissingué. In total, that’s about 1% down on the previous quarter, but very much in-line with our expectations.

Turning to group all-in site costs, our weighted average all-in site cost for the group for the quarter was $851 an ounce, which was 19% lower than the group's reported all-in site costs last quarter. This weighted average cost is based on cost at Edikan of $900 an ounce, which is down 22% on the previous quarter and cost at Sissingué of 753 an ounce, which is down about 3% on the previous quarter.

Looking forward and given these results, we're expecting to make guided production for the June half-year and the full 2019 financial year both of which end of June 30. We're forecasting 130,000 ounces to 150,000 ounces for the half-year period, and should end up comfortably in that range.

In terms of guided costs, we’re currently operating at the bottom-end of the all-in site cost range of $852,000 an ounce for the half-year. In fact, if everything stays on track which I expected to do, we should end up doing very well relative to guidance.

Returning through the March quarter, we sold $63,838 ounces of gold during the quarter at an average price of US$1,294 an ounce, generating positive cash flow from both of our mines. In fact, on this average gold price and our average all-in site cost of $851 an ounce, we generated an average cash margin of $433 an ounce, which when multiplied by the ounces of gold produced, generated notional free cash from operations of about US$29.1 million, or more than double that over the prior period. 17.1% of that came from Edikan and 12% from Sissingué.

Now, obviously, all of this cash doesn't go directly to our bank balance. We need to service debt pay corporate costs and we choose to explore. We also have movements in debtors and creditors, but after these things were all accounted for at 31 March, our cash balance stood at – they go – sorry, our balance of cash in bullion, I should say, stood at US$80.8 million, which is 24% more than the balance at 31 December 2018.

A further key point to note is that the outstanding bank debt at the end of March also decreased to about US$44.5 million from US$48.5 million the previous quarter, which gave us a net cash and bullion position – the positive net cash and bullion position of US$36.3 million at the end of March, which was an increase of about US$19.9 million, or 121% for the quarter. So, there’s very clearly strong growth in our net cash and bullion position.

On the corporate finance front, we've also been very busy during the period. We received and kind of accepted an offer from a consortium of international banks, including Macquarie Bank from Australia, Nedbank from South Africa, and Société Générale of France to provide Perseus with a revolving cash advance facility with US$150 million.

The committed letter of offer containing a comprehensive term sheet was executed just at the end of the quarter on April 5. Definitive finance documentation is now being prepared based on the terms contained in the agreed Terms Sheet with the aim of having the facility available for drawdown no later than June 30.

The facility takes the form of a revolving line of credit with the borrowers being Perseus Mining Limited, the parent company and a couple of our operating subsidiaries. Specific terms of the facility are typical of a corporate line of credit of this type interest payable on the line of the LIBOR plus the margin that will initially be 4.25%. When going forward, that will vary in line with the company's leverage ratio.

In addition to this on the April 15, also at the end of the quarter, we announced that we had entered into an underwriting agreement with Canaccord and Hartleys to underwrite the exercise of 102.5 million Perseus warrants. Now to put this matter into perspective, in April 2016, Perseus issued 143 million unlisted warrants exercisable at $0.44 per warrant at any time within a three-year period to the shareholders of Amara Mining plc as part of the consideration for their shares in that company.

Since that date, about 40.5 million warrants have either been exercised or are in the process of being exercised by the holders of the warrant, sorry, that's ex-Amara shareholders. Now one of the arrangements with Canaccord and Hartleys, they’re acting as currently manages guarantee the exercise of any of the outstanding 102.5 million warrants that are not exercised by warrant on this product to expiry.

The total amount could potentially be raised from the exercise of the underwritten warrants is approximately $45 million, before expenses. Now the exact number of shares that the underwriters will get to place will depend on exactly how many warrants remain on exercise by current owners at April 19, and it is this shortfall only that will be placed by the brokers.

Now, the point that needs to be understood about this is that contrary to what was reported in the newspapers yesterday, Perseus has not and will not be issuing any additional securities. This exercise is all about ensuring that the existing warrants are exercised in full and we received the full proceeds from the warrants that were issued in 2016, i.e., there will be no further delusion of shareholders beyond that, which the market has been aware of and has been factoring into the calculation since April 2016.

I should also note that Canaccord and Hartleys have received very significant demand from large institutional and domestic investors, including several of Perseus existing shareholders to sub underwrite the exercisable warrants. The whole exercise has gone up very smoothly, and we're looking forward to receiving proceeds in a few weeks from now.

All in all, with the funding of the warrants, it strengthens Perseus balance sheet. And together with the recently announced $150 million corporate debt facility, now existing cash and bullion balance of US$81 million and further cash flows from operations over the next couple of years, all of this ensures that Perseus is very well-positioned to fund the development of Yaouré, as well as other further exploration activities and growth initiatives.

So, as I said earlier, it’s been a very good quarter for Perseus. We’re now on an unprecedented position of strength to meet the challenges of the future. So, let's look briefly at each of the operations starting with the Sissingué, our newest mine. I've already mentioned that we produced 22,464 ounces for the quarter and all-in site cost of 753 per ounce, generating national cash flow from the operation of approximately $12 million, or $3.4 million more than last quarter.

This solid performance was driven by the gold recovery right again, which continued to average around 95%, or about 4% of our forecast. Now obviously, the fact that our mill feed included a significant proportion of threshold.

In terms of grade and tonnage reconciliations, the study of reconciliation of tons and grade between the reserve model and the mill for the period commencing from mining in November 17 to the end of the quarter continues to track its forecast to the slightly positive reconciliation on contain metal.

Last quarter, we flagged that with an eye to the next wet season and making sure that we don't have a repeat of last year's challenges. We've decided to move to – continue to move additional waste material to bring forward the cutback to the final wall on the Stage 3 pit.

The thinking here is that, by bringing forward the cutback of the pit wall, we should be able to avoid slumping of the interim wall that's occurred earlier last year, should we get another very heavy wet season. We did this during the March quarter and this is the reason why the costs were not a lot lower than 3% relative to last quarter's costs notwithstanding that the actual increase that the ounces produced increased by 25% period-on-period. But anyway, all things considered, Sissingué been a – once again been a very solid contributor to our business this quarter.

Now turning to Edikan, I mentioned we produced 44,680 ounces for the quarter, at an all-in site cost of $900 per ounce, generating notional cash flow from the operation of approximately $17 million, or $12.6 million more than last quarter. Now, this is a very good result for Edikan. In fact, the costs are as good as been a very long time if not ever, and there are a couple of things that need to be pointed out to put some context around this.

Firstly, this is the first quarter in which our updated Edikan mining strategy took full effect. Substantially lowering the mining volumes required to meet plan mill feed relative to previous quarters. The implementation of this strategy, which is a single mining contractor, Rocksure International, has led us to mining and processing a lower head grade of material that in the past, because we’re no longer streaming the higher-grade ore to the mill and stockpiling lower-grade material, instead everything we mine is fed to the mill and that has the effect of lowering the average head grade and therefore gold production, but at the same time, it substantially reduces unit mining costs and costs were down to $3.06 ton this quarter.

This is a decrease of 27% relative to the previous quarter. And it should be noted, however, that the previous quarter’s mining costs were inflated a little, due to the inclusion of one of the mobilization cost of mining contractor, IMS. But even so, I think, the drop-in mining costs that we've achieved this quarter as a result of this change in strategy is a great result.

Now, the objective of this change in strategy was to optimize cash flows. And based on the increase of notional cash flow by $12.6 million to $17.1 million, it does seem that our plan is indeed working as we had hoped to put.

The other thing to note about this quarter at Edikan is that the quantity of ore processed was down about 13% on the prior quarter, reflecting lower throughput rates, we achieved 809 ton per hour, compared to 877 ton per hour and we had lower runtime 86%, compared to 90% in the previous quarter.

Now, the reduction in throughput rates appears to be a function of processing hard ore from Esuajah North pit that requires longer grind time. That's relative to what we are processing in the past. Measures to improve the throughput rate are being implemented as we speak, including installing new software and hardware to monitor mill performance in real-time and undertaking a month to mill project to optimize blast fragmentation, combination, crusher optimization recovering costs.

Improvement in this key operating parameter is expected to be achieved progressively over the remainder of 2019, as we continue to process ore from the slash in ore. Runtime is also down in the quarter, as I mentioned, due to a series of unplanned stoppages. There were things that were relatively minor in nature, but nevertheless did bring us down steps to reduce the likelihood of further downtime for similar reasons in the future being implemented will allow costs as we know in this game that's now guaranteed that they might happen again. But generally speaking, that should not be the case.

Another point to note is a grade. Reconciliation has been another beneficiary of now changing mining strategy. Now even though the grade all that we’re processing is lower than previous period, so, about 1.07 grams a ton, compared to about 1.15 grams a ton last quarter.

The reconciliation that contained model between the block model and the mill is now positive. It's still early days, but this is a very positive development, because for sometime at Edikan, we've been experiencing a mine coal factor, which has been very difficult to rectify. Hopefully, we found the answer, but time will tell.

A further piece of positive news is that in early January, we processed the loss of the fire and grade carbonaceous material from the Fetish pit. Since then recoveries of shut back up to around the 86%, 87% mark, which is where they are supposed to be. You know of course that white the Esuajah North is harder than the Fetish ore, the recovery is much better, but throughput rates are down. So, there is a bit of an offsetting factor about all that.

In terms of exploration at Edikan, in recent times, we have increased activities in the field on the tenements and extending the current six-year mine life that we have. Last quarter, we reported drilling on the Esuajah Gap prospect between Esuajah North and Esuajah South deposits, and we said that it appeared – we appeared to have discovered a significant mineralized granite body.

Now, as it turns out, we have enjoyed a technical success in discovering that granite ore body. However, with further drilling during the quarter, it does now appear that it's not large enough to be able to justify the expense of moving all of the houses that are on top of the ore body. And hence, the material extension of mine life that we were speculating on has not come to pass.

We will, however, get a small extension of the life from an upside ore body that we have discovered close to the village and it can be mine without blasting, but it's not of a magnitude, it's going to make a material difference to the overall mine life at this stage.

So, notwithstanding the news of an exploration, Edikan is also tracking currently very well. It's contributing 66% of our gold. For the first time, it's generating 60% of our combined cash flow. And I'm sure that you'll agree that's a very material improvement and something that hopefully, we can maintain going forward.

Now, earlier I mentioned our third project, Yaouré, in the context I talked about the progress we've made in organizing development funding. Other specific things that we've done during the quarter to advance Yaouré to a development decision are as follows. You will recall, we submitted our application for an exploitation permit back in January 2018. And we're very disappointed this quarter when the government in Côte d’Ivoire was unable to find time to fully consider our application for that permit. All that needs to be done by Perseus to help cabinet approved the license has been done.

We’re being assured on several occasions that was on the agenda for discussion, but unfortunately, it does not reach the top of the pile during the cabinet meetings. We remain hopeful that when cabinet reconvenes immediately after Easter, the matter will finally and favorably be considered in license will be granted. In fact, we’re very confident that, that will be the case. But as is always, the position until it happens, it doesn't happen, but it's certainly looking very, very favorable.

Now, as soon as the licensee is granted, negotiation with the terms of the mining convention incorporating a guarantee of fiscal stability to apply throughout the life of the project will start immediately. We're very keen to get this milestone behind as soon as possible I might say.

As with Cote, we will be very keen to get the final payment, final installment of crop and land compensation to the relevant stakeholders. They are most certainly waiting for that and are very keen to have the project move ahead, because there are very definite benefits to being received by the community, not just compensation payments, but certainly opportunities for employment education improvements in health and various other initiatives that the company has in mind.

Now, we intend to move immediately into full-scale development mode, once the license is being granted. And both like a podium, the engineers who'll be developing the plant and now on development team, they’re working full steam ahead in preparation for that day, finalizing engineering and procurement arrangements as we speak.

Now, at this time, if there are no further delays in licensing, our target date for producing first gold of December 2020 is still achievable. But obviously, if there are continued delays in licensing, this will eventually impact on that schedule as all available flight will be consumed.

So, the Yaouré project is most definitely moving forward. This quarter, we have achieved a major milestone in putting development financing in place, and we’re very excited about this project and what it means for Perseus going forward. We have a team to execute the development as ably demonstrated by the very slick Sissingué development that occurred last year. As soon as we can, we’ll get underway with the project.

So, in conclusion, as I said at the outset of the presentation, it's been a very good quarter for Perseus. We continue to go from strength to strength, methodically implementing the growth strategy that we have for sometime articulated to the market, not only that, but in improving the all-round strength of the business we're also building a platform on which to base the continuing transformation of Perseus into a formidable market presence, that surely must command the attention, not only the active investors in gold shares, but also the passive investors who seem these days to be the dominant force in the market in terms of determining share prices.

In short, things are looking good at Perseus and [myself and team] are looking forward very much to an even better future for all of our stakeholders. So, thank you very much for listening to this. I’m now very happy to take any questions that you may have.

Your first question comes from Michael Slifirski from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Michael Slifirski

Good morning, Jeff. Congratulations on a great quarter and on achieving so much in the period. A few questions. First of all, what's the estimated timeframe to complete the body of work that you need to do at ARA ahead of the wet season? And then if you sort of, when is the potential sort of start by the wet season? I know you can’t predict it exactly, but if you back from that with the body of work that you need to complete, how much flex do you have before you lose whatever that chunk of time is?

Jeff Quartermaine

Look, it's really very difficult, Mike as you said to be prescriptive about that, but we've got a couple of months basically to get in. What we want to do initially is to start removing topsoil and vegetation around the tailings then, in particular, and then around the plant side. And the plant side is most critical, is more critical in the [tailing stand], but in both places we want to get on and do that, so that we don't get bogged down by the wet. But as – trying to predict wet season some very, very difficult.

I mean, the – as you’ll recall when we built Sissingué in 2017, we had a relatively dry period, and then in the first year of operation, we had 50% more rain than the 40-year average. So, we’re not very good at predicting rainfall. What we just need to do is to get on with the job and do as much work as we can as soon as we can.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, thank you. And then secondly, once you have the exploitation permit, do you have a view as to how long the mining convention takes to put in place and could there be similar delays to getting that complete? I know that the Sissingué model is what you expect to be able to replicate. But is – do you have a view as to how long that could take?

Jeff Quartermaine

Look, we don't have a definitive view once again. But certainly, from discussions we've had with the bureaucracy, we don't expect it to take terribly long at all. And as you said, quite rightly, the mining convention that we negotiated on Sissingué is the last one that's been negotiated in country and is being used as the standard or the model for future development. So, I don’t know that there'll be a huge amount of things to negotiate. So, we'll be looking to wrap that up fairly quickly and, in fact, we'd like to get that done certainly prior to the end of June – the June quarter.

Michael Slifirski

Okay, thank you. And then finally with respect to the $150 million facility, that margins LIBOR of 4.5%. How much did that change with – when you look at your cash flow and your leverage ratio that falls from that, where might that peak?

Jeff Quartermaine

Look, it could peak at about 5%, it’s actually [4.25%] to start with. It could peak at around 5% or could go down to 4%. It’s in that range of 4% to 5%. But I mean, 4% to get to 5%, we would have to have some significant shortfalls in our EBITDA and [indiscernible] in indebtedness. So, I mean, based on the models that we have put together with the banks, we don't expect to see a great deal of variation in that rate. But it can certainly happen, if there are changes to our grading performance along the way.

Michael Slifirski

Got it. Thanks, Jeff.

Jeff Quartermaine

Thank you.

There are no further questions at this time. I'll now hand back to Mr. Quartermaine for closing remarks.

Jeff Quartermaine

Okay. Well, thanks very much. I hope [indiscernible] there are too many questions is a reflection of the – the matter is being thoroughly canvassed and been clearly articulated. The point of the matter, of course, is that it has indeed been a very good quarter for us, and we are starting to feel that we’re making material progress towards putting Perseus on the map. And hopefully, we can continue to produce similar results in coming quarters, and we look forward to joining you again in three-months’ time to bring this news to you. So, thanks very much for joining us today, and have a good day.