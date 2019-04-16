'V' For Victory? Not Yet...

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the "Fund") returned 1.20% versus 1.56% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index) in March.

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Weight-Of-The-Evidence Summary

Indicators second-guess the "V" shaped recovery.

Macroeconomic and fundamental indicators are mixed. Economic activity and earnings growth are slowing, and the cyclical sectors are outperforming.

Technical indicators, too, are mixed. Quick responding market price indicators turned bullish. However, the longer-term price based indicators are skeptical about this rally.

Sentiment among analysts is improving. More analysts are revising upward their estimates of future earnings.

Performance And Positioning

In March, global stocks returned 1.31% and U.S. bonds returned 1.92%. The asset class positioning of the Fund was neutral relative to the benchmark, with approximately a 60% allocation to stocks and 40% allocations to bonds. The largest relative overweight equity region positions were to both the U.S. and the Emerging Markets. The largest relative underweight equity region positions were the positions in Europe ex. U.K. and Japan. Within U.S. equities, the Fund was overweight growth over value and large-cap over small-cap.

The Fund remains allocated 60% to stocks and 40% to bonds. The neutral positioning is based on conflicting signals from technical, macroeconomic, fundamental, and sentiment indicators.

Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2019 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.20 5.24 -1.85 5.65 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.61 -0.82 -7.49 3.51 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. 1.56 8.54 3.93 7.72 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 1.11 7.14 0.27 5.17

Total Returns (%) as of December 31, 2018 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) -4.01 -8.13 -8.13 4.16 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -9.52 -13.42 -13.42 1.85 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. -3.47 -5.22 -5.22 5.16 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 -4.55 -8.11 -8.11 2.75

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Fund returns assume that dividends and capital gains distributions have been reinvested in the Fund at net asset value (NAV). An index's performance is not illustrative of the Fund's performance. Indices are not securities in which investments can be made. Index returns assume that dividends of the Index constituents in the Index have been reinvested.

†Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 2.33%; Net 1.39%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/19 at 1.15% for Class A. Caps excluding acquired fund fees and expenses, interest, trading, dividends, and interest payment of securities sold short, taxes, and extraordinary expenses.

Weight-Of-The-Evidence

The evidence remains conflicted. Stocks are up this year, way up. The S&P 500 Index has returned 13.65%! This is a classic "V" shaped recovery. The tranquility in the markets and the general lackadaisical view of risk is astonishing given the pain that investors experienced not too long ago. U.S. stocks started 2018 with a 10% correction and ended with nearly a 20% correction.

Let's take a look at the indicators. Market volatility and credit spread indicators are two classic risk metrics. They are telling us: "Jump in, the water is warm!"

Following Excessive Volatility of Q4, Markets Relatively Calm

MSCI ACWI Realized Volatility (March 2016 to March 2019)

Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

Global Credit Spreads Narrowing From Elevated Levels at End 2018

Global High Yield Corporate Avg. Spreads (December 2015 to February 2019)

Source: Bloomberg. Data as of March 2019. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts are for illustrative purposes only. Investors cannot invest directly in an index.

Another bullish sign is that market breadth, a measure of global country participation, is bullish. Over 80% of countries are above their intermediate-term average. Generally, healthy market participation is good for stocks.

Global Breadth Remains Strong with over 80% of Countries Participating

(March 2016 to March 2019)

Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

But the macroeconomic and fundamental indicators are warning us to be cautious. The problems that caused the fourth quarter correction, namely slowing global growth and earnings weakness, are still here.

Below is a heat map of global PMI data. It shows the rate of change over the past 12 months. As you can see, economic activity is slowing.

Slowing Global Growth Remains a Bearish Signal

12-month PMI changes (March 2016 to March 2019)

Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

The next chart shows two conflicting signals: (1) that corporate earnings growth is slowing (red line) and (2) that the percentage of companies with positive earnings revisions is increasing (blue bars). Global earnings growth is cooling off and this bearish for stocks. The bullish news is that analysts are revising upwards their projections of 12-month earnings.

Earnings Growth is Slowing but Positive Earnings Revisions are Rising

(2003 to 2020)

Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

And lastly, the long-term momentum indicators still don't trust the rally. Below is a 120-day relative momentum indicator. Although it is recovering, the indicator remains bearish.

Long-Term Technical Indicators Still Don't Trust This Rally

(March 2016 to March 2019)

Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

Long-term price indicators see past near-term market moves to capture the overall direction of the market. As of now, that direction is down. The roads to market bottoms are typically neither straight nor well lit, but full of twists and turns with low visibility. Given that, neutral and cautious is a good place to be.

NDR Indicator Summary, April 2019

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Bullish Bearish Neutral Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Bullish Bullish Global Regional Equity U.S. Bullish Bullish Bullish Canada Neutral Bullish Neutral U.K. Bearish Bearish Bearish Europe ex. U.K. Bearish Bullish Neutral Japan Bearish Bearish Bearish Pacific ex. Japan Bullish Bullish Bullish Emerging Markets Bullish Bearish Neutral U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Bullish Bearish Neutral Small-Cap Bearish Bullish Neutral Growth Neutral Bullish Bullish Value Neutral Bearish Bearish

Asset Class Positioning vs. Neutral Allocation, April 2019

The neutral allocation, which is provided by Ned Davis Research, Inc., represents the starting point of the Fund's model absent an alternative recommendation once the model takes into consideration the indicators that yield the global tactical allocation model. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

