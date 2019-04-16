How Far Could Ingersoll-Rand Fall?

For the past several years, I have specialized in researching cyclical stocks. My research has mostly focused on finding the best way to profit from quality stocks near cyclical bottoms.

Source

Introduction

In 2018, I wrote over 30 articles about stocks that were trading near all-time highs that I thought had a high probability of falling quite far during an economic downturn or bear market, and I suggested alternatives to those stocks that I thought would be more defensive. These suggestions were part of a larger rotational strategy which allowed investors who liked the long-term prospects of the companies to purchase more shares of the stocks for free at a lower stock price, thereby increasing their wealth and income when the stock eventually recovered. Today's article on Ingersoll-Rand (IR) will be one of those articles.

Here is an outline of how the strategy works for those who aren't familiar with it.

Rotational Strategy Explained

The goal of articles like this one is to warn investors of the potential downside these stocks have, while also offering alternative investment ideas that current shareholders can rotate into while the prices of the target stocks, in this case, Ingersoll-Rand, are high. Then, after the target stock has fallen significantly, rotate from the defensive positions back into the target stock. The idea is that this process will prevent buy-and-hold investors from suffering big declines while also producing free share gains in the target stock compared to a buy-and-hold strategy.

For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market the defensive ETF dropped to $80, and the target stock to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then, when the stock eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the target stock through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work one needs to 1) identify a quality company, 2) understand when it is overvalued, 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late-stages of the business cycle, 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle, and 6) wait for the stock to recover.

I track how each one of these suggestions performs each month so readers can see how the ideas pan out. If you would like, you can go to my profile page and read all of the monthly updates over the past year, but last month's update was fairly comprehensive if you want a quick overview of the performance of the ideas since I started sharing them in January of 2018.

Probably the biggest lesson I have learned throughout this process is that it is important to distinguish between two different types of price cycles: those that are driven mostly by fluctuating earnings (classic cyclicals) and those whose earnings and price declines have historically coincided with, and been similar to, the wider market. Generally speaking, I only cover stocks that have a history of fully recovering from their historic price declines because ultimately I'm looking for stocks that I want to potentially buy. For that reason, unless I'm warning investors about something specific I don't like about the stock, I tend to write about average to above average businesses. So, these aren't short ideas. Generally speaking, they are great businesses whose stocks are trading at levels I consider historically expensive.

Earnings Cyclicality

While almost every stock with good long-term prospects goes through cycles, it's important to distinguish whether the cycles of a particular stock tend to be driven by earnings fluctuations or not. FAST Graphs are a great way to check for that, so let's take a look.

Over the course of the past two business cycles, IR's earnings declined -45% in 2001, and -54% in 2008/9. Every other year IR had positive earnings growth. This tells us two important facts about IR. The first is that its earnings are quite cyclical so the stock should be examined using methods designed for such stocks. And the second is that earnings declines tend to be synchronous with the business cycle. That tells us that we shouldn't be rotating out of IR stock unless we think we are in the later stages of the business cycle because it is unlikely to suffer a serious drawdown of -30% or more in the absence of an economic slowdown or a recession.

Even though the market has experienced a recent correction and the Federal Reserve appears to be holding interest rates steady for the rest of this year, that doesn't take away from the fact that we are likely in the later stage of the business cycle. The Fed had been steadily raising rates for three years and we are over a decade away from the last cycle's lows. So, perhaps by holding rates steady here, and having some room to move rates down if necessary, the next economic contraction won't be particularly bad, or we may just have a slowdown without a full recession. But even if that is the case, my view is that we should be behaving as if we are late in the cycle, even if a crash isn't directly upon us.

Other than being late in the business cycle, the other factor I want to see before rotating out of a great stock like IR is that the price is at or near all-time highs, which it is. So for those two reasons, along with IR's earnings cyclicality, I think it's reasonable to examine how far the price might fall during an economic downturn.

Historical Cyclicality

The table below contains historical data on all of the downturns deeper than 35% IR stock has experienced since 1980. The table shows the approximate year the downturn started, how long the stock took to bottom, how long the entire downturn lasted before the stock fully recovered its previous high price, and how deep the drawdown was from peak to trough. While it's important to keep in mind that companies change over time, I've found that past price cyclicality, when placed in the proper context, can be a good guide for what to expect in the future. At the very least, it lets investors know what sort of downside is possible for a stock.

~Year ~Time Until Bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1981 1 year 6 years 54% 1990 3 months 1.5 years 50% 1999 3 years 4.5 years 58% 2007 2 years 5.5 years 78%

The longer-term historical cyclicality data matches up nicely with what we saw in the FAST Graph. IR only tends to have big drawdowns during economic recessions. The two that began in 1981 and 1990 were milder recessions, while the two that began in 1999 and 2007 were deeper. In pretty much every downturn, IR fell deeper than the wider market, and a 78% decline as IR experienced in the last recession is probably something most investors want to avoid.

Now, usually, when I see a big decline during the Great Recession, my initial thought is that, hey, it was the Great Recession, a lot of stocks got really hammered and we shouldn't expect that sort of decline to happen again. But in the case of IR, if we were to have a recession start tomorrow, its P/E multiple is much higher than it was going into the last recession (which is clearly displayed on the FAST Graph posted earlier). In 2007, IR's peak monthly P/E was about 12.8. Today it's 19.7. I know that IR made some changes to its business in 2007 so that it is not exactly the same business today that it was during the 2007 peak, but going from a 12.8 to a 19.7 potential peak P/E is a big move, and something investors should keep in mind. There is much more optimism now for the stock than there was before the -78% it experienced in 2008/9, so while the next recession might not be as bad, it is reasonable to think the stock price could suffer a very deep decline.

Risk/Reward Analysis

The goal of the risk/reward analysis is to try to combine Ingersoll-Rand's potential for price appreciation over the medium term (3-5 years) with its potential if the company were to have a downcycle during that time period. My goal is to find the most optimistic, yet realistic, forecasts and combine them with the historically pessimistic, yet realistic, numbers I presented earlier. I have chosen to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs forecasting calculator in order to produce a consistent methodology and one that is independent of my own psychological biases. Let's take a look:

Using FAST Graphs forecasting tool, I looked out almost three years into the future using analysists' projected future earnings and I attached a very optimistic 22.5 P/E multiple to those earnings, which is even higher than we have today. Including dividends, by the end of 2021, we should expect IR's price to be around $179.20. If at that point, we were to experience a recession, based on IR's historic cyclicality, we could expect the stock price to fall -50-70%. That would give us an expected stock price at cyclical lows of $53.76 to $89.60. Given the current price of $114.41, I think there is more risk of losing money to the downside than missing out on gains to the upside, and an investor who rotates out today in favor of a more defensive investment has a high probability of being able to rotate back in the future at a lower price.

Alternative Investment Idea

Whenever I write a bearish article on a stock, I always try to find a good alternative investment other than cash in order to help mitigate the danger of poorly timing the business cycle. The idea with these investments is that they are more defensive and will likely fall less than the target stock during a recession, but will also rise if the broader market keeps going higher. In order for this to work, the target stock needs to fall significantly more than the defensive investment during the bear market.

Typically, I prefer a 50/50 mix of two ETFs that I consider to be more defensive than the market. However, most of these ETFs haven't been around long enough for us to backtest how they would have performed in the past. For that reason, I'm going to take a look at SPY first, and see if it would have been more defensive if we would have rotated into it two full years before our previous two recessions.

Data by YCharts

Beginning a couple of years before IR started its decline in 1999, we can see that SPY mostly rose at a similar pace as IR as we approach the market peak. After IR peaked in 1999, in 2000 and 2001, there were a couple of points where an investor who rotated into SPY in 1997 could have rotated back into IR with 30-35% free share gains. I usually consider any gains over 20% to be enough to consider a rotational strategy worth trying.

Data by YCharts

Again, starting a couple of years before the market peak in 2008, we see that if we would have used SPY to get defensive in 2006, we would have had the opportunity to gain 35-40% more free shares by rotating back into IR in late 2008 and early 2009. So, if one wished, simply getting neutral with the market using SPY would probably be 'defensive' enough to gain free shares in IR, and one would capture 100% of the wider market's upside potential between now and the next downturn.

Personally, I would get a little more defensive than only using SPY and include the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) in the mix as well. While it hasn't been around long enough to backtest the past two recessions, since it selects the 100 least volatile stocks in the S&P 500 and adjusts them quarterly, it tends to fall a little bit less than SPY during downturns. If I were rotating out of IR, I would move into a 50/50 mix of SPLV and SPY, then wait for the next recession to rotate back into IR. I expect one would have a high probability of achieving a 30% gain in IR shares at no extra cost, then, during the next recovery, you'll be 30% richer.

Conclusion

Ingersoll-Rand is currently trading at a premium price, late in the business cycle, and will likely fall -50-70% during the next recession. If we begin a recession or economic slowdown with the next 3 years, Ingersoll-Rand is unlikely to experience enough price appreciation between now and then to offset the potential drawdown during the next recession. A 50/50 mix of SPY and SPLV should provide enough 'offense' to capture most of the market's upside between now and the next economic downturn, but is likely to fall much less than Ingersoll-Rand during the next recession. I think this rotational strategy could net about 30% more free shares for rotational investors who are currently long Ingersoll-Rand.

If you would like to receive monthly updates about this idea and other cyclically-based strategies click the orange 'follow' button at the top of the page.

If you have found my strategies interesting, useful, or profitable, consider supporting my continued research by joining the Cyclical Investor's Club. It's only $29/month, and it's where I share my latest research and exclusive small-and-midcap ideas. Two-week trials are free.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.