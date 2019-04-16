Laredo Petroleum: Deleveraging Helped By Positive 2019 Cash Flow

If its wider spaced 2019 wells can meet expectations, it has significant upside with its current EV to 2019 EBITDAX multiple at only 3.2x.

Laredo may be able to generate around $87 million in cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices. This does not include its $42.5 million settlement from Shell.

Laredo Petroleum (LPI) appears to be a good value at its current share price. It appears capable of generating a decent amount of positive cash flow in 2019 and doesn't have any debt maturities until January 2022. Laredo does need to demonstrate that wider spacing can improve its well level results, but if it can do that, there should be significant upside with its stock.

Laredo has also reduced its G&A costs going forward and may be able to reduce its leverage to 1.7x by the end of 2019 with its positive cash flow and the benefit of its settlement with Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B).

Revised Type Curve

Laredo has revised its type curve to show lower oil production, but higher total production during the first five years. Overall, its type curve remains at 1.3 MMBOE, but with 400 MBO (31% oil) now instead of 550 MBO (42% oil).

Laredo's experience has been that its production of natural gas and NGLs has a noticeably flatter decline curve compared to its oil production. It believes that the accelerated production of NGLs and natural gas will result in its new type curve delivering similar returns as its previous type curve.

This revised type curve is based on wider spacing with 16 to 24 total wells per DSU (over four benches) compared to tight spacing with 36 to 48 wells per DSU.

Laredo noted that the revised type curve is expected to produce 21% more oil and 7% more total production (with around the same production of NGLs and oil) compared to its tightly spaced wells over the first five years of production. It also noted that the 400 MBO ultimate oil recovery for its revised type curve is around 55% higher than the estimated ultimate oil recovery for its tightly spaced wells.

Updated 2019 Outlook

At current strip prices (roughly $61 WTI oil and $2.85 Henry Hub gas) in 2019, Laredo may generate around $731 million in total revenue. This is based on its expectations for 9% total production growth (to around 74,300 BOEPD) and a 5% decline in oil production (resulting in a 36% oil cut) compared to 2018.

Laredo's hedges have slightly positive value at current strip prices, as its has WAHA basis hedges covering around 74% of its 2019 natural gas production. This helps partly compensate for the very low expected realized Permian natural gas prices in 2019. Around 33% of Laredo's production is natural gas, but it may only contribute 5% of its revenues in 2019.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 9,666,000 $57.00 $551 NGLs 8,598,000 $15.50 $133 Natural Gas 53,136,000 $0.70 $37 Hedge Value $5 Net Midstream Service $5 Total Revenue $731

With a $365 million capital expenditure budget, Laredo's cash expenditures are estimated at around $644 million. This results in a projection of $87 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices for 2019, excluding any acquisitions or divestitures.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $95 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $47 Marketing and Transportation $22 Cash G&A $61 Interest $54 Capital Expenditures $365 Total Expenses $644

Laredo's projected positive cash flow during 2019 is helped by oil prices moving up by around $7 compared to when it did its budget, along with its basis hedges limiting the impact of the widening WAHA differentials. It also benefits from a front-loaded completion schedule (resulting in the capex generating significant 2019 production) as Laredo plans to reduce its activity later in the year.

Going forward, Laredo has reduced its G&A costs by around 25%, although the benefit during 2019 will be approximately cancelled out by severance and related costs.

Valuation

Laredo is projected to have around $861 million in debt at the end of 2019, including the benefit of its litigation settlement with Shell.

Laredo's current market capitalization is around $754 million with a $3.22 share price. Laredo's 2019 EBITDAX is estimated at around $506 million at current strip prices.

This puts its EV/EBITDAX multiple at around 3.2x, based on 2019 EBITDAX and its projected year-end debt. Thus, if Laredo can deliver on its projections for improved returns with wider spacing, there could be a decent amount of upside as its current multiple suggests market skepticism that Laredo's well level results will improve.

Conclusion

Laredo Petroleum's move to wider spacing could improve its capital efficiency and deliver a decent amount of positive cash flow at current strip prices. Laredo appears to be quite cheap based on its multiple to its projected 2019 EBITDAX and could have solid upside if it is able to demonstrate better results with the wider spacing.

Laredo's debt situation is generally okay as well, with year-end leverage projected at 1.7x. Its next bond maturity is in January 2022, so it has some time to demonstrate stronger well-level results before having to refinance.

It is somewhat vulnerable to lower oil prices due to most of its oil hedges kicking in around $14 below current strip prices. However, its cash burn in such a scenario would still appear to be relatively low and it may reduce capital expenditures by a bit more if oil prices drop that far.

