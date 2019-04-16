Natural Gas Prices Fall Sharply Monday After Forecast Models Flipped Warmer Over The Weekend

Investment Thesis

Warmer weather outlook over the weekend made its mark on Monday as natural gas futures plunged more than 2.5% to break below $2.60. The recent slide has undoubtedly made price more attractive. It's an opportunity for investors to go long for this upcoming summer which is projected to be hot. Investors also need to continue to monitor LNG exports and natural gas production.

Monday's gap down driven by warmer weather outlook

From futures to the cash market to ETFs, the entire natural gas strip saw steep declines on Monday. The front-month May futures contract consolidated 7 cents (2.74%) to $2.59. The June contract fell 7.1 cents to $2.63.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Monday sharply lower down 2.36% to $22.80.

The VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:BOIL) consolidated 6.96% and 4.30% to $26.48 and $19.35, respectively. Meanwhile, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (NYSEARCA:DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:KOLD) gapped up 7.05% and 4.42% to $116.21 and $23.62, respectively.

Monday's market reaction was as a result of forecast models in the medium range trending warmer over the weekend. This comes after a week of tight range trading as investors continued to gauge the strength of mid-late April demand amid mixed forecast model signals, a reduction in production, an increase in LNG exports, and an overall cooler weather pattern.

Cash markets also experienced losses on Monday due to the warmer weather outlook and thus less demand. Losses were greatest across the western U.S. where the Rockies (Opal) and California (SoCal Border Avg.) had declines of $0.67 and $1.03, respectively. Losses, albeit lighter, also occurred east of the Mississippi River where Chicago and Henry Hub experienced declines of 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.