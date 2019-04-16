CannaTech Conference Series: Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist At Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (Podcast Transcript)

We sat down with Dr. Sharir to discuss the science driving medical innovation, the stigma of cannabis and what Cannabics's goals are.

Editor's note: This is a transcript version of our recent podcast on Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX).

Rena Sherbill: Jonathan Liss and I covered the CannaTech conference in Tel Aviv that ran from April 1 to 2.

I was very happy to sit down on Day 1 of the conference with Dr. Haleli Sharir, Principal Scientist at Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:CNBX), after she had given a talk on personalizing cannabinoid treatment. Noam Permont, VP of business development, joined us as well to make sure no company secrets were divulged that shouldn't be.

Dr. Sharir received her PhD degree in Cell Biology and was one of the first to test the assignment of GPR55 as a third cannabinoid receptor. At Cannabics, she has implemented AI and drug screening tools to create cannabinoid based therapies for cancer. Dr. Sharir talked with me about the stigma of cannabis, the science driving innovation and the goals of Cannabics going forward.

After discussing the science of Cannabics with Dr. Sharir, I was able to interview Eyal Barad, CEO and co-founder of Cannabics, to discuss more of the business side. We'll be releasing that interview later this week.

Rena Sherbill: Welcome to the podcast, Dr. Sharir. Thanks for coming on. Can you talk to us a little bit about what brought you to Cannabics?

Haleli Sharir: This field is not new to me at all. Back in 2017, I relocated to Philadelphia.

HS: Temple University, where I joined Dr. Abood's Lab and investigated GPR55 as a third cannabinoid receptor. Nowadays no one calls it the cannabinoid receptor, but at the time, that was a great promise. And around that time -- so the family, which the cannabinoid receptors belong to is not new to me as well, because I've been investigating these kind of receptors for many, many years, essentially since I did my Masters in Israel.

HS: But during the time where -- when I worked with -- at Temple University with Mary Abood, the National Institute of Health, they wanted to enable drug discovery with small molecules and we received a grant for them to search for ligands for GPR55.

HS: And this is when I got acquainted with the drug discovery world. So in a sense cannabis basically combines my passion for like this family of receptors. They're called G protein-coupled receptors and drug discovery, because this is what we're doing. We're looking for a specific formulation to a tumorous patient.

RS: Was discovering the cannabinoid receptor, that's what led you to Cannabics. Were they looking for you or were you looking to get into the space?

HS: I was actually relocated by the Weizmann Institute of Science back in 2015 to join their drug discovery unit. I was a project manager there for two years. They were interested in my experience back in the U.S., because I did live in the U.S. for eight years and I worked in a screening center. And after two years, I decided that I want to go back to the U.S. And I did for a certain amount of time, but one of my friends actually introduced me to Dr. Eyal Ballan at the time. And when they had the need, when they were looking for a scientist and they got the equipment, they were looking for someone to run the laboratory. And this is where -- when they offered me the job.

RS: And can you speak about what you do at Cannabics? What therapies you're trying to develop? What innovations you're trying to develop?

HS: Well, I can disclose like you know, I cannot disclose much.

HS: So essentially we're looking into Cannabis and cancer. Cannabis is now -- there is no -- there is not a clear indication for cancer, okay, when it comes to Cannabis. However, Cannabis as the plant itself, right, has an anti-tumor effect. But we're interested in personalized medicine, because as I mentioned in my talk, no two people are the same, right?

So they -- basically we're trying to pair the right formulation, so the right extract to the actual tumor. And this basically has to do with the genetic like -- the genetic background and other sources as a personalized medicine. We realize that - it's like when you consume Tylenol, right, some say, it's working, the other person says, it doesn't work, right? So we're just trying to find the right match.

We -- the goal is to provide a report, which is data driven. We do not attempt to give any recommendation. We can say, this is the data, we screened thousands of compounds and this is -- that was the survival rate. And it is up to the doctor and the patient to decide how they proceed.

RS: And do you have -- I saw that you recently had a joint venture with Wize Pharma (OTCQB:WIZP).

RS: Is that -- is your plan to connect with other companies that have similar pursuits as you? Are you looking to get in new companies to further your own technology? Can you speak about that a little bit?

HS: So our existing platform is a screen facility, right? We have the robotics, we have the equipment, we have the compound library, but we are focusing on cancer. Wize Pharma is looking into a different indication, so -- and they can benefit from a collaboration with us. So basically we want to expense as they expand our -- I want to say, therapeutic tools to other indications.

RS: Okay. Your research and development in Israel, that's licensed by the Ministry of Health, but most of your operations is in the States.

HS: Well, yes and no. So the research and development is the -- is in Israel. G.R.I.N. Ultra is a subsided -- how do you say?

HS: Yeah, of Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, so most of their operation, the Research and Development is currently in Israel.

RS: Okay. What is the benefit to having your research and development in Israel? Why have it here, not in America?

HS: Because in Israel, cannabis research is made easier because of the legislation. So we're licensed by the Ministry of Health, but in the U.S. it's much more difficult, right? Cannabis, and this is something I should have mentioned, many people -- there is a lot of prejudice around it. And that's a problem in the U.S. it's still a Schedule I, even though the World Health Organization, they're trying to push it to move it from Scheduled I to Schedule V. But it's really, really hard to do research in the U.S.

During my post-doc, I did it under the Center of Substance Abuse Research. So the University got the license. Many, many things have changed, right, since I was -- so I was a post-Doctoral follow-up between 2008 and 2012. But you see -- so there's many things that need to move forward. But I think it's going to be harder.

RS: So the benefit to having it in Israel, I understand is -- are you looking to distribute internationally, in America, the therapies that you're trying to develop?

HS: Well, okay. So Noam mentions, like an interesting point. He says that -- we're not restricted by Cannabis. It's not like, I am transferring Cannabis from Israel to the U.S., right? For that I need like - you know that for certain like synthetic analogs, I need an import license to bring them to Israel. Since we're looking into specimens, right, so specimens can be biopsies or even blood samples. So we can sell our knowledge, okay? Whether we can get real specimens from -- we may or may not. I don't know what's like -- what's involved in that, okay? But I can sell the knowledge and I can sell the data that I'm acquiring.

RS: Okay. Given your focus on the medical aspect of it, how many scientists do you have? I know that you have a PhD. Can you speak about the background of senior management and senior scientists? How many have PhDs? How much is that -- how much is the medical side driving the innovation?

HS: So currently like the team, we have four scientists.

HS: One of them is a senior scientist. She is a PhD candidate, okay, but she will -- once the university grants her PhD, she will be, so it's in a matter of time, takes time in Israel. And then three of them have Masters of Science, but they do bring extensive background from industry. They work with plants. They're all familiar with the molecular biology. My PhD scientist, Maya, she brings cancer research.

So in a sense, it's a combination. I think that we all complete one [an]other. I know receptor biology, she knows cancer, and they're masters when it comes to making each process much more efficient. So yes.

RS: And what do you -- what is your end goal? What is your end goal? Where do you think this ends up?

HS: First I would like to speak to -- so to be able to provide a diagnostic tool, which is approved. And then I have like other goals when it comes to research. So I think that -- this is the key feature that along the development process of the diagnostic tool and their predictive tools, we do keep research, like aside. So there are many, many interesting stuff that I'm working on. But again, I cannot reveal.

RS: Okay. Do you think that it becoming legally -- it becoming medically legal is going to help your research or the research is going to drive the legality?

HS: Well, this -- okay, this is really -- it's a tough question. I don't know, if you're familiar, there is actually a group, they're called Women Cancan.

HS: They're trying to promote Cannabis Research and women leading industry -- by women leading the Cannabis industry. I think this is not a transient phase. So and in Israel, medical Cannabis, there is legislation and Israel was one of the first to do it. And it's thanks to Prof. Raphael Mechoulam who did that. And this is why it's easy to do research in Israel.

Some people cannot be convinced, okay? They don't want to be convinced. Because they will always say it is a dangerous drug. If you look at the -- we get like this index, like it's -- like it's not an index, it's like guidelines by the Ministry of Health. Cannabis is classified as like -- say it's classified as Schedule I, it is classified as a dangerous drug in Israel. So I think that this is the main problem.

But I think it has to do with education, okay? So the more we educate people about using natural compound, and there is a shift towards the use of natural compounds, not just for Cannabis, for other compounds as well. And if we can educate them and prove, okay, that it is much safer than other drugs, synthetically derived drugs, I think this will help, but it's going to take time. And if you ask me it's going to take a few more years.

HS: Okay. And I don't see like this -- some people they think that there is a hype surrounding Cannabis. This is not transient, because I started working in it back in 2017. Now we are like 2019, it's 12 years. And online now…

RS: 2007 you started.

RS: No, I know, I'm not good at math. But I thought... Did it take you a long time to get on board with Cannabis? Or did the science convince you? Did the medicine convince you or were you already convinced?

HS: I think that like, you see, I'm -- some people say that I'm very open to new things. So it's like, if you asked my parents, they say, oh, no, okay? But now these days, my father said, like, when I have back pains, he said why won't you smoke something? And I said seriously, I can smoke next to you?

RS: And the medical innovation, do you think that's going to come in flowers, oils, products, things we don't -- we aren't even aware of yet?

HS: The medical innovation, if you'll ask me, will come with a specific formulation, which is aimed towards like, specific indication, like either like -- any disease, okay, specific formulation, which approved by [the] FDA, and basically saying this is okay to use it. I think this is innovation. But it's going to take -- this will take a long, long time.

RS: How long do you think it will take?

RS: And is that something you're also focused on? Are you doing your innovation regardless?

HS: First -- okay, we screen right and we generate data. But later on, we might be able to focus on a specific type of cancer, and then go with a specific formulation for that. You know GW (NASDAQ:GWPH) kind of like, they paved the way, when it comes to -- but they didn't run with the botanical. They went like with CBD as a new chemical entity.

RS: Is that a way of getting around the stigma?

HS: Yes, yes. How long is it going to take? I don't know. If you compare Cannabis like natural compounds to non-natural compounds, so basically bringing a drug to the market takes 15 years. Hopefully it will take less, but who knows.

RS: Awesome. Thank you very much. I appreciate it. Very interesting.