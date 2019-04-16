Quarterly Update (Q1 2019)

I especially feel that Alphabet/Google, Facebook and Apple are still undervalued.

No change in the portfolio for this quarter.

I looked at a few things over the last 3 months, but none of them excited me. For example: Record Plc, Eurofins Scientific (OTCPK:ERFSF) (OTC:ERRFY) and Be Think Solve Execute. I finally decided not to take any of the positions because I did not feel like I understand them enough.

I continue listening to Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholder meeting recordings which are now available on YouTube. I started with 1995 and am now listening to 2002. They are 4-5 hours long and I enjoy them immensely.

I feel that the portfolio has a significant runway still, even after a huge 18% run-up year to date. I especially feel that Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) are still undervalued.

I do not feel that strongly about Distribution Now. But, I do not have any use for the cash. This will be the first position to go if I find a good new position to add.

