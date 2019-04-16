Twitter's Volatility Is Your Friend - Leveraging Implied Volatility For Consistent Income

As the option life-cycle unfolds in high IV Rank environments and volatility decreases, the option time value implodes and the option decreases in value allowing profits to be realized earlier in the life-cycle without waiting until expiration.

Richpremiums can be paid out to option sellers with the expectation that volatilitywill revert to its mean. The option will decrease in value and expireworthless at expiration even if the underlying stock moves up, sideways or downwithout breaking through the strike price.

IV Rank is by far the most important concept and most critical variable when it comes to long-term successful options trading when used appropriately.

Twitter shares are volatile and likely not the most suitable for the risk adverse investor however leveraging Tesla’s volatility provides an edge.

Twitter (TWTR) shares are volatile and likely not suitable for the risk-averse investor. However leveraging Twitter's volatility to one’s advantage provides an edge when it comes to generating income while mitigating wild swings in the underlying security with a high probability of success.

Options can be a great strategy under any market condition as a standalone method or in conjunction with a long term portfolio to augment long term appreciation. Options trading can mitigate risk; provide consistent income and hedge against drastic market movements while maintaining cash on-hand.

Risk mitigation is particularly important given the wild swings in Twitter stock. Whether these volatile moments are due to the volatile technology sector, patience with restoring growth in the platform, user growth stagnating due to purging fake accounts, missed revenue targets or issue with Jack Dorsey running his other company PayPal (PYPL).

Regardless of these events, Twitter’s intrinsic volatility can be leveraged via options to profit in these highly volatile backdrops. Selling options premium can be performed with a high level of success because options are a bet on where the stock won’t go, not where it will go and collecting premium income throughout the process.

Here, I’ll walk through opportunistic scenarios where I have engaged in selling options on Tesla and the underlying framework behind high-probability options trading. Using implied volatility rank translates into high probability options trading to maximize option outcomes regardless of directionality, effectively maintaining a market neutral position.

Put Options Overview

Covered puts can be implemented as a means to leverage cash on hand to sell option contracts and collect premium income in the process. Contractually, this type of option selling gives the option buyer the right to sell you (the seller) shares at an agreed upon price by an agreed upon date in exchange for a premium (cash payment). An account cash reserve can be utilized for selling covered puts thus not purchasing the underlying security with the end goal of never being assigned shares and netting premium income in the process.

It’s important to bear in mind that covered puts shouldn’t be sold unless one wouldn’t mind being assigned shares in the underlying equity if the underlying moves opposite the option directionality and breaks through the option strike price. Restricting covered put selling to stocks with high implied volatility rank, liquidity and high probability of success (i.e., 1 standard deviation out of the money) will mitigate risk and decrease the likelihood of assignment in order to maintain liquidity and add to cash on hand (Figure 1).

The end goal is to capture premium income and maintain liquidity which is accomplished prior to the expiration of the contract via buy-to-close to accelerate the closure of the contract and capture realized gains.

Figure 1 - Workflow of selling options to collect premium income on a consistent basis while mitigating risk and circumventing drastic market moves

Simple Statistics - Probabilities Regardless of Directionally

Stocks by default are binary investments that either move higher or lower with a 50:50 probability moving in either direction. The broader market has moved in the negative and positive direction in equal occurrences and magnitudes over decades. This 50:50 probability is in contrast to options trading which can be skewed in one’s favor to place the probability of success in his favor. Markets and the stocks that comprise these markets behave in a normal pattern of distribution (bell-shaped curve, Figure 2). There’s no patterns or predictable cycles over the long-term hence there’s no advantage when it comes to stock picking.

Figure 2 – Normal distribution response of the S&P 500 returns and number of occurrences in each direction and magnitude of moves from 1950-2014. Each bar represents number of days the index has logged these returns

Leveraging Volatility As An Edge

The whole idea behind options trading is to sell options and collect premium income in a consistent and high-probability manner. Enabling your portfolio to appreciation steadily month after month without guessing which direction the market will move. The main key for options trading success is leveraging implied volatility and time premium decay to your advantage. Since options premium pricing is largely determined by implied volatility, it’s this implied volatility component, when used appropriately that provides options traders with a statistical edge over the long-term.

Implied volatility is the market’s prediction of how volatile the stock will be in the future or the expected volatility of a stock. Implied volatility has many implications and relationships that should be grasped.

The higher the IV, the wider the expected range of the underlying stock movement becomes As IV rises, the expectations of share price movement rise and demand for the options increase When IV increases, options increase in value When IV decreases, options decrease in value

Since option pricing is determined by IV, the option itself will rise and fall as IV or the expectation of volatility changes. IV largely determines whether or not options are relatively cheap or expensive. Historically, this predicted volatility always overestimates actual volatility and it’s this overestimation that can be exploited to the benefit to option sellers, providing that edge (Figure 1).

This is a powerful graph comparing IV to actual volatility over ~15 years for the Dow Jones. IV is in the blue trace and actual volatility is in the gold trace. Over the long term, we can see that IV is nearly always overestimated! The same pattern holds true for the S&P 500 and other markets such as gold and bonds.

Put simply, if the market predicted that a stock was going to move 50% in either direction, when looking back at the actual move, the stock may have only moved 40% in either direction. Put another way, at the beginning of a 30-day period IV is predicted for the equity's move over the course of the next month. However when looking back and comparing the actual volatility after that 30-day period it is nearly always lower thus IV is overestimated.

Thus stocks are less volatile than predicted! Therefore the value of options contracts are nearly always high relative to what the actual stock move reflects. This overestimation is where options traders can take advantage and sell overpriced options to maximize profits and probability of success over the long-term.

IV Rank

How can we use IV to our advantage in options trading? This is where IV Rank comes into play and how this is the most critical variable in options trading and its success over the long-term. IV Rank is a measure of current implied volatility against the historical implied volatility range (IV low – IV high) over a one-year period. Let’s say the IV range is 30-60 over the past year, thus the lowest IV value is 30 and the highest IV value is 60. We need to compare the current IV value to this range to understand how the current IV ranks in relation to its historical IV range. If the current IV value is 45, then this would equate to an IV Rank of 50% since it falls in middle of this range.

IV Rank = (current IV – 52-week IV low) / (52-week IV high – 52-week IV low)

IV Rank is used to determine when option pricing is relatively pricey or cheap compared to its historic implied volatility for a specific security. When IV Rank approaches a value of greater than 50 then option sellers can use this to their advantage to take in rich options premium with the expectation that this implied volatility will decrease. Any value above the 50 threshold is where the overestimation of actual volatility thrives and options sellers can take in rich premiums with the expectation that IV will fall thus the option itself will fall in value. This provides an opportunity to sell options with rich premiums and as IV falls, the option can expire worthless and/or the seller can buy-to-close to realize profits prior to expiration.

Rich premiums can be paid out to option sellers with the expectation that volatility will revert to its mean. Allowing the option to decrease in value and expire worthless at expiration even if the underlying stock moves up, sideways or down without breaking through the strike price in a high probability manner. Selling options in these high IV Rank situations serves as a two-fold benefit since time premium is always evaporating and IV will likely revert to its mean and fall. Even if the stock moves up, down or trades sideways without breaking through the strike, the option will be profitable as time and IV fall.

The high IV Rank provides rich premium and as the option life-cycle unfolds and this volatility decreases, the option time value implodes and the option decreases in value allowing profits to be realized earlier in the life-cycle without waiting until expiration of the contract. Leading to consistent income generation in a high-probability manner without guessing which way the stock will move.

Twitter: Bringing Everything Together

Using a high implied volatility stock that’s highly liquid with a high IV rank such as Twitter will be utilized as an example (Figure 3). Recently, Twitter was trading at $32 and using the probability calculator, Twitter only had a 15% probability of trading below $28 over the next month at just outside 1 standard deviation. An example of this calculator is shown for the current options pricing (Figure 4). Additionally, Twitter’s IV rank was 51 at the time of this trade, meaning that the stock was trading with an IV that was slightly higher than 50% of its IV range over the past 52-weeks, translating into rich option premium and propensity to revert to its IV mean. One month option contracts at a $28 strike price was paying out $0.67 per share or $67 per contract. The current payouts for later this month are shown as an example (Figure 5).

Figure 3 - Twitter’s IV Rank over the past 52 weeks in the gold trace with spikes in the months of April, July, October, December-February and April followed by sharp declines.

Figure 4 – Example of probability calculator for Twitter, highlighting 1 standard deviation out-of-the-money and only a ~15% probability of trading below the strike price at expiration

Figure 5 – Example of Twitter’s option chain highlighting the liquidity of Twitter options

Outcomes

If the shares move in your favor (in this case the shares appreciate in value or trade sideways) the put seller has optionality where he can buy-to-close the contract at a profit or allow the option to expire worthless. Time decay is on your side through the contract lifespan so every day that passes, the option seller will gain value due to time premium evaporating. If the shares trade positive, sideways or decrease (without breaking through the strike of $150) then option gains are in the seller’s favor. Twitter is a highly volatile stock so a good rule of thumb is to buy-to-close the contract early in its lifespan when profits are 50% or greater. Additionally, a wide array of options in different sectors with different expiration dates will ensure portfolio diversity and plenty of opportunities to take profits and re-purpose those funds (Table 8).

Ticker IV Rank Price Strike Type Sold Closed Premium Buy-to-Close Capture TWTR 55 $31.75 $26.00 Put 30-Jan 4-Feb $0.49 $0.22 56.1% TWTR 50 $34.25 $29.00 Put 5-Feb 25-Feb $0.57 $0.10 82.5% TWTR 51 $32.15 $28.00 Put 27-Mar 26-Apr $0.67 $0.27 60.4% KSS 54 $66.65 $60.00 Put 6-Feb 5-Mar $1.04 $0.05 95.2% TGT 60 $71.95 $66.00 Put 7-Feb 5-Mar $0.89 $0.01 98.9% AIG 60 $42.15 $38.00 Put 8-Feb 15-Feb $0.45 $0.10 77.5% CVS 52 $64.65 $59.50 Put 8-Feb 19-Feb $0.55 $0.10 81.8% WMT 72 $96.75 $91.50 Put 12-Feb 19-Feb $1.01 $0.10 90.1% GPS 74 $24.70 $21.50 Put 13-Feb 1-Mar $0.35 $0.02 94.3% LOW 53 $101.65 $95.00 Put 14-Feb 27-Feb $1.02 $0.05 95.1% BBY 67 $60.40 $54.00 Put 19-Feb 27-Feb $0.83 $0.05 94.0% KSS 60 $66.20 $59.00 Put 19-Feb 5-Mar $0.91 $0.10 89.0%

Table 1 – A subset of recent option contracts that I’ve sold and subsequently executed a buy-to-close to realize gains. Twitter contracts are listed in the first 3 rows and for all contracts, I accelerated the closure of these contracts with a buy-to-close.

Conclusion

IV Rank is by far the most important concept and most critical variable when it comes to long-term successful options trading. Since option pricing is determined by IV, the option itself will rise and fall as IV or the expectation of volatility changes. IV largely determines whether or not options are relatively cheap or expensive. Historically, this predicted volatility always overestimates actual volatility and it’s this overestimation that can be exploited to the benefit to option sellers, providing that edge. When IV Rank reaches a value of greater than 50 then option sellers can use this to their advantage to take in rich options premium with the expectation that this implied volatility will decrease. Any value above the 50 threshold is where the overestimation of actual volatility thrives and options sellers can take in rich premiums with the expectation that IV will fall thus the option itself will fall in value. This provides an opportunity to sell options with rich premiums and as IV falls, the option can expire worthless and/or the seller can buy-to-close to realize profits prior to expiration. As the option life-cycle unfolds and this volatility decreases, the option time value implodes and the option decreases in value allowing profits to be realized earlier in the life-cycle without waiting until expiration of the contract. Leading to consistent income generation in a high-probability manner without guessing which way the stock will move. Taken together, this translates into high probability options trading to maximize option outcomes regardless of directionality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: The author does not hold shares of any stocks mentioned but he does engage in option selling in any of the mentioned underlying stocks or ETFs. The author has no business relationship with any companies mentioned in this article. He is not a professional financial advisor or tax professional. This article reflects his own opinions. This article is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell any stock or ETF mentioned. Kiedrowski is an individual investor who analyzes investment strategies and disseminates analyses. Kiedrowski encourages all investors to conduct their own research and due diligence prior to investing. Please feel free to comment and provide feedback, the author values all responses. The author is the founder of www.stockoptionsdad.com where options are a bet on where stocks won’t go, not where they will. Where high probability options trading for consistent income and risk mitigation thrives in both bull and bear markets.