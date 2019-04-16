The Magnitude Of The Rally

Gains of 24% over this short of a horizon happen about once a decade on average and tend to cluster around turns in the business cycle.

Since the recent market low close on Christmas Eve, the S&P 500 (SPY) has rallied more than 550 points, a scintillating +23.6% price return. That strong rally occurred over just under four months in 76 trading sessions. I wanted to put the speed and ferocity of this rally into historical context. How often have market gains of this size occurred in periods this short? In what market environments did they occur? Are there any insights to be gleaned for what we might expect from here? Let's break these questions down.

Question 1: How often have market gains of this size occurred in periods this short?

Answer: Not very often. Since the S&P 500 went to its current five hundred constituent form in 1957, there have been 6 years that featured a market gain this strong and this rapid - 1975, 1997-1999, 2009, and the most recent period. Going back further in history and including the S&P 500's predecessor indices, there were a number of market gains this large during the highly volatile 1930s. While the Depression-era volatility led to large market swings, there was not a market gain this large over this short of a time period for 32 years between 1943 and 1975. This is a historically significant move. Below, I have depicted rolling 76-day returns in graphical form. The orange line is the magnitude of the current market rally to contrast with historical periods.

Question 2: In what market environments did these rapid gains occur?

In 1975, the S&P 500 returned 37%. This strong market gain came on the back of two very weak years - declines of 14% and 26% in 1973 and 1974, respectively. The collapse of the Bretton Woods Agreement that governed monetary management in the developed world, and the stagflationary environment spurred by the Arab oil embargo led to large stock market losses, setting up the bounce in 1975.

The years between 1997 and 1999 were generally very strong for stocks, with the S&P 500 rallying 33%, 28%, and 21%, respectively, in those three years. While tech-fueled gains moved the market higher, this period was not without volatility. The Asian financial crisis in 1997, the Russian default in 1998, and the Long Term Capital Management collapse in 1998 led these years to feature above-market volatility despite generally strong returns and expanding valuations.

The 2009 gain was off the market lows following the Global Financial Crisis. The couple months following the early March lows marked the strongest and quickest market rally in this whole dataset.

Question 3: Are there any insights to be gleaned for what we might expect from here?

The years 1975 and 2009 followed large scale stock market sell-offs amidst economic downturns. Years 1997 through 1999 were more late business cycle periods characterized by expanding market multiples amidst the run-up in tech stocks. The most recent environment has shades of both periods. While this market environment is not an early economic recovery like 1975 or 2009, it is following a sharp, albeit short-lived, market correction. It is more of a late cycle expansion like the late 1990s bull market than an early market economic recovery, however. The economic expansions in the 1990s and the current expansion are the longest on record.

Those years do have something in common. While all five of those years produced strong returns, each of those years was also characterized by above market volatility. In 2019, we are experiencing receding volatility across equities, credit, interest rates, and commodities. All of these years featuring strong and rapid market gains were at inflection points in the economic environment - either early cycle or late. In these years, markets were forced to quickly adjust to a change in expectations for the business cycle. We could very well look back at the 2018-2019 period and view it similarly.

Summary

This article is borne out of my own curiosity about the historical nature of the rapid market gains. Admittedly, this is an odd sample size - 76 trading days. The recent strong market gains followed a significant sell-off. While the rapid gains are uniquely robust, if you go back seven months to the September 20th market high, then the price return is actually negative. We have not seen gains this strong over roughly four months very often - six times in sixty years. With stocks gaining 10% per annum over this long study period, seven months of slightly negative returns is unusual too, albeit with far more precedence.

This could simply be a data mining exercise, but I believe that the business cycle transitions that have occurred during similarly sized stock market gains are an interesting observation. I believe that the above-market volatility, typically a feature of falling markets, in these historically strong previous periods is also quite interesting. This is certainly not early in the economic cycle (1975, 2009). The late cycle market gains of 1997-1999 led to market losses in 2000-2002.

In my 2019 outlook, written shortly after markets troughed in late December, I wrote that I was more constructive on equities, given compelling valuations. It is more difficult to be as bullish after the recent market run. Markets are trying to figure out whether the slowing economic data is temporal, and we should expect higher volatility as the market continues to reassess new information.

