Gold's Most Critical Month Since October

Gold investors are on edge as the yellow metal faces what appears to be its most critical month since last October when its bull market first began. An important marker of gold’s big-picture trend is being seriously tested right now, along with a temporary threat to gold’s safe-haven status. How gold reacts to this test in the coming days will largely determine its next major directional move. We’ll discuss this in today’s report as I make the case that while gold’s short-term trend is weak, the metal should survive the latest challenge to its longer-term recovery.

Gold prices have come under pressure lately as investors are hopeful that the U.S. and China will soon settle a trade dispute that has increased safe-haven demand for the yellow metal. An amicable resolution to the trade tariff war between both countries would further dent gold’s near-term appeal and would likely increase the demand for risk assets such as equities. For that reason, gold investors are understandably on pins and needles as the end of the U.S.-China trade talks nears.

Also limiting the demand for gold was recent data showing a rebound in China’s exports to a five-month high for the month of March. However, many China analysts maintain that the export rebound is the result of seasonal factors and not because of a strong improvement in global demand. Gold has obviously lost some of its near-term luster, but its underlying safety bid is likely to be still intact. It’s simply too early to assume the global economy has returned to a state of health and for this reason, investors aren’t in a rush to dump their gold holdings.

Nonetheless, the gold market isn’t without its challenges. As expected, gold has begun what is likely to be its most important challenge since late 2018. It was last October that gold’s turnaround began and by December, the gold price was back above its 120-day moving average. The 120-day MA is the trend line I consider to be the most important one for isolating gold’s dominant intermediate-term (3-9 month) trend. Experience has shown that as long as the gold price is above the rising 120-day MA, the gold market is generally safe in the hands of the bulls.

The following graph shows the progression of the June 2019 gold futures price since last October. As you can see, gold had a very close encounter with the 120-day MA (blue line) to start the week on Monday. After temporarily violating the 120-day on an intraday basis, gold managed to rally and closed above it to keep the trend line intact. However, the gold price hangs precariously above the 120-day MA and could easily be pushed below it by the sellers this week. The next few trading sessions will accordingly determine gold’s near-term fate.

Source: BigCharts

One of the key factors as to whether gold will survive the latest week with its intermediate-term uptrend intact is the U.S. dollar index. My favorite proxy for the greenback is the Invesco DB U.S. Dollar Index Bullish Fund (UUP). The dollar ETF is trending above its rising 50-day and 120-day moving averages, as shown in the graph below. This reflects the dollar’s forward momentum and serves as a serious obstacle to a sustained gold price rally. As I’ve emphasized in recent reports, we’ll likely need to see some significant weakness in the dollar before gold is ready to commence a renewed upward trend. This would entail UUP closing below its 50-day MA on a weekly basis, which would indicate at least some loss of the dollar’s intermediate-term forward momentum.

Source: BigCharts

Providing some measure of support for the continuation of gold’s longer-term recovery is the fact that there are still plenty of trouble spots for the global economy. Investors still have an incentive to hold gold in their portfolios as a safety hedge based on this observation, and this should also serve to limit gold liquidations in the coming weeks. Consider for instance the latest report from Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister, Luigi Di Maio, who said he has no intention of reversing the country’s economic path despite investors’ concerns over expanding debt and low growth. In the wake of this announcement, an official with the European Commission for Economic and Financial Affairs indicated that there could be more problems ahead for Italy.

There is also a concern among investors that global trade flows are the weakest they’ve been in five years. This is readily apparent in the following graph which shows the 3-month moving average in the volume of world trade on a yearly percentage basis. As you can see here, the CPB World Trade indicator (red line) recently fell into negative territory. According to the CPB World Trade Monitor, world trade momentum was negative (-1.8%) in the latest reporting period. Investors’ knowledge of these facts will likely keep the safety bid for gold intact in the coming months as fears over the strength of the global economy are still supported by empirical data.

Source: MarketWatch

Turning our attention to my favorite gold tracking vehicle, let’s take a look at the iShares Gold Trust (IAU). IAU’s latest attempt at establishing a buy signal earlier this month wasn’t confirmed and the gold ETF remains below its 15-day moving average on a closing basis as of Apr. 15. More importantly, IAU is still beneath the psychologically significant 50-day MA, which can be seen at the $12.50 level in the chart below. Until the bulls can muster the strength to push the gold ETF above this benchmark level, the near-term advantage will remain with the sellers. For now, I recommend that we remain in a cash position as we await the next confirmed immediate-term buy signal for IAU per the rules of my trading discipline.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, gold is facing a serious challenge to its intermediate-term rising trend and will likely continue to be pressured by the strong dollar this month. However, in view of the above mentioned uncertainties over the state of the euro zone and the global economy, gold’s safe-haven demand will likely remain intact. Consequently, the odds still favor gold’s longer-term recovery (which began last October) surviving the latest challenge. For now, however, we don’t yet have a renewed immediate-term buy signal for gold based on the rules of my trading discipline.

On a strategic note, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term long positions in gold based on the prevailing safe-haven demand factor discussed in this report. Short-term gold ETF traders, however, are still on the sidelines and should wait for the gold price to confirm its latest breakout before initiating new long positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.