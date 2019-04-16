Tesla's Autopilot: Their Most Lucrative Asset

Tesla (TSLA) is working on developing its autonomous driving system called Autopilot. The system has the potential to be incredibly lucrative as Tesla gains the ability to release a completely autonomous ride-hailing service, the Tesla Network, but other companies are working on their own systems as well. Waymo, a Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) owned subsidiary, currently seems to be leading the pack, but Cruise Automation, a General Motors (GM) subsidy is close on their heels with Tesla. Lyft (LYFT), Uber (UBER), and Didi Chuxing (DIDI), the three most established global ride-hailing services, are working on their autonomous vehicle development as well, but are lagging behind their new competitors. This article will break down which company is likely to be the first to offer their service, the lucrativity of offering such a service, and what this will mean for Tesla's future financials.

Autonomous Development

Tesla's current Autopilot system relies on eight cameras, twelve ultrasonic sensors, a radar, a powerful computer chip, and a lot of software development. The eight cameras allow of a full 360-degree view of surroundings without a bulky top-mounted camera setup. The radar measures the distance and speed of objects ahead and can see through precipitation, fog, dust, and vehicles ahead. Tesla has also created their own computer chip, which Musk said (17:20-17:39) is a 2,000% improvement over the previous chip that Nvidia (NVDA) supplied Tesla with. With more processing power, the chips will be able to handle more data and make faster decisions, making the software safer and more precise. While Tesla had to previously bend pixels and reduce frame rates, they are now able to allow the cameras and sensors to operate at full power. Elon Musk recently tweeted about the greater processing power of their Full Self-Driving Computer, stating the chip is required to work at 5% of its compute load, or "10% with full fail-over redundancy." Musk later went on to say that the previous chip, supplied by Nvidia, is currently working with an ~80% compute load, even with the bent pixels and reduced frame rates. The Tesla chip team was headed by Peter Bannon, currently vice president of engineering at Tesla, who had almost eight previous years of experience at Apple (AAPL) developing their A5-A9 computer chips. The new chips are not only more powerful and specialized for Tesla's Autopilot, but costs even less than the previous Nvidia chips.

Many manufacturers have chosen to use LiDAR with radar, due to the added advantage of being able to generate incredibly precise three-dimensional shapes and the ability to determine the direction of movement. LiDAR can determine hand gestures or signals, as well as determine which way someone is walking, all things radar alone can't do. The images the LiDAR produces is also significantly more sophisticated and detailed than those that are produced by radar. Waymo relies on LiDAR, along with Cruise Automation, Lyft, Uber, and Didi Chuxing to operate their self-driving vehicles.

Although LiDAR does have many clear advantages, the system is far from perfect. LiDAR operates through a series of spinning mirrors and lasers, a system that is prone to damage and regular tune-ups. Just one small displacement of the equipment within a LiDAR system requires repair, forcing constant diagnostic tests of the LiDAR system. Radar is also more friendly with power consumption, allowing for longer ranges on electric vehicles (EVs) and is less taxing on a car battery. LiDAR systems are also incredibly expensive, Waymo was able to bring the cost of their top-of-the-line LiDAR system down 90%, according to Waymo CEO John Krafcik, from $75,000, previously the industry standard. This is good news for Waymo, but not for other autonomous car manufacturers, since Waymo does not plan to sell their system to any potential competitors. By avoiding LiDAR, Tesla is able to greatly reduce the cost of their autonomous system. LiDAR is also been more susceptible to malicious input and may cause the vehicle to make a mistake as a result. As a car manufacturer, Tesla is also concerned about the aesthetics of their cars, and LiDAR systems are incredibly bulky. The system also reduces the efficiency of the vehicles, making it significantly less aerodynamic. Take note of the images below, all excess mass on the cars is from the LiDAR system. Perhaps the most important drawback of LiDAR is their inability to navigate through precipitation, dust, or fog.

LiDAR isn't all that is setting companies apart in their Autonomous driving endeavors, though it is a major difference. I previously mentioned Tesla's self-made computer chip, but Waymo relies on Intel, along with Cruise Automation to provide their chips for them. Although this isn't a huge deal, the chips Tesla is now manufacturing are more powerful and keeps the cost of autonomous driving down by manufacturing in-house. However, a much larger difference is how Tesla and Waymo collect their data. Waymo has over five billion miles driven by its fleet, but all in simulations. Their real-world miles total just ten million. Ten million is a large number for autonomous vehicles, the largest by far, but Tesla has collected the most data, with over ten billion miles of total driving data and over one billion miles driven on Autopilot. Later on in the article, I will discuss the importance of this differentiation a bit more.

The real question here is if Tesla will truly be able to develop a fully autonomous vehicle without using LiDAR. If they are not able to do so, the company's future looks quite bleak and, in my opinion, could likely fail. However, this is quite unlikely as Tesla continues to prove the effectiveness of just radar, cameras, and ultrasonics with its Autopilot system. Perhaps the most damning piece of evidence for the reliability of a system without LiDAR is its success with other companies as well. No other company is using it as their primary sensor, but when there are poor conditions, LiDAR is rendered useless and the cars rely on their radar as the primary sensor. If radar isn't safe enough to be used without LiDAR, then no company will be successful because precipitation is quite common, as is dust in China. Radar has been proven to be adequate at detecting objects in enough detail for autonomous vehicles and continues to become safer as the technology is improved. As Tesla continues to develop their autonomous software around radar, they collect more data on how to improve their system and create a safe vehicle in all conditions - with radar at the heart.

First to Market

Each developer is working to become the first federally approved company to offer an autonomous ride-hailing service, this section will break down who will win. Waymo has already received permission to operate a fully driverless fleet in a small area in California, technically making it the first to the market. However, keep in mind that this is just a small area in California that Waymo has done the majority of its testing in, making it incredibly familiar with the area. Waymo is quite far ahead of all of its competitors with driving reliability, requiring just one intervention every 11,018 miles in 2018, doubling its effectiveness over the prior year. No other company came close, with Cruise Automation coming in second with one intervention every 5,205 miles, up from 1,256 last year. Tesla was not included in the survey as they do not test full self-driving: Autopilot is a driving assist feature. Unfortunately, recent reports claim that Cruise Automation is having trouble with determining whether or not an object is in motion, causing delays in the program. The exponential growth that both companies showed in their autonomous driving capabilities is likely to be continued as data continues to come in at a faster rate and engineers in both programs work to refine their hardware and software. I believe that by the end of 2020, Cruise Automation will be fully capable of autonomous driving - Waymo already is, although still limited with speed and routes.

Musk has predicted (7:48-11:31) that they would be able to create a fully "feature complete" autonomous Tesla by the end of 2019, and be able to allow the driver to "fall asleep," both pending regulatory approval by the end of 2020. Musk's confidence on a feature complete autonomous vehicle by 2019 was quite high, as he iterated this point three separate times throughout the podcast and stated that he was "100% certain of this." and that this is "not a question mark." Tesla, and Musk, in particular, has been notoriously poor at delivering on their timelines, so why should this prediction carry any weight? Elon Musk seems to have learned his lesson on over-promising in the past, primarily with the Model 3 production hell. The first Model 3s arrived in China ahead of schedule, and a more conservative beginning date and ramp of production was announced for the Model Y. Tesla has also rolled out a few large Autopilot updates and is continuing its advancements with the software. As a result, the likelihood of full self-driving capabilities by the end of 2020 seems quite likely, the same year as Cruise Automation, and almost two years after Waymo.

Lyft and Uber are the current leaders as ride-hailing service providers in the US. Both have established a strong brand in the sector and are working on creating autonomous taxis as well. However, both are lagging behind their competitors. Uber was making good progress, until in March 2018 one of their vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian. Immediately after the accident, all tests were halted and were only resumed in December 2018. However, their tests have been reduced to strictly day time, with no precipitation or speeds exceeding 25 MPH. When trying to regain approval to test their vehicles, Uber's cars repeatedly failed tests and had a reaction time 20% slower than a human. Their two cars that they will resume testing with, a dramatic downgrade from the previous 200, will be following these strict guidelines until Uber can obtain the necessary approval to continue ramping up its testing. As a result, I find it incredibly unlikely that Uber will be able to even have the capability of full autonomy by the end of 2021, and is likely looking at a date closer to 2023 or 2024 for full autonomous capabilities, even before regulatory approval.

Lyft is ahead of Uber, but not with its own vehicles. Lyft uses 20 of Aptiv's (APTV) 75 autonomous vehicles in Las Vegas to take passengers to and from their destination, with an employee in the front taking notes and ready to intervene. Using its partner, Aptiv, Lyft may be ready to bring full autonomy by the end of 2020, or the beginning of 2021. With its own development, Lyft is very far behind as it previously planned to just partner with other companies, such as Aptiv, to provide its autonomous driving. In July 2017, Lyft announced plans of its own to create autonomous vehicles, almost a decade after Waymo was formed. Although the crew around Lyft's self-driving is growing fast, with acquisitions, and the hiring of more employees, they started much after their competition, putting them behind in the race to autonomous vehicles. As a result, I anticipate that Lyft will be able to reach full autonomy themselves by the end of 2023. They're growing fast and successfully; the acquisition of Blue Vision Labs is also likely a great advantage to their rapid development of autonomous vehicles. Didi Chuxing will likely find success towards the middle of 2020 with the capability to operate an autonomous vehicle. Their CEO Cheng Wei believes that their capabilities for full autonomy will be ready by mid 2019, though the prediction seems a bit bullish based on their current approvals and capabilities.

The greatest obstacle that these companies will face, is gaining regulatory approval, an idea that I alluded to earlier. As it stands right now, Waymo is likely the first company to be able to create a fully self-driving vehicle, but that doesn't mean they will be first to be approved to use it. Currently, Tesla seems to be in the best suited to make their case for a federally approved autonomous vehicle. As discussed earlier, the conditions in which LiDAR does not work, specifically precipitation, are quite common, meaning that radar is often the main source of data for an autonomous vehicle. This provides an advantage for Tesla's approval as they have built their entire autonomous vehicle software around radar and therefore have spent more time developing their radar applications and abilities. Because of this, their vehicle's safety will not decrease depending on the weather. Since they have been working on developing their Autopilot hardware with radar as the primary sensor, they have spent the most time working to create a safe radar system, a factor that may be appealing to government regulators.

Tesla's vast amount of real-world data includes data that no other company has, or is able to obtain. This includes navigating the California wildfires' smoke and road obstructions, hurricanes on the southeast coast, and blizzards in the north. To navigate each of the previous conditions, LiDAR would fail and the autonomous vehicles would need to rely on their radar. Tesla is also the only automotive company releasing their vehicles with the capability to collect detailed driving data. So, although General Motors has more vehicles on the road, none, except those driven by Cruise Automation, are collecting data and can contribute to the development of autonomous software. Cruise Automation only reported 450,000 miles in 2018, after no miles the previous year, and have not released an official statement on their number of miles logged in simulations. The miles that Uber and Lyft have racked up with their 750,000 and 1.4 million drivers respectively, again, have not been documented as Tesla's have. Musk estimated (16:11-16:23) that Tesla has 99% of all real-world data, an unrivaled lead. Even without Autopilot engaged, Tesla uses their cars to teach their software how to drive; every time a Tesla vehicle navigates an intersection, it teaches the software how a regular person would do it. Tesla's cars are taught by people driving their cars as they normally would, an advantage that other companies can't get. Tesla's miles on autopilot will also grow exponentially, as shown by an MIT research paper, further proving the system's capabilities. With the unrivaled amount of data with Autopilot engaged, Musk believes that proving to regulators the vast safety improvement Autopilot provides will be a much easier task. Musk discussed (20:08-2018) that it is, without a doubt, unsafe to drive without Autopilot on, and that they will be able to show this information to regulators. Waymo, received permission to test their fleet in their small California suburb because they knew the area well - they had the most real-world data in the area. There's no other difference between any other area and Mountain View besides the amount of real-world data, further proving the importance of real-world data towards gaining regulatory approval. Even after Tesla's first fatal crash with Autopilot engaged, Musk agreed with podcast host and Ark Invest CEO, Cathie Wood, (20:23-20:38) that the regulators defended Tesla and put the fault with the driver and not the Autopilot system. But interventions on Autopilot also teach the system, according to Musk (13:30-14:37), by allowing Tesla to fix issues that may have caused the intervention and further improve the realism of their autonomous driving.

So, even though Waymo will have obtained the capability of full self-driving almost two full years before Tesla, it will likely gain regulatory approval only a year before Tesla. In mid 2021, Waymo will receive its approval for full autonomy in the United States, while Tesla will likely receive it around the middle of 2022. Waymo will also have the added disadvantage of being the first company to seek national approval for an autonomous ride-hailing fleet, meaning they will be forced to take on the brunt of legal battles and forge the path for others to follow for regulatory approval. Cruise Automation may not receive regulatory approval until mid 2023 due to their lack of real-world data. Uber may not be approved until 2027, due to their low number of real-world miles and previous history striking and killing a pedestrian. They will likely be forced to prove how their company has fixed this issue and be held to a bit of a higher standard than the other companies. Lyft, with Aptiv, will likely get approval at the same time as Cruise Automation, mid 2023 and with their own fleet approval will be received in early 2026. Didi Chuxing will likely receive regulatory approval early in 2024, due in part to hostility between China and America and concerns with safety around companies like Huawei (SHE: 002502).

China will also be a large contributor to the growing ride-hailing market as their monstrous cities continue to grow. China also suffers from heavy pollution in many of their major cities, and while smog is dangerous as a pollutant, it will also hinder LiDAR, especially on particularly bad days. As a result, Tesla may have more ease gaining regulatory approval in China due to its further development of radar as the vehicle's primary sensor. Tesla also has good relations with the government, having received lots of support with their recent Gigafactory construction and becoming the first foreign automotive manufacturer to be permitted to produce in China without a local partner. Musk also stated that he expects China to be on par with America for automation regulations as they strive to stay ahead in the technological world and finds their regulators to be quite reasonable. On the opposite end, Google has quite a poor relationship with China, to the point where Google Maps and Google Play are both blocked in the country. This is an issue for the company, which will likely rely on its own mapping software and in general as Google software is not traditionally welcomed in the country. As a result, Google may be forced to first win a legal battle for its maps, and then focus on approval. This will take a long time for the company, much longer than in America if it is even ever completed. Due to this, China may not certify Waymo until, at best, the end of 2023, while Tesla may receive approval at the end of 2022. I do expect Didi Chuxing to be the first to receive approval in China, at the beginning of 2022. Uber, Lyft, and Cruise Automation will likely see a similar timeline to America, though pushed back half a year to a full year. In Europe, I don't believe any one company has an innate advantage for approval, though Musk seems to think (11:57-12:15) that gaining regulatory approval might be a bit tougher because "Europe is a little conservative in this regard." Therefore, each company will likely see a delay of one and a half, to two years from their first national approval.

While the obvious benefit of becoming the first provider in the market is being able to realize the revenue and profits quicker, it also helps build brand recognition and future market domination. The sooner a company is able to penetrate a market, the greater their overall success will be in that market, a concept demonstrated in the ride-hailing market with Uber and Lyft. While Uber controls 69.2% of the American ride-hailing market, Lyft controls just 28.4%, according to Second Measure. Uber began its operations in March of 2009, while Lyft opened in June 2012, three years later. Those three years caused quite a spread in market share, proving the importance of becoming an early adopter in the market. The only real threat posed to Tesla, and other companies, to dramatically alter their developmental timeline, is a fatal accident, similar to Uber. However, for all companies involved, this is quite unlikely due to the strict guidelines around putting an autonomous vehicle on the road and their continued success.

Market Potential

With all the new competition entering the ride-hailing market, there is concern around whether there is enough room for everyone. A Goldman Sachs report predicts that the global market will reach $285 billion by 2030; after 2018 the market was valued at $59.6 billion. The rapid growth of the market creates room for the incoming competitors wishing to control a large stake of the market. Although Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Lyft are all established players, this doesn't guarantee them a successful future. Autonomous fleets will allow for lower ride-hailing prices that cannot be matched by those not utilizing an autonomous fleet. The autonomous fleets will also be safer than current ride-hailing fleets, another feature that may appeal to consumers. This forces companies to be successful in their autonomous endeavors or lose their market share. The autonomous ride-hailing market is a completely different market than the traditional ride-hailing market, and those who can come first will be able to reap the rewards of their success.

Currently, Uber controls about 45% of the global ride-hailing market and Didi Chuxing makes up about 35% of the global market (author calculations with data provided by statista). Between the two of them, they have essentially cornered the current ride-hailing market in their respective areas, Uber in America and Europe and Didi Chuxing in China. However, the rising competitors in the ride-hailing market, with their autonomous vehicles, are looking to take large portions of the existing market. Firstly, as the market is expected to balloon to almost five times what it is currently by 2030, there are many new customers to be divided among the new major players. Due to when each company gains regulatory approval, their size, brand recognition, region, and cost, each company will have varying degrees of success in their entrance to the new market. Uber, Didi Chuxing, and Lyft will only see a decrease in their market share due to the rapidly growing competition and larger market as a whole.

Lyft currently commands 7% of the global market share (author calculations with data provided by statista), but their position may come down to around 5% by 2030. It is important to note that even as their market share decreases, Lyft will be maintaining revenue growth as the market grows as well. Lyft will be bringing their autonomous vehicles to the market a bit later, a major contributing factor to their lower market share. As mentioned earlier, time is of the essence for the release of autonomous ride-hailing fleets. Uber should see a drastic market share reduction to around 6%. With their very delayed autonomous vehicle deployment, the only thing able to keep Uber at 6% will be their brand recognition and current reach. Regardless, this drastic reduction of their market share will result in lower revenue than they currently have, even as the market grows. The primary driving forces behind their dramatically reduced market share will be their inability to compete with pricing, as autonomous vehicles can charge less for a ride, the distrust of their autonomous system, and their release is increasingly delayed.

Didi Chuxing will be able to maintain a high market share of about 27%, also maintaining revenue growth through 2030. Didi Chuxing will maintain a strong grasp on the Chinese market with their timely release of their self-driving vehicles and the support of their native government. Didi Chuxing will not feel much pressure from western competitors entering the market, allowing them to maintain their top spot in China with ease. Although they are trying to enter the western market, I do not believe they will see much success as the more popular American brand names will likely be the top choice of American consumers. Waymo should see great success in America as it begins offering its services to the public. As the first to offer their autonomous ride-hailing service, Waymo will receive a lot of attention and customers wanting to see the product for themselves. Waymo is also a subsidy of Google, a highly trusted brand in America, which will further contribute to its success in America. Because of this, their customer retention should remain high after they make their national debut and should be able to continue to add to their customer base. Even though they will see great success in America, the heightened competition will give them a global market share of 22%.

Tesla should also see early success due to the attention the company will receive upon its release of the Tesla Network. Similarly to why it will receive regulatory approval before Waymo in China, Tesla's reputation in China is quite positive and it will allow for it cut into a portion of Didi Chuxing's customers and promote its global market share to 29%. Although Didi Chuxing will still be the dominant company in China, Tesla will still be able to secure a smaller, but meaningful, portion of the Chinese market. On their third quarter earnings call, Elon Musk described a service, the Tesla Network, similar to Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb (AIRB). Consumers will be able to ride-share, as they can share a residence through Airbnb, and Tesla owners can register their vehicles to be called upon to serve as ride-hailing vehicles, just as they can with Uber and Lyft. In terms of global reach, Tesla will be the most dominant company of all, even as Didi Chuxing captures the majority in China. General Motors will be the least successful of the new ride-hailing providers, cornering only 9% of the market. Their lower-profile on the self-driving scene will create less exposure for them, and their less timely release will also cut into their customer reach.

Although General Motors may have a lower market share than Waymo or Didi Chuxing, it will be able to generate more revenue from its autonomous driving than either company can. Both Tesla and General Motors are also car manufacturers and will be selling their autonomous vehicles to consumers as well as using them for their ride-hailing services. For Tesla, who recently announced that all new Tesla's will be sold with Autopilot as a standard feature, the market for autonomous vehicles is of even more significance. An IHS report predicts that autonomous vehicles will sell 33 million units annually in 2040, representing 26% of the entire market. The adoption of autonomous vehicles is expected to be driven by America while Europe and China lag behind, again playing towards both Tesla and General Motors' advantage as both are American companies. However, China is expected to pass both America and Europe as autonomous vehicles become more common, due to the sheer size of the country. With their Shanghai Gigafactory, Tesla will be able to produce in China; General Motors will be able to produce locally as well with its four Chinese factories. Tesla is also able to keep the cost of full self-driving to below $5,000 for their consumers, less than the cost of Waymo's revolutionary cheap LiDAR system alone, and Cruise Automation is using five separate LiDAR sensors. The cost of the system itself is likely below $3,000, as all hardware necessary for the system is included in all Tesla vehicles for under $3,000. This will force the cost of a fully autonomous car from General Motors to be much higher than what Tesla is providing theirs for. By keeping their autonomy cheap, significantly cheaper than General Motors, Tesla will be able to reach a much larger customer base. Tesla will also be able to keep their vehicles looking sleek by avoiding LiDAR, a factor that may appeal to many more potential buyers as well. Additionally, with the unique ability for Tesla owners to make some money on the side through the Tesla Network, demand should surge even further. Both companies, especially Tesla, will have high demand for their autonomous vehicles as the two primary automotive manufacturers making autonomous vehicles.

Even if Tesla's regulatory approval, or autonomous development, is very delayed, and they don't receive regulatory approval in the US until the middle of 2025, and in China until 2026, I believe that their market share by 2030 should be 12%. Their ability to compete in China will boost their global market share quite a bit, but their overall size will be their greatest weapon. Waymo is currently working to expand their fleet from 600 to 80,000. This would give them the largest fleet of any autonomous driving provider by far, except for Tesla. Tesla already has a fleet of over 500,000, delivered over 90,000 cars in Q4 of 2018, and around 60,000 in Q1 of 2019, the lower number of deliveries was attributed to the higher number of vehicles in transit as Tesla began to enter new markets with the Model 3. By 2030, there will be millions of Tesla vehicles around the world as new vehicles are introduced, and production rates continue to improve. While other companies will need to raise a lot of capital to start their autonomous fleets, Tesla will not be constrained by capital as they begin the Tesla Network and rapidly expand their autonomous fleet. Tesla's fleet size is a key factor in their 29% market share but will allow the brand to maintain relevance in case of a highly delayed autonomous rollout.

Resulting Valuation

For autonomous ride-hailing companies as a whole, margins will be their greatest contributions. Currently, according to the company, Uber drivers make around 75% to 80% of the revenue earned on a drive. By eliminating a driver, companies will be able to eliminate the largest cost of goods sold for a traditional ride-hailing service and operate with incredibly high margins. Both Tesla and General Motors will also have the added advantage of the lower cost of maintaining their vehicles, EVs don't require gas or many of the tune-ups required for internal combustion engines, though Cruise Automation will need to run periodic LiDAR diagnostic tests and tune-ups. Tesla and General Motors will also have the added advantage of manufacturing their own vehicles, further reducing their Cost Of Goods Sold (COGS).

Tesla will be able to generate even more profits off of their vehicles after they have already sold them. This is made possible by the Tesla Network, the ride-hailing service will be provided for by vehicles that have already been sold to consumers. This is perhaps the greatest advantage of the Tesla Network but coupled with the fact that Tesla will not require any increase of CapEx create their autonomous fleet, the Tesla Network becomes even more profitable. Since the cars used in their ride-hailing service will be the vehicles of Tesla customers, Tesla itself is operating with almost no COGS. Musk said, on the Q3 earnings call, that Tesla will likely take 30% of revenue generated by the cars registered on their Tesla Network. Tesla did say, however, that they will supplement the Tesla Network with some vehicles that had previously been available for lessening, though the vast majority will still be made up by customers' cars. With a market share of 29% and 30% of revenue from the Tesla Network, Tesla will generate an annual EBITDA of $24.795 billion in 2030; even on the delayed timeline margins of 12%, Tesla will be bringing an annual EBITDA of $10.26 billion in 2030 (author calculations with above Goldman Sachs report).

Many investors are currently worried about a serious demand shortage of the Model 3, especially after the Model Y was recently unveiled. Regardless of whether or not a demand shortage is currently an issue for Tesla and its Model 3, the ability to sell their vehicles as fully autonomous will be a large boost for Tesla and its future profitability. Tesla's only constraint for selling their vehicles after they reach full autonomy will be their current production capability projections - about one and a half million vehicles in 2021 and three million in 2023 (as stated on the Ark Invest podcast). The current average Model 3 buy price is $59,300, though this is not an accurate representation of the future because the $35,000 variant was not yet available for sale. Because of this, the average buy price will likely be around $40,000 with margins of 25% (as targeted by Tesla); the Model Y will likely see an average buy price of $45,000 (proportionate to Model 3) with a similar margin. While Model S will average around $92,000 and Model X will average around $96,000, with around 35% margins (margins will improve with battery tech and production improvements). Applying current delivery ratios and one million cars produced annually, this would create an EBITDA of $12.375 billion annually (author calculations with above information).

Ark Invest initiated their famous bull price target of $4,000 per share in the next five years in late August of last year through an open letter to Elon Musk. While I do not share the same extreme bullish prediction, I do believe in a large upside for Tesla's future valuation. A portion Tesla's current value is supported by the prospect of Tesla's advancements as a tech company, self-driving included, which will detract from some of the upside, but nonetheless, Tesla should see strong growth moving forward. As an automotive company with demand and profitability concerns, the arrival of full self-driving will help alleviate these concerns with the Tesla Network and the appeal of an autonomous vehicle.

