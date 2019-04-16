Why Computex Is A Positive Catalyst For AMD's Stock

2019 Computex is scheduled for May 28-June 1. AMD (AMD) CEO Lisa Su will give the keynote address. This appearance could potentially give a spark for the stock, sending it higher. If AMD announces a number of product refreshes, the technical lead over Intel (INTC) could accelerate unit sales growth for the rest of 2019.

The technology community widely expects AMD will announce a slew of new products at Computex. Given Su's topic is "The Next Generation of High- Performance Computing," expect news on the uptake of EPYC from customers. Already, appeal for 7nm EPYC and 7nm datacenter GPUs is gaining steam. Amazon.com (AMZN) increased the number of M5ad and R5ad Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) instances around two weeks ago. These systems offer low latency local NVMe storage and high-performance solutions.

IT customers would be hard-pressed to pick an Intel-powered cloud solution over that powered by AMD. M5ad instances have up to 96 vCPUs, 3.6 TB of NVMe storage, and up to 768 GB of memory. Those are incredible specifications. From a business point of view, customers buying an AMD solution over Intel would save money and get more performance per dollar spent.

In the Intel world, the chip giant delayed 10nm and faces supply shortages. Although the unintended consequence of higher prices helped Intel sustain profit margin, the positive impact will not last as AMD moves forward with its enterprise solutions.

Ryzen 3rd Generation

Ryzen's 2nd generation launch propelled AMD chip sales to double that of Intel sales. If AMD announces the 3rd generation chip, it will bring the 7nm Zen process to the mainstream chips for the very first time. Conversely, Intel's next HEDT release will still be on the 14nm process.

Once announced at Computex, expect general availability for the chip in the third calendar quarter or toward the end of the year at the latest. In the meantime, AMD may continue to enjoy strong sales of the 2nd generation Ryzen chip.

Navi Graphics Card Release

Radeon 7's unexpected announcement helped drive AMD's share price from $17 this past January to a high of $30 earlier this month. And while Radeon 7 targets the high-end market, AMD still had no answer to Nvidia's (NVDA) mid-range GTX 1660 Ti announcement. That could change with Navi.

Below: Nvidia, AMD, enjoy rally.

Data by YCharts

Navi GPUs could cost just $150 to $250 and may follow with higher-end specifications in 2020. Importantly, AMD needs the Navi launch because Vega 56 and 64 GPUs are lagging behind Nvidia's refreshed Turing cards. RX 580 and RX 590 may potentially compete with Nvidia's GTX 1660. Still, the former consumes far too much power, so consumers will opt for Nvidia over AMD.

Valuation

Markets tend to value the potential revenue from AMD's upcoming product refresh. Wall Street analysts are collectively waiting for the announcement before committing to a higher share price target. Of the 21 analysts covering AMD stock, the average price target is $26.35. This implies the stock, at $27.85, has a downside of 5.4%.

Your Takeaway

AMD is enjoying a sustained, upward trend. Its upcoming earnings report some time at the end of the month may add volatility to the share price. Still, the company continues to push its technology forward in the server and desktop GPU and CPU space. Chances are good that the stock will trade into the $30 range and above through the course of the year as it rolls out new products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.