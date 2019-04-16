Do You Buy BRT Apartments And Its 5.7%-Yielding Dividend?

The REIT should be able to continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets.

Investment Thesis

BRT Apartments (BRT) owns a portfolio of diversified residential properties in the Southeastern region of the United States. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends, and strong market fundamentals in its major markets. The company also has a list of development properties that should increase its total units by about 8%. The company’s shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers. BRT appears to be a good investment choice for investors seeking a stable dividend income.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments

In 2018, BRT saw its adjusted funds from operations grew to $0.97 per share. This was an increase of 10% from 2017’s AFFO of $0.88 per share. The growth was primarily due to occupancy rate improvement and average rental rate increases. As can be seen from the chart below, its AFFO per share has increased by over 10% in each of the past 2 years.

2018 2017 2016 Adjusted Funds from Operations per share $0.97 $0.88 $0.78

Source: Created by author

Reasons why we like BRT Apartments and its portfolio

Diversified portfolio of properties located in Sunbelt region

BRT has a portfolio of 34 properties located in the Southeastern part of the United States (see map below). We like BRT’s focus in these markets as these markets have much higher population growth and employment growth rates than the national average. In fact, Texas, South Carolina, and Florida are among the 10 highest population growth states in the United States in 2017 and 2018. This above average population growth rate should continue to support healthy demand in BRT’s major markets.

Source: January 2019 Presentation

Favorable demographic trend

In the United States, homeownership rate has been on a declining trend since 2005 (see chart below). PwC, a research organization, believes that this has to do with many people, whether retired or millennial, who prefer to live in “high-end, highly amenitized, connected, urban-chic communities.”

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

This is exactly what the chart below shows. As can be seen from the chart, the percentage of young people aged 20~34 years old who prefer to rent than own is expected to reach over 68% by 2020. We believe BRT’s focus in major markets with strong job and population growth rates will benefit greatly from this new demographic trend in the United States.

Source: Camden Properties November 2018 Presentation

Situated in markets with good opportunities

In PwC’s recently published report on the prospect of 2019 real estate markets in the United States and Canada, PwC surveyed different real estate developers on the prospect of major cities/markets in the United States and ranked them by investor prospect in 2019. As can be seen from the table below, except for Daytona Beach and St. Louis, BRT’s major markets (highlighted in the table below) are among the top markets in the list.

Source: Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2019

Several development projects should reach occupancy stabilization in 2019

Below is a table that shows BRT’s current development projects. As can be seen from the table, there are currently two development projects. Its building in Columbia, SC has reached 36% occupancy as of January 22, 2019. Its first building in its Nashville, TN project will have tenants move in beginning in Q1 2019. These two projects will add a total of 740 units to its portfolio of 9,294 units. This means that its portfolio of units will grow by about 8%. This should contribute to its revenue favorably in 2019 and beyond.

Source: January 2019 Presentation

Attractive Valuation

Share price of BRT has risen by about 22% since the beginning of the year. The REIT is currently trading at a price to 2018 AFFO ratio of 14.4x. This is significantly below the 24x average of its U.S. peers. Hence, we think BRT’s shares are undervalued.

Attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend

BRT currently offers a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share. This is equivalent to an annual dividend of $0.80 per share. As can be seen from the chart below, BRT started paying a dividend in early 2018. Its current dividend yield of 5.7% is attractive.

Data by YCharts

Risks And Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Although people always need to find a place to live, it will be challenging for BRT to raise rental rates in an economic downturn. This is because layoffs will likely result in lower demand for apartment rentals.

Elevated supply risk

Favorable long-term demographic tailwind and demand for apartments has resulted in elevated supply in many markets in the U.S. If these markets are not able to absorb the new supply (e.g. lower demand as a result of a recession), it may become challenging for BRT to raise its rental rate and continue to enjoy good revenue growth.

Investor Takeaway

BRT Apartments should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends in its major markets. Its shares are currently trading at a discount to its peers and has an attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend. We believe it is a good investment choice for dividend income investors with a long-term investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.