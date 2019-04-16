Green Organic Dutchman: Finally, Some Revenue But Not Really

The company is now testing products with 200 customers but mass production won't be ready in the face of delays at both of its Hamilton and Valleyfield facilities.

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) is a stock that we have covered extensively in the past. One of the key questions is when will the company will achieve its first commercial sales. Despite reporting its first-ever revenue of $1.8 million from an acquisition it did in the EU, the company remains in the trial stage with its initial product testing. We will analyze its latest quarter and discuss why we think the stock has a limited number of catalysts in the near-term.

(All amounts in C$)

2018 Q4 Review

On March 19, TGOD reported its full-year results for 2018. One of the most watched milestones for TGOD is when would it achieve its first commercial sales of cannabis in Canada. While TGOD did report $1.8 million of revenue, it is important to note that all of these revenues came from HemPoland, a subsidiary it acquired in October 2018. Put it another way, TGOD remains pre-revenue from its core cannabis business in Canada. After the quarter, TGOD began selling limited amounts of cannabis to a group of 200 patients through a trial program called "Grower's Circle". However, we don't expect revenue to ramp up during the first half of 2019 due to capacity constraints and limited distribution channels.

(Company Filings)

The biggest problem at TGOD has been its inability to complete construction and harvests in time for the legalization. Its Canadian footprint consists of two facilities: one in Hamilton, Ontario and the other one in Valleyfield, Quebec. The Hamilton facility has faced delays after the local city council refused to approve a zoning amendment. Despite the press release on March 28 from TGOD claiming that a settlement was reached with the city, an article from the local newspaper revealed that TGOD's announcement might be premature as the final settlement terms have not been approved by both parties. While TGOD remains confident that it will complete construction of its Hamilton facility by 2019 Q2 and begin harvesting in 2019 Q3, we think there are lingering risks to that timeline. While the Hamilton facility accounts for only 17,500 kg of the total planned capacity, the Quebec facility (Valleyfield) is the most mission-critical infrastructure for TGOD with a planned capacity of 185,000 kg of organic cannabis annually. TGOD still expects Valleyfield to be completed in full by 2021.

The construction timeline was pushed back in February 2019 when TGOD cited "design upgrades" as the reason behind the construction delays. The Hamilton facility was pushed back by one quarter and Valleyfield was also delayed by one year. While TGOD did increase the total planned capacity by 46,500 kg annually, we think it is critical for the company to bring its products to the market in a timely fashion, especially now that legalization has been underway for 6 months. With market share largely taken by the competitors, we don't see how TGOD could easily carve out its own market without significant marketing spend and potentially difficult pricing decisions.

Financials

With minimal revenue reported from the HemPoland subsidiary, TGOD trades at a very high multiple of 109x EV/annualized revenue. While other mid-cap peers have reported much higher revenues benefiting from their existing medical cannabis business and contributions from recreational sales, we think investors are still betting TGOD could deliver big times down the road. With a market cap of $1.1 billion, the company is the most comparable to CannTrust (CTST) and OrganiGram (otcqx:OGRMF). However, both of these two companies have reported substantially higher revenues already with further growth expected in the next few quarters. For investors, the question is whether you would rather own CannTrust and OrganiGram for a more predictable path forward versus TGOD which has a more unpredictable and higher-risk strategy. To us, the risk and reward do not justify TGOD's market cap at this point due to its uncertain construction timeline and unclear demand for its organic products which, by the way, already exists in the market. When Aurora (ACB) acquired private grower Whistler earlier this year, it cited Whistler's premium organic offering as one of the key motivations for this deal.

Looking Ahead

The story for TGOD remains the same after an uneventful fourth-quarter. The stock trades with a $1.1 billion market cap which is one of the top 10 largest companies in Canada. However, it has not generated any revenue from its core Canadian operations six months into legalization. The construction of its main facility in Valleyfield won't be fully operational until 2021, assuming no further delays, which is significantly behind other LPs in Canada. We struggle to see any near-term catalysts for the stock as the demand profile for its organic products remains unclear. The demand picture is further blurred by the fact that there are already several competitors offering similarly organic products on the market for quite some time. We think TGOD will face an uphill battle trying to break into the market in 2020/2021 when others have already been selling for a couple of years with established brands and customer relationships. We continue to stay on the sidelines for these reasons.

For investors, we think the risk and reward at TGOD are tilted towards the downside as its current market cap limits future upside while exposing substantial downsides if execution continues to disappoint. The company still hasn't achieved any commercial success almost six months into legalization and we struggle to make sense of its large market cap except for the fact that its shares are largely held by retail investors. Over time, we believe execution and results will speak for themselves and we haven't seen either from TGOD so far.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.