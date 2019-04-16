Activist Investors With $33T In Assets Push Companies To Change. Whose Dividends Might Go?

Analyst targets predict the 10 highest-yield Climate Action 100+ targeted firms could see 6.67% fewer gains from $5k invested in the lowest priced five vs. $5K invested in all 10.

A benevolent bully is insisting companies account for how climate change will impact businesses. Climate Action 100+ targets 161 firms; 122 of those firms pay dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Forecast 7.77% To 36.15% Net Gains From April Climate Action 100+ Top Ten Dividend Dogs

Three of ten top yield Climate Action 100+ targeted firms dividend stocks were identified as being among the top ten net-gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart below). So, our dogcatcher yield-based forecast for Climate Action 100+ targeted dogs was graded by Wall St. brokers as 30% accurate. Details of the "Green, Rich, and Intimidating" CA100+ organization were published in the April 15, 2019, edition of Bloomberg Businessweek. The organization is also found online at Climateaction100.org.

Source: YCharts

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the high yield stocks and their aggregate one year analyst-estimated median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019-20 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to April 12, 2020 were:

Repsol SA (OTCQX:REPYY) was projected to net $361.47 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A) was projected to net $258.46, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Eni SpA (E) was projected to net $216.52, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% less than the market as a whole.

China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) was projected to net $188.85, based on target price estimates from fo8ur analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Inc (ENB) netted $160.70 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

National Grid PLC (NGG) was projected to net $131.44 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

BP PLC (BP) was projected to net $129.79, based on the median of target estimates from thirteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 92% under the market as a whole.

Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) was expected to net $115.86, based on the median of target price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% above the market as a whole.

Gazprom Neft PJSC (GXPFY) was projected to net $106.80 based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) was projected to net $77.70 based on dividends, alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 17.47% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Source: vetstreet.com

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

40 Climate Action 100+ Dogs By Price Target Upsides

Source: YCharts

This scale of broker estimated upside (or downside) for stock prices provides a scale of market popularity. Note: zero broker coverage or single broker coverage produced a zero score on the above scale. The broker upside score can be taken as an emotional component as opposed to the strictly monetary and objective dividend/price yield-driven report below.

122 Climate Action 100+ Dogs By Yield

Source: YCharts

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top Climate Action 100+ Stocks Ranked By Yield

Top ten Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend stocks selected 4/12/19 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCQX:GZPFY) [1] was the the top of three energy firms in the top ten. The others placed fourth, and seventh, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) [4], and Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCPK:WOPEY) [7].

Second place revealed the first of two Basic Materials representative headed by Vedanta Ltd (VEDL) [2]. The other basic materials representative placed third, Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJSC (OTCPK:NILSY) [3].

In fifth place was the first of three utilities representatives, Power Assets Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:HGKGY) [5]. The other utilities members placed ninth, and tenth, RWE AG (OTCPK:RWEOY) [89], and Centrica PLC (OTCPK:CPYYY) [10].

One consumer cyclical firm placed sixth, Wesfarmers Ltd (OTCPK:WFAFF) [6]. Finally, the lone industrial in the top ten placed eighth, Volvo AB (VLVY) [8], to complete the Climate Action 100+ targeted top ten by yield for April.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten Climate Action 100+ Target Dogs Showed 1% To 32.6% Upsides To April, 2020, With (31) No Downsiders

Source: YCharts

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became yet another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Predicted A 19.24% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Broker Favorites Of 10 Top Stocks To April 2020

Ten top Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

Source: YCharts

As noted above, top ten Climate Action 100+ targeted dividend stocks by yield represented six of the eleven Morningstar sectors.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Ten Highest-Yield Climate Action 100+ targeted Stocks (32) To Fetch 6.03% Vs. (33) 7.47% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2020

Source: YCharts

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten broker favorite dividend kennel by yield were predicted to produce 19.24% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The tenth lowest priced Climate Action 100+ targeted top yield stock, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 18.86%.

Source: YCharts

The five lowest-priced Climate Action 100+ targeted top ten dividend stocks April 12 were: Centrica PLC (OTCPK:CPYYY); Power Assets Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:HGKGY); Vedanta Ltd (VEDL); Volvo AB (OTCPK:VLVLY); Mining and Metallurgical Company NORILSK NICKEL PJSC (OTCPK:NILSY), with prices ranging from $5.67 to $22.38.

Five higher-priced bClimate Action 100+ targeted dividend stocks for April 12 were: Wesfarmers Ltd (OTCPK:WFAFF); Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTCPK:WOPEY); Gazprom Neft PJSC (OTCQX:GZPFY); RWE AG (OTCPK:RWEOY); China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP), whose prices ranged from $24.35 to $79.77.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your NASDAQ dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from Indexarb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call from Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: scorpionshoesblog.co.uk.

Get Rest Of The Climate Action 100+ "Safer" Dividend Dog Story Click here to subscribe to The Dividend Dogcatcher & get more information. Catch A Dog On Facebook. At 8:45 a.m. ET every NYSE trade day on Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher, a Fredrik Arnold live video highlights a portfolio candidate in the Underdog Daily Dividend Show! Root for the Underdog. Comment below on any stock ticker to make it eligible for my next FA follower report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEDL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.